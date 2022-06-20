Two tied for lead after day of qualifying round of Nebraska Match Play Championships

There is a two-way tie for the top spot after the first day of the Nebraska Match Play Championships.

York’s Reed Malleck and Omaha’s Matthew Quandt both fired a 3-under par 69 during day 1 of the stroke play qualifying round during a hot, windy Monday at Riverside Golf Club.

Malleck, the 2020 Nebraska Junior Match Play Champion and current Husker golfer, came in first. He opened his round with eight straight pars, starting on No. 10, then made three-straight birdies to get into red figures. His only had one bogey, which came on the fifth hole. But he followed up with a birdie on the par-5 eighth hole.

Malleck said in Nebraska Golf Assocation web site interview that he felt

“I kept the ball in front of me, even though it was a litte breezy today, Malleck said. “Overall, I played my game today, kept the ball in the fairways and hit a good amount of greens. When I didn’t, I hit some chips and made some solid putts.”

Quandt made back-to-back birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to make the turn in on the back nine, then finished with two more birdies on the front nine to shoot a 36 and match Malleck’s round.

This is Quandt’s first-ever time playing at Riverside so he said in the NGA web site interview that he had a good day.

“I got off to a good start even though I did struggle on the back nine,” Quandt said. “I knew if I got off to a good start, I could do well. After the first six holes, I think I was 1 or 2-under so I knew I could put a good round together. It was fun.”

Two NGA champions in Elkhorn’s Ryan Nietfeldt and Bennington’s Johnny Spellerberg finished one stroke back at 70.

Neitfeldt, a Grand Island native worked at Riverside Golf Club growing up and won the 2003 Nebraska Match Play title at the club, played in the afternoon wave, where only two players broke par, as the wind and heat ramped up.

Spellerberg had a wild round that included four birdies, an eagle and four bogeys.

Only three other players broke par on the day, including two NGA champions and another rising star. Lincoln’s David Easley, the 2021 Amateur champion, and Lincoln’s Travis Minzel, the 2004 Nebraska Match Play Champion, along with Elkhorn’s Danny Woodhead, a 2021 Match Play Championship semifinalist last year, all came in with a 71.

Easley also had a wild ride, carding seven birdies, two bogeys and two double bogeys to shoot the second-lowest round of the afternoon.

After one round, there are 40 players, including Doniphan’s Ethan Smith and Grand Island natives Henry Kosmicki and Cade McCallum and Aurora’s Caleb Badura, at 76 or better.

Smith is currently in a six-way tie for eighth with a 72, while Badura and Kosmicki are in six-way tie for 14th with a 73, while McCallum is one of nine players to come in with a 76.

Also, Lincoln’s Scott Tridle made a hole-in-one on Hole 10. He used a 6-iron on the 179-yard hole.

The field will be cut to 32 players after Tuesday’s second round for the match-play bracket. Action begins at 8 a.m.