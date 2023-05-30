Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Five Points sweeps Norfolk EVB

NORFOLK — Grand Island Five Points broke out of an offensive slump Tuesday, sweeping Norfolk Elkhorn Valley Bank 6-3 and 17-0 at Veterans Memorial Park.

In game one, Five Points rallied from a 2-0 deficit and took the lead for good with a four-run sixth, collecting eight hits. Camden Walker (2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs) and Trey Norgaard (2 for 2 with a RBI and a walk) led Grand Island (5-3).

Cole Fernau was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing no hits and one run in two innings of work. Five Points starter JT Rein delivered his second straight quality start, allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out four in five innings.

Five Points took a 9-0 lead in the top of the first inning in game two, registering a season-high 13 hits. Grayson Sack (3 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs) and Ian Arends (3 for 4 with a double and a triple) led the Grand Island juniors, while Gavin Haubold (2 for 2) and Carson Washburn (2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs) also had multi-hit games.

Gabe Ruiz pitched a complete-game, two-hit shutout. The right-hander struck out seven and walked one in three innings.

First Game

Elkhorn Valley Bank 002 000 1 — 3 5 1

Five Points Bank 001 104 x —6

W—Fernau. L—Flood. 2B—Norgaard, Ruiz, Sack. 3B—Five Points, Walker.

Second Game

Five Points (5-3) 908 — 17 13 0

Elkhorn Valley Bank 000 — 0 2 1

W—Ruiz. L—Kolm. 2B—Five Points, Washburn, Norgaard, Sack, Arends. 3B—Five Points, Arends. HR—Five Points, Sack.