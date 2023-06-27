U-Save Pharmacy coach Ryan Anderson said on occasion, it can take his team an inning or two to get into the flow of the game.

After falling behind 4-1 in the first inning to the Kearney Jerseys, the Grand Island seniors would need to do so to climb back into the game.

They did that and more.

U-Save outscored the Jerseys 14-3 in the next four innings on their way to a 15-7 five inning win on Tuesday evening at Ryder Park.

“We just got the guys together and said ‘hit the reset button’,” Anderson said. “Once we did that, we got back to our style of baseball. Grinding out at-bats, hitting the ball hard and playing behind our pitcher.”

Kearney got off to a hot start in the first inning, putting up four runs on the top side. Jacob Borges got things started for the Jerseys with a RBI single to left field. In the next at-bat, Trevor Peterson drove a ball to right field to score Carter Lawrence. On the same play, Trent Buescher scored on a U-Save fielding error to go up 3-0.

With the bases loaded, Kearney’s last run of the inning came when Borges was sent home as Heath Jahn was hit by a pitch.

U-Save scored one run on the bottom side of the first, when Ayden Beran singled on a hard ground ball down the first base line and Eli Ford crossed home plate.

Momentum reversed in the second, as U-Save took back control of the game.

After Kearney extended their lead to 5-1 on the top side of the inning when Braylon Mauler scored on a Andrew Smallfoot RBI groundout, U-Save scored six runs in the second.

Krae Wardyn started the scoring by coming home on a passed ball. After Jaxson Nesvara hit a single to left field to bring home Evan Gydesen, Ayden Beran brought home Owen Janulewicz on an RBI sac fly and Nesvara and Ford reached home plate on back to back passed balls.

Both teams scored two runs in the third, as U-Save left the inning with a 9-7 lead. Jahn had an RBI single and then came home on a passed ball for Kearney. Meanwhile, Nesvara hit an RBI triple to the centerfield fence to score Janulewicz and then came on on an Edgar Hernandez RBI single for U-Save.

U-Save took command in the fourth, scoring four more runs to take a 13-7 lead. Gydesen ripped a line drive to center field, scoring Beran and Barrett Obermiller. During the next at-bat, Wardyn and Gydesen scored on passed balls.

And in the fifth, Ford scored on a passed ball and Gydesen cracked an RBI single down the first base line to score Beran and end the game.

Gydesen led all batters at the plate with three hits. He and Nesvara each recorded three RBIs also.

“My approach is just base hits,” Gydesen said. “Nothing too much. Nothing too little. Just putting the ball out there and hoping it goes my way. With this team, I have a lot of confidence in myself, and I know as long as one person can get us rolling, we all feed off of that and just keep hitting the ball.”

Krae Wardyn had the win on the mound, throwing a strikeout and three walks in 2 1/3 innings.

U-Save (7-14) will take on DCB (16-2), who finished runner-up in the Class C seniors state tournament last year, on Wednesday night.

“DCB has kind of had our number the last three or four years,” Anderson said. “We’re going to go in with a lot of focus and a lot of confidence and keep grinding out the at-bats like we have and put the ball in play and play good defense and pitch well. Hopefully, it’s our turn.”

U-Save Pharmacy 15, Kearney Jerseys 7

KEA 412 00—7 7 1

U-SAVE 162 42—15 9 3

WP—Wardyn. LP—Smallfoot. 3B—USP: Nesvara.