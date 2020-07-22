The U-Save Pharmacy seniors finally saw a bottom of the fifth inning in their fourth home game of the season against Doniphan Wednesday at Ryder Park.
And they made the most of it.
U-Save scored eight runs in that frame to end the second game of a doubleheader via the 8-run rule with a 9-1 victory.
Grand Island had defeated Doniphan by the run rule prior to the bottom of the fifth in three previous games, including a 13-3 victory in the first contest of this double dip.
A rotation of seven pitchers limited Doniphan to a total of four hits over the two games.
“We mostly got a lot of our pitchers in tonight,” U-Save Pharmacy coach Ryan Hansen said. “We got three in the first game and four more in this one. We’re trying to get some bullpens in and get them ready for the (Mid Nebraska League) tournament on Sunday.”
U-Save Pharmacy put up 11 hits in the second game, including three by Caden Jerecke.
Aidan Keyes added a pair.
That was a much different level of production than in the first game when U-Save took advantage of 15 walks and only had three hits.
Hansen liked getting some good swings in the second game leading into the first-round Mid Nebraska League tournament game against Shelton/Gibbon Sunday at noon at Ryder Park.
The teams split their two meetings earlier this season during a home-and-home series.
“Hopefully we’ll carry this into Sunday because we need to get Shelton/Gibbon,” Hansen said. “They got us last time, so we will try to get a little payback. We’ll have to just play ball.”
The single-elimination tournament will close out an unusual season of Legion baseball for U-Save Pharmacy due to a condensed schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s coming down to the last part of the season,” Hansen said. “It’s been one of those weird summers but, hey, we’ll take it.
“You keep hearing about (COVID-19) stuff popping up all over and you get a little worried about the kids. But I’ve had a lot of fun. As crazy as it has been and you’re not always in the mindset of baseball, I’ve got to hand it to the boys. It’s tough. We’re doing the best we can to try and instill a little sense of normalcy.”
Doniphan 030 00—3 1 2
U-Save 262 3x—13 3 1
WP—Keyes. LP—Thompson. 2B—U-Save: Asche, Aguilar.
Doniphan 100 00—1 3 2
U-Save (9-11) 000 18—9 11 1
WP—Gangwish. LP—Carpenter. 2B—U-Save: Ostermeier.
