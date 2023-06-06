Dinsdale gets big win over Lexington

LEXINGTON — The Tom Dinsdale Automotive baseball team put together a strong fourth inning against Lexington.

The Grand Island juniors scored 10 runs, en route to a 17-2 six-inning win Tuesday. The game was halted after six innings due to a run rule.

Aden Glade led the offense by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a double.

Brody Davidson recorded the win, gave up only three hits and had five strikeouts.

Dinsdale Auto; 130; (10)30—17; 6; 2

Lexington; 101; 000—2; 3; 3

WP-Davidson. LP-Wind. 2B-DA: Glade, Helgoth.

Kearney Post 52 snaps Five Points’ 7-game winning streak

Kearney Post 52’s six-run sixth inning punctuated a 12-1 victory over Grand Island Five Points Tuesday night at Ryder Park.

The game was halted after six innings due to a run rule.

Ian Arends was 2 for 3 with a double to lead Five Points (9-4), which saw its winning streak end at seven games. Camden Walker, Trent Verplank and Brooks Hubl added hits for the Grand Island juniors, who had defeated Post 52 11-2 on May 24 in the teams’ first meeting at Kearney.

Kearney Post 52; 004; 206—12; 9; 4

Five Points (9-4); 100; 000—1; 5; 3

W—Jackson. L—Rein. 2B—Kearney Post 52, Cabela. Demit, Lewis; Five Points, Arends.

U-Save falls to Lexington

LEXINGTON — The U-Save Pharmacy fell to Lexington 3-1 Tuesday.

The Grand Island seniors spotted a 1-0 lead in the first, but Lexington found momentum in the fifth inning, scoring two runs to break a 1-all tie.

U-Save had seven hits in the contest. Owen Janulewicz was 3 for 3, while Edgar Hernandez was 2 for 4.

Despite the loss, Evan Gydesen gave up five hits and had eight strikeouts.

U-Save; 100; 000; 0-1; 7; 1

Lexington; 010; 020; X- 3; 5; 1

WP-Konrad. LP-Gydesen. 2B-L: Swartz, Konrad. HR-L: Strauss.