Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh to Aurora, it was do-or-die time over Grand Island’s U-Save Pharmacy.

On a walk-off hit, they stunned Aurora which called for an ice bath for U-Save’s Ayden Beran.

Eli Ford reached on a dropped third strike to start the inning for U-Save. After a strikeout, Jaxson Nesvara was walked, putting Ford at second. Ford then stole third, but Krae Wardyn was struckout.

With two outs on the board and on a 1-1 count, Beran crushed a ball to the fence in the left field gap, scoring Ford and Nesvara on the double and U-Save Pharmacy won 4-3 at Ryder Park on Tuesday night.

It was the second victory of the season for the Grand Island seniors.

“One of the guys had a really good point and said every winning streak starts with one,” U-Save Pharmacy coach Ryan Anderson said. “Getting that win was really big for us. It gives us a lot of momentum going into the rest of the week.”

Beran said on his at-bat, he got a good read on Aurora pitcher Devin Otto.

“He wasn’t throwing many strikes and when he did, it was down the middle. I’ve been in a slump recently and was like ‘OK. I just have to get a hit and help the team and do what I can.’ I put one to the fence, and we won.”

In the first inning, Aurora took a big swing early, literally, as Devin Otto smashed a home run over the left field fence on the first pitch of the game. After a Connor Smith single to left field and a Dylan Dubas sac fly moved Smith to third, Jayden Quandt hit a single to left field to bring Smith home and grab a 2-0 lead.

U-Save got their first run on the board in the second.

Barrett Obermiller started the inning with a double. Nesvara was then hit by a pitch to move Obermiller to second, and Krae Wardyn was walked to load the bases. Beran stepped up to the plate and delivered a ball to right field. Aurora’s Bradin Kennedy caught the ball for the out, but Obermiller came home on the play, cutting Aurora’s lead to 2-1.

After back-to-back innings where Aurora went 1-2-3 at the plate and U-Save went four-up, three-down, U-Save tied