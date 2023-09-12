SOFTBALL

Zobel’s home run helps Northwest win wild game over Aurora

Northwest was down 9-2 in the early going against Aurora.

But the Vikings were certainly not out.

Northwest outlasted Aurora by scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, which ended on a Reyse Zobel walk off home run in taking a 16-14 win Tuesday at the Vets Sports Complex.

The Vikings rallied to tie the game at 11-all in the fifth inning. But Aurora scored a run in both the sixth and seventh inning to take a 13-11 lead.

But Northwest tied the game on a Kylie Caspersen two-RBI single to send the game into the eighth inning.

The Huskies took the lead in the top of the eighth inning, but Kyra Ray hit a RBI single to score Laiken Dorsey before Zobel’s home run to end the game.

Caspersen led the offense by going 3 for 5 with four RBIs, while Ray was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a double

Violet Caspersen led Aurora by going 3 for 4 with five RBIs and a home run.

Northwest 16, Aurora 14

Aurora 063 021 11-14 12 2

Northwest 206 030 23-16 11 3

WP-Caspersen. LP-Johnson. 2B-AUR: Sparr 2, A. Fahrnbruch. NW: O’Hara, Mings. 3B-NW: Smith. HR-AUR: Carstensen. NW: Zobel.

GICC gets win over Crete

CRETE — The offense came alive for Grand Island Central Catholic.

The Crusaders had 16 hits with six extra base hits to take a 12-9 win over Crete Tuesday.

Logan Rainforth led the offense by going 3 for 4 with two doubles, a home and two RBIs, while Shaylee Meister was 4 for 5 with three RBIs, and Avery O’Boyle was 3 for 5 with a RBI and two doubles. Bri Saddler also hit a home run for the Crusaders.

GICC 12, Crete 9

Grand Island CC 004 224 0-12 16 5

Crete 000 225 0-9 8 0

WP -Saddler. LP -Parde. 2B-GICC: O’Boyle 2, Rainforth 2. HR-GICC: Saddler, Rainforth.

PREP VOLLEYBALL Crusaders sweep Wood River after first set rally

WOOD RIVER — The Class C-1, No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball team needed a first-set rally to take charge against Wood River.

The Crusaders trailed 23-17 in the opening set before rallying to win the first and take the match 26-24, 25-6, 25-12 over the Eagles.

Hadlee Hasselmann led the Crusaders with 17 kills and four blocks, while Maddie Schneider had 10 kills. Tristyn Hedman led the defense with 20 digs, while setter Carolyn Maser had 30 set assists.

Vikings split at Hastings Tri.

HASTINGS — The Class B, No. 7 Northwest volleyball team split a pair of matches at the Hastings Tri. Tuesday.

The Vikings fell to Class C-1, No. 3 Minden 25-20, 25-21 and defeated Hastings 25-14, 20-25, 25-23.

Against Minden, Haylee Brandt led Northwest with five kills, while Mikyna Stoppkotte added four kills and had 11 digs. Maci Langford had 14 digs, while Brooklyn Beck had 13.

Against Hastings, Stoppkotte led the Vikings with seven kills, while Kyla Sybrandts sand Emersyn Graves each added six. Kenna Bowman had 16 assists, while Langford led the defense with 22 digs, while Beck and Evelyn Poland each had 17. Brandt also had four blocks.

Islanders fall to No. 2 Lincoln Southwest

The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team fought with Class A, No. 2 Lincoln Southwest.

But the Silver Hawks defeated the Islanders 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17.

No other information was provided.