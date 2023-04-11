GIRLS TENNIS

GICC gets win over York

The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team earned an 8-1 win over York Tuesday.

The Crusaders swept the doubles and finished 5-1 during the singles matches.

Avery Kelly won the closest match in taking a 9-7 win over Lael Schwarz at No. 6 singles.

GICC will be back in action in their home triangular with Adams Central and Hastings St. Cecilia next Tuesday.

GICC 8, York 1

Singles

No. 1 – Ellie Peterson, YOR, def. Ayonya Birthi, GICC, 8-5

No. 2 – Arushi Birthi, GICC, def. Lilly Nuss, YOR, 8-2.

No. 3 – Carolyn Maser, GICC, def. Mayah Collie, YOR, 8-2.

No. 4 – Tristyn Hedman, GICC, def. Tina Hallisey, YOR, 8-4.

No. 5 – Maddie Weyers, GICC, def. Regin Dunham, YOR, 8-4.

No. 6 – Avery Kelly, GICC, def. Lael Schwarz, YOR, 9-7.

Doubles

No. 1 – Maser/Hedman, GICC, def. Colle/Hallisey, YOR, 8-2.

No. 2 – Kelly/Weyers, GICC, def. Zoey Cornett/Megan Wright, YOR, 8-1.

No. 3 – Ay. Birthi/Ar. Birthi, GICC, def. Peterson/Nuss, YOR, 8-3.

BASEBALL

Islanders fall to Columbus in HAC Tourney

LINCOLN – The Grand Island Senior High baseball team dropped its game in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Class A, No. 7 Islanders fell to Columbus 7-4 Tuesday in Lincoln.

Grand Island connected on 11 hits with three doubles but committed two errors. Broxton Barrientos was 2-for-2 with a double and a RBI to lead the offense, while Eli Arends was 3-for-4 with a double.

Columbus 7, Grand Island 4

Columbus; 021; 130; 0-7; 8; 0

Grand Island; 011; 020; 0-4; 11; 2

WP - Faust. LP - Gydesen. 2B - C: Faust, Anderson, Kimberling, Bell; GI: Barrientos, Arends, Gannon. 3B - C; Gustafson

BOYS GOLF

Fausch leads Vikings at Lexington Invite

LEXINGTON – Zach Frauch led the Northwest boys golf team at the Lexington Invite Tuesday.

Frauch finished 15th with an 86 to help the Vikings finish sixth with a 358 score.

Lexington Invite

Team Standings

Ogallala 326, Cozad 336, McCook 341, Kearney 356, Minden 357, Northwest 358, North Platte 370, Holdrege 372, Broken Bow 381, Gothenburg 382, Lexington 395, Grand Island JV 448.

Medalists

* Won Playoff

1, Kmoch, McC, 77*; 2, Castillo, OGA, 77; 3, Svajgr, COZ, 78; 4, Yocom, COZ, 79; 5, Hiltibrand, OGA, 81; 6, Russman, COZ, 81; 7, Loop, McC, 82; 8, Knispel, OGA, 82; 9, Schwenka, MIN, 84; 10, Graham, McC, 84; 11, Johnston, NP, 85; 12, Taylor, HOL, 85; 13, Gilmore, OGA, 86; 14, Saulsbury, KEA, 86; 15, Fausch, NW, 86.

City scorers

NORTHWEST - Shada 89, C. Martin 89, Kelly 94. D. Martin 100

GIJV - Nelson 89, Hansen 92, Towler 124, Contreras 143, Meier 148.

BOYS SOCCER

Kearney rallies to defeat Islanders

KEARNEY – The Grand Island Senior High boys soccer team couldn’t hold on to its halftime lead.

After holding a 1-0 halftime advantage, Kearney scored two second half goals to defeat the Islanders 2-1 Tuesday.

Moises Trochez scored Grand Island’s lone goal off an assist from Johnny Pedroza in the 13th minute.