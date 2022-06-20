Two tied for lead after day of qualifying round of Nebraska Match Play Championships

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
There is a two-way tie for the top spot after the first day of the Nebraska Match Play Championships.

York’s Reed Malleck and Omaha’s Matthew Quandt both fired a 3-under par 69 during day 1 of the stroke play qualifying round during a hot, windy Monday at Riverside Golf Club.

Malleck, the 2020 Nebraska Junior Match Play Champion and current Husker golfer, came in first. He opened his round with eight straight pars, starting on No. 10, then made three-straight birdies to get into red figures. His only had one bogey, which came on the fifth hole. But he followed up with a birdie on the par-5 eighth hole.

Malleck said in Nebraska Golf Assocation web site interview that he felt

“I kept the ball in front of me, even though it was a litte breezy today, Malleck said. “Overall, I played my game today, kept the ball in the fairways and hit a good amount of greens. When I didn’t, I hit some chips and made some solid putts.”

Quandt made back-to-back birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to make the turn in on the back nine, then finished with two more birdies on the front nine to shoot a 36 and match Malleck’s round.

This is Quandt’s first-ever time playing at Riverside so he said in the NGA web site interview that he had a good day.

“I got off to a good start even though I did struggle on the back nine,” Quandt said. “I knew if I got off to a good start, I could do well. After the first six holes, I think I was 1 or 2-under so I knew I could put a good round together. It was fun.”

Two NGA champions in Elkhorn’s Ryan Nietfeldt and Bennington’s Johnny Spellerberg finished one stroke back at 70.

Neitfeldt, a Grand Island native worked at Riverside Golf Club growing up and won the 2003 Nebraska Match Play title at the club, played in the afternoon wave, where only two players broke par, as the wind and heat ramped up.

Spellerberg had a wild round that included four birdies, an eagle and four bogeys.

Only three other players broke par on the day, including two NGA champions and another rising star. Lincoln’s David Easley, the 2021 Amateur champion, and Lincoln’s Travis Minzel, the 2004 Nebraska Match Play Champion, along with Elkhorn’s Danny Woodhead, a 2021 Match Play Championship semifinalist last year, all came in with a 71.

Easley also had a wild ride, carding seven birdies, two bogeys and two double bogeys to shoot the second-lowest round of the afternoon.

After one round, there are 40 players, including Doniphan’s Ethan Smith and Grand Island natives Henry Kosmicki and Cade McCallum and Aurora’s Caleb Badura, at 76 or better.

Smith is currently in a six-way tie for eighth with a 72, while Badura and Kosmicki are in six-way tie for 14th with a 73, while McCallum is one of nine players to come in with a 76.

Also, Lincoln’s Scott Tridle made a hole-in-one on Hole 10. He used a 6-iron on the 179-yard hole.

The field will be cut to 32 players after Tuesday’s second round for the match-play bracket. Action begins at 8 a.m.

