Two champions lead Northwest at girls invite

There was no place like home for two members of the Northwest girls wrestling team.

Miah Kenny and Chloe Mader each won their weight classes to help the Vikings finish third at its home tournament Saturday at Northwest High School.

Pierce won the tournament with 182 points, while Adams Central was second with 105 points. The Vikings scored 101 points.

Kenny captured the 140-pound title, while Mader took the 155-pound championship. Those results pleased co-coach Jeff Westerby.

“Miah and Chloe really competed well,” Westerby said. “They really put together some good performances today.”

Mader went 4-0 to claim her bracket, including a 13-2 major decision over Chadron’s Addie Diers in the finals.

“That was the best she’s wrestled in a while,” Westerby said. “It was a nice solid day for her. She was focused and zeroed in today.”

For Mader, she said she feels she is starting to gain some confidence back after suffering some close losses the past two weeks to a few rated wrestlers.

“I had a couple of tough losses due to my errors and my offense,” Mader said. “I tried to figure them out and just work on them in practice. I know what I need to get better at.”

Kenny, rated No. 4 at 140 in the NSWCA ratings, captured the 140-pound title by pinning Pierce’s Isabella Kuehler in 4:45.

Kenny said it was exciting to win her bracket, especially at home.

“I feel like you have to win when you are competing in your home invite,” she said. “I was a little nervous because of competing at home, but it is fun to win at your home meet.”

Westerby said he feels Kenny is gaining a lot of confidence, especially after putting No. 1 Reagan Gallaway of Amherst on her back in the Norm Manstedt Invite before getting pinned.

“I think her confidence is just rising, especially with her performance against Gallaway last week,” Westerby said. “She is just getting better and better every week.”

Gracie Huggins (fourth, 105), Jaclyn Julian (fourth, 125), Ellie Smidt (fourth, 130), Aubrey Olsufka (third, 135) and Megan Boyd (third, 170) were the other Viking medalists.

Westerby said not everything went great for the Vikings, but he feels they are improving week in and week out.

“We had some disappointments on the day, but we had people have good days for us as well,” Westerby said. “I was pleased with the performance, and we are improving each week, but I’m not satisfied and neither should they. There are so many things for us to get better at. It’s coming together, and I think we’ll be ready when it matters.”

Northwest Girls Invite

Team Standings

Pierce 182, Adams Central 105, Northwest 101, York 96, Chadron 92, Conestoga 90, Ogallala 42, Grand Island JV 34, Centura 22.

Championship results

100—Icis Sackville, PIE, pinned Hailey Weber, OGAL, 0:41; 105—Adalynn Vrba, YOR, pinned Madie Hoerle, OGA, 2:29; 110—Taylee Williamson, CHA, pinned Jayan Sackville, PIE, 1:22; 115—Kylee Plowman, CON, pinned Jamie Biel, OGA, 1:21; 120—Isabella Skrdla, PIE, pinned Alex Plowman, CON, 3:41; 125—Maggie Painter, PIE, pinned Kaley Waite, AC, 0:41; 130—Kayden Sipp, AC, pinned Angeline Skrdla, PIE, 3:40; 135—Fia Rasmussen, CHA, pinned Haylee Miller, PIE, 5:19; 140—Miah Kenny, NW, pinned Isabelle Kuehler, PIE, 4:45; 145— Kenli Boeselager, CHA, pinned Addison Cotton, YOR, 1:30; 155—Chloe Mader, NW, maj. dec. Addie Diers, CHA, 13-2; 170—Katelyn Gubbels, PIE, pinned Avery Albers, YOR, 1:00; 190—Annsley Vernon, YOR, pinned Mariah Eckert, PIE, 0:59; 235—Claire Hemberger, AC, pinned Chanya Zavala, 1:40.