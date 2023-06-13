Dinsdale rallies for victory

The Tom Dinsdale Automotive baseball team rallied from a 6-0 deficit to defeat Aurora 7-6.

The Grand Island juniors scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Brody Davidson led the offense by going 2 for 4 with a double and a RBI. Carson Rust was 2 for 2.

Aurora had three doubles in the contest. Keelan Phillips was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.

Aurora; 330; 000; 0-6; 9; 3

Dinsdale Auto; 002; 022; 1-7; 5; 8

WP-Ruzicka. LP-Fry. 2B-TDA: Davidson. A: Phillips, Speihs, Scheierman

Five Points sweeps North Platte

NORTH PLATTE — Ethan Mader, Gavin Haubold and Camden Walker combined for a five-inning no-hitter as Grand Island Five Points completed a doubleheader sweep with a 17-3 win over North Platte First National Bank Tuesday night at Bill Wood Field.

Five Points (14-5) won the first game 11-6 in six innings. Mader started the no-hitter in the nightcap in a predetermined pitching split and Haubold and Walker closed with two hitless innings apiece.

Offensively, Five Points recorded a season-high 20 hits. Gabe Ruiz (3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs), Aldo Martinez (3 for 5 with two doubles), JT Rein (3 for 4 with three RBIs), Cole Fernau (3 for 4 with a RBI) and Miles Nelson (3 for 5 with two RBIs) led the Grand Island juniors.

Five Points had 14 hits in the opener, paced by Ruiz (3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs) and Walker (2 for 4 with four RBIs). Ian Arends, Grayson Sack and Gavin Ruether each had two hits for Grand Island.

Nelson pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win in game, allowing one earned run and striking out two.

First Game

Five Points; 343; 100—11; 14; 1

North Platte; 300; 102—6; 6; 2

W—Nelson. L—Haneborg. 2B—Five Points, Ruether, Ruiz, Arends

Second Game

Five Points (14-5); 901; 34—17; 20; 3

North Platte; 300; 00—3; 0; 3

W—Mader. L—K.Baker. 2B—Five Points, Martinez 2, Ruiz 2, Sack, Nelson. 3B—Five Points, Sack.