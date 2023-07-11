Tom Dinsdale
Auto falls to
Kearney Post 52
KEARNEY — Kearney Post 52 used a pair of three-run innings to defeat the Tom Dinsdale Auto baseball team.
Kearney scored three runs in the third and sixth innings to defeat the Grand Island juniors 8-1 Tuesday.
Dinsdale committed four errors in the loss. Caleb Poole led Grand Island by going 2 for 3 with a RBI.
Kearney Post 52 8, Dinsdale Auto 1
Dinsdale Auto; 001; 000; 0-1; 6; 4
Kearney Post 52; 003; 203; X-8; 7; 0
WP-Loofe. LP-Rust. 2B-TDA: Vanlenzuela Licon. KP: Demilt.