KEARNEY — On a special night at Kearney’s Memorial Field, Kearney Runza sent coach Brad Archer out properly.

Archer, who has been a coach in Kearney’s legion teams for over 40 years, is retiring at the end of the season, making Tuesday night’s game his last home game. He was honored on the field along with his family and members of the legion between the juniors and seniors game.

And in his last home game, Kearney’s players made sure it was all positive moments, defeating Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy 12-1 in five innings.

“I just want to congratulate coach Archer on an unbelievable career,” U-Save coach Ryan Anderson said. “He’s been doing it for so long, and he’s done great things for the city of Kearney when it comes to baseball.”

Archer said the pregame event was ‘humbling,’ but said he’ll remember his career for all of the kids who have come through.

“The biggest thing is it’s been a great opportunity over the 43 years here to work with the kids I’ve been able to work with,” he said. “We have great kids here in Kearney, and they work hard and do a tremendous job for us.”

During the game, Kearney struck first, putting up three runs in the first inning.

U-Save responded with their lone run in the second. After Barrett Obermiller smacked a double to center field and a Ayden Beran walk, Owen Williams brought Obermiller home on a hard ground ball to center field.

Kearney matched that run, scoring one themselves on the bottom side of the inning.

In the third, Kearney extended their lead to 6-1 and lastly opened the floodgates in the fourth, bringing home six runs in the inning.

“Kearney’s a great team,” Anderson said. “No matter who you throw at them, they’re going to have good at-bats and hit the ball hard. We just have to take care of the ball on defense a little bit and get that third out of the inning.”

As Anderson said, U-Save’s inability to get off the field after getting two outs hurt them, specifically in the fourth. After Eli Ford made his second double play of the game to get the initial two outs of the inning, Kearney then scored their six runs.

Four different U-Save batters recorded a hit in the game. Ford had the loss on the mound, throwing two strikeouts and one walk in two innings while giving up four hits. In total, Kearney had 14 hits in the game, four of which were for extra bases.

The A-7 Area Seniors tournament was announced on Tuesday. U-Save (11-20), as the sixth seed, will play North Platte in their opening game on Friday at 4 p.m. at Ryder Park. U-Save already played North Platte twice this season in May, losing a combined 23-0 in a road doubleheader.

To prepare for North Platte, Anderson said it’s about the U-Save players and coaches uniting as a team during the rest of this week’s practices.

“It’s just getting together, having good practices, high energy and just reviewing things we’ve worked on all year long,” he said. “Just sticking with our hard work and being together as a team.”

Kearney Runza 12,

U-Save Pharmacy 1

U-SAVE 010 00—1 4 3

KEA 312 26—12 14 0

WP—Hansen. LP—Ford. 2B—U-SAVE: Obermiller. 2B—KEA: Smith, Andersen, Brand.