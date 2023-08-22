SOFTBALLCrusaders win big over Ord

ORD — The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team had its bats going against Ord.

The Crusaders had 11 hits with four extra base hits during a 16-5 four-inning win over the Chants Tuesday.

Avery O’Boyle was 2 for 2 with a home run, a double and six RBIs, while Anna Tibbetts was 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs.

GICC will be back in action at the Seward Invite Saturday.

GICC 16, Ord 5

Grand Island CC 136 6-16 11 2

Ord 410 0-5 6 5

WP-Saddler. LP-Whited. 2B-GICC: Rainforth, O’Boyle. 3B-GICC: Tibbetts. HR-GICC: O’Boyle.