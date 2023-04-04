GIRLS TENNIS

Islanders win home opener over Columbus

The Grand Island Senior High girls tennis team defeated Columbus 8-1 in their home opener Tuesday.

The Islanders won all three doubles matches before going 5-1 in the singles matches.

Mallory Campbell won the closest match. She defeated Maggie Luebbe 9-8 (12-10) at No. 4 singles.

Grand Island will play at the Omaha Westside Invite Friday.

Grand Island 8, Columbus 1

Singles

No. 1 - Finley Evans, GI, def. Sydnee Medinger, COL, 8-1

No. 2 - Katelyn Rodriguez, GI, def. Sarah Lasso, COL, 8-4.

No. 3 - Jaylen Hansen, GI, def. Taylor Wontjer, COL, 8-5.

No. 4 - Mallory Campbell, GI, def. Maggie Luebbe, COL, 9-8 (12-10).

No. 5 - Sage Warner, COL, def. Mya Chrisman, GI, 8-4.

No. 6 - Sophia Armstrong, GI, def. Sydney Fleener, COL, 8-3.

Doubles

No. 1 - Campbell/Hansen, GI, def. Medinger/Luebbe, COL, 8-2.

No. 2 - Chrisman/Armstrong, GI, def. Loontjer/Lasso, COL, 8-6.

No. 3 - Evans/Rodriguez, GI, def. Fleeman/Warner, COL, 8-2.

BOYS GOLF

Crusaders take Ord Invite

ORD – The Grand Island Central Catholic boys golf team captured the Ord Invite Tuesday.

The Crusaders had five medalists to take the meet with a 157 score, 12 strokes less than St. Paul.

The meet was cut to nine holes because of the weather.

Jack Alberts led GICC with a second-place finish with a 37, while Bowdie Fox was third with a 38.

Jacob Stegman came in sixth with a 41, while Kyle Kelly was eighth with a 41 and Joe Messere took ninth with a 42.

Ord Invite

Team Standings

Grand Island CC 157, St. Paul 169, Broken Bow 182, Ord 188, Boone Central-Newman Grove 198, Ord JV 229, Burwell 233, Arcadia-LC 235.

Medalists

1, Sam Wells, SP, 36; 2, Jack Alberts, GICC, 37; 3, Bowdie Fox, GICC, 38; 4, Riley Nelson, BCNG, 40; 5, Caden Lytle, ORD, 40; 6, Jacob Stegman, GICC, 41; 7, Ryder Anderson, SP, 41; 8, Kyle Kelly, GICC, 41; 9, Joe Messere, GICC, 42; 10, Hagen Campbell, BB, 42; 11, Peyton Garrelts, ALC, 42; 12, Dakota Baum, BB, 44; 13, Zack Gaffney, BB, 45; 14, Tad Kovarik, ORD, 45; 15, Beau Paro, SP, 46.

Track and Field

GICC girls take second, boys third at AC Invite

HASTINGS – The Grand Island Central Catholic girls track and field finished second at the Dale Feeken Invite at Adams Central Tuesday.

The Crusaders won five events and had 23 medalists to help them score 128 points.

Avery O’Boyle won two events to lead GICC. She won the 1,600 (6:19.00) and 3,200 (13:00.12). Lucy Ghaifan captured the shot put (38-4), while Maggie Herbek took the triple jump (14-11) and Laura Blake claimed the high jump (5-0).

The Crusaders boys won six events and had 16 medalists as they finished third with 112 points.

George Pilsl and Ben Alberts captured two individual events for GICC. Pilsl won the 1,600 (5:14.53) and 3,200 (11:00.56), while Alberts claimed the 800 (1:59.33) and pole vault (11-10). Ismael Nadir took the high jump (5-6).

Alberts and Nadir teamed with Graham Stava and Thomas Birch on the winning 1,600 relay (3:36.50).

Nyanok wins three events for Red Hornets

FRANKLIN – Kiki Nyanok won three events for the Heartland Lutheran girls track and field team at the Franklin Invite.

Nyanok captured the 100 (14.12), the 200 (28.91) and the long jump (14-11 1/4) to help the Red Hornets finish fifth with 57 points.

Hanna Weaver was the other winner as she took the triple jump (30-4 1/2). The girls overall had nine medalists.

Ethan Reynold led the Red Hornets boys with a second-place finish in the high jump (5-6). He was one of five medalists for Heartland Lutheran.

GIRLS SOCCER

Columbus defeats Grand Island

COLUMBUS – The Grand Island Senior High girls soccer team suffered a 4-0 loss to Columbus Tuesday.

No other information was provided.