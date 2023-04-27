Girls Soccer

Northwest girls finish regular season at 14-0

SEWARD – The Northwest girls soccer finished the regular season undefeated.

The Class B, No. 4 Vikings improved to 14-0 after defeating Seward 5-0 Thursday.

Evie Keller and Lupe Sanchez each scored two goals for Northwest in the contest. Keller also had two assists.

The Vikings are the No. 1 in the Class B, Subdistrict 7 Tournament, which gets under Saturday. Northwest plays the winner of Hastings and Aurora at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Northwest High School.

Boys Golf

Crusaders win St. Cecilia Invite

HASTINGS – The Grand Island Central Catholic boys golf team claimed the Hastings St. Cecilia Invite Thursday.

But barely.

The Crusaders fired a 335 score to win the meet at Southern Hills golf course in Hastings.

Adams Central was second with a 336, and Doniphan-Trumbull was third with a 337.

Jacob Stegman led GICC with an 82 to finish eighth, while Jack Alberts shot an 83 to take 10th and Bowdie Fox came in with an 84 to place 12th.

St. Cecilia Invite

Team Standings

Grand Island Central Catholic 335, Adams Central 336, Doniphan-Trumbull 337, Sutton 355, Lawrence-Nelson 373, Sandy Creek 376, Wood River 376, Hastings St. Cecilia 384, Fillmore Central 385, Thayer Central 399, Franklin 405, Fullerton 425, Hastings 453, St. Cecilia JV 494.

Medalists

1, Schademann, FC, 71; 2, Redding, AC, 79; 3, Daly, HSC, 79; 4, Hollister, DT, 80; 5, Dzingle, DT, 81; 6, Luehr, WR, 81; 7, Ceirow, DT, 82; 8, Stegman, GICC, 82; 9, Dankenbring, TC, 83; 10, Alberts, GICC, 83; 11, Friesen, SUT, 84; 12, Fox, GICC, 84; 13, Boettcher, FRA, 84; 14, Underwood, AC, 85; 15, Herndon, SUT, 85.

Other city golfers

GICC - Messere 86, Kelly 86.

Grand Island fires 341 at Capital City Invite

LINCOLN – The Grand Island Senior High boys golf team fired a 341 during the Capital City Invite Thursday.

Prestin Valai and Bode Albers both fired an 80 to lead the Islanders. Drew Haith shot a 90, while Luke Ellis came in with a 91 and Nathan Kosmicki carded a 94.

Girls Tennis

GICC grab Hastings Invite title

HASTINGS – Grand Island Central Catholic won two divisions to help them take the Hastings Invite Thursday.

The Crusaders won the No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles to help them take the meet with 32 points, three more than runner-up Kearney Catholic.

The No. 2 doubles team of Maddie Weyers and Avery Kelly won a hard-fought 9-8 (8-4) win over Kearney Catholic’s Bailey Stover and Mia Homan to win their title.

At No. 1 doubles, Carolyn Maser and Tristyn Hedman posted an 8-4 victory over Norris’ Eizlee Misko and Natalie Roche.

Arusha Birthi finished second at No. 2 singles, while Ayanyi Birthi placed fourth at No. 1 singles.

Hastings Invite

Team Standings

Grand Island CC 32, Kearney Catholic 29, Norris 26, York 24, Hastings 23, Adams Central 18, Lexington 12, Holdrege 8, Hastings St. Cecilia 7, Wilber-Clatonia 1.

Champions

No. 1 singles – Ellie Peterson, York.

No. 2 singes – Kit Schrock, Kearney Catholic

No. 1 doubles – Carolyn Maser/Tristyn Hedman, GICC

No. 2 doubles – Avery Kelly/Maddie Weyers, GICC.

Track and Field

Pole vaulters lead Islanders at Gretna

GRETNA – The pole vaulters led the Grand Island Senior High track and field teams at the Knights of Columbus Invite in Gretna.

The Islander boys went 1-2 as Greg Minne won the event at 11-2, while Evan McDonald was second, clearing 10-8. Meanwhile, Rylei Degen captured the girls event with a personal record 11-6.

Emma Rauch-Word was the other winner for the Islander teams. She won the 100 hurdles at 15.06.

The Grand Island girls finished fifth with 54 points, while the boys were sixth with 55 points.

Boys Soccer

Northwest boys snap skid

SEWARD – The Northwest boys broke a four-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over Seward.

The Vikings’ goal came in the first half from Treyvn Keene off a Christian Mendoza in the third minute.

However, that was the only goal Northwest had in its 30 shots it took. Goalkeeper Jack Kenna had 15 saves.

Northwest will play York in the Class B, Subdistrict 7 at 6 p.m. Monday at Hastings College.