Nebraska Match Play Championships

At Riverside Golf Club

Qualifying rounds

Day 1 results

1T, Reed Malleck, York 69

1T, Matthew Quandt, Omaha 69

T3, Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington 70

T3, Ryan Nietfeldt, Elkhorn 70

T5, Danny Woodhead, Elkhorn 71

T5, Travis Minzel, Lincoln 71

T5, David Easley, Lincoln 71

T8, Ethan Smith, Doniphan 72

T8, Justin Webert, Lincoln 72

T8, Calvin Freeman, Table Rock 72

T8, Alex Zillig, La Vista 72

T8, Charlie Zielinski, Omaha 72

T8, Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce 72

T14, James Olson, Papillion 73

T14, Kevin Sullivan, Omaha 73

T14, Scott Tridle, Lincoln 73

T14, Henry Kosmicki, Grand Island 73

T14, Geoff Oliphant, Ashland 73

T14, Caleb Badura, Aurora 73

T20, Brad Rowe, Omaha 74

T20, Porter Topp, Omaha 74

T20, Geronimo Narizzano, Beatrice 74

T23, Marshal Obal, Columbus 75

T23, Johnathan Hudson, Omaha 75

T23, Colton Stock, Omaha 75

T23, Daniel Huston, Bennington 75

T23, Luke Gutschewski, Elkhorn 75

T23, Andrew Paquette, Beatrice 75

T23, Roger Sack, Lincoln 75

T23, Nate Mishou, Kearney 75

T23, Teddy Peterson, Omaha 75

T32, Luke Grossnicklaus, Kearney 76

T32, Cade McCallum, Grand Island 76

T32, Richard Bennett, Elwood 76

T32, Cole Feddersen, Kearney 76

T32, Richard Orth III, Omaha 76

T32, Smokey Cornelius, Cozad 76

T32, Ed Wyatt, Lincoln 76

T32, Kolby Brown, Omaha 76

T32, Nolan Johnson, Gretna 76

T41, Jon Smith, Doniphan 77

T41, Wes Bernt, Norfolk 77

T41, Will Topolski, Lincoln 77

T41, Lance Lawson, Norfolk 77

T41, Jack Davis, La Vista 77

T41, Grant Jabenis,Omaha 77

T41, Jackson Thompson, Omaha 77

T41, Jake Boor, Omaha 77

T41, Tristan Nelko, Omaha 77

T41, Jake Kluver, Norfolk 77

T41, Brian McGuire, Kearney 77

T41, Jayson Brueggemann, Lincoln 77

T41, Josh Peters, Omaha 77

T41, Blake Johnson, Kearney 77

T55, Kyle Moore, Omaha 78

T55, Mason Burger, Papillion 78

T55, Rockney Peck, Wisner 78

T55, Brett Hoffman, Kearney 78

T55, Matt Meuret, Plainview 78

T55, Brian Csipkes, Gretna 78

T55, Christopher Atkinson, Omaha 78

T55, Jayden Jones, North Platte 78

T55, Jim Camplin, Grand Island 78

T64, Myron Parsley, Hickman 79

T64, Sam Arnold, Omaha 79

T64, Glenn Bills Grand Island 79

T64, Ivan Yabut, Omaha 79

T64, John Lapour, Omaha 79

T64, Jesse Talcott, Ashland 79

T64, Patrick Clare, Lincoln 79

T64, Jack Tickle, Omaha 79

T64, Geran Sander, Lincoln 79

T64, Charlie Burt, Omaha 79

T64, Jay Moore, Lincoln 79

T64, Ryan Harris, Grand island 79

T76, William Goering, Grand Island 80

T76, Ethan Shaw, Aurora 80

T76, Tyler Dowling, Kearney 80

T76, Luke Strako, Omaha 80

T76, Rex Soulliere, Omaha 80

T76, Ted Bengston, Wausa 80

T76, Christian Ghilardi, Lincoln 80

T76, Bowdie Fox, Grand Island 80

T76, Preston Carbaugh, Cambridge 80

T76, Jason Kolbas, Lincoln 80

T76, Ryan Knispel, Omaha 80

T76, Vincent Nigro, Omaha 80

T76, Jordan Silvertrust, Lincoln 80

T76, Payton Craw, McCook 80

T76, Robert Noffsinger, Hastings 80

T91, Jack Goering, Grand Island 81

T91, Steve Peterson, Lincoln 81

T91, Josh Norris, Beatrice 81

T91, Dylan Dahlstedt, Kearney 81

T95, Steven Ritzman, Elkhorn 82

T95, Jack Song, Omaha 82

T97, Nolan Anderson, Papillion 83

T97, Jordan Arensdorf, Kearney 83

T97, Jordan Hart, Omaha 83

T97, Chad Geiger, Lincoln 83

T97, Mitch Todd, Plainview 83

T97, Bailey Amend, Lincoln 83

T103, Caleb Bukacek, Seward 84

T103, Dylan Heng Omaha 84

T103, Kody Sander, Lincoln 84

T103, Eric Peel, Omaha 84

T103, Chase Pruitt, Omaha 84

T108, Jason Hoover, Tekamah 85

T108, Jake Matzner, McCool Junction 85

T108, Josh D’Ercole, Papillion 85

T111, Jack Riggins, Lincoln 86

T111 Sean Rethmeier, Hallam 86

T111, Jacob Hellman, Omaha 86

T111, Jake Ellis, Kearney 86

T111, Mack Vandekamp, Omaha 86

116, Jacob Woodmancy, Grant 87

T117, Noah Miller, Papillion 88

T117, Logan Almond, St Paul 88

T117, Luke McCann, Papillion 88

T120, Colby Watkins ,Omaha 89

T120, Jake Hagerbaumer, Hooper 89

122, Mark Dolan, Lincoln 90

123, John Nowaczyk, Omaha 93

NS, Gavin Gerch, Lincoln NS

NS, Jeff Peters Elkhorn NS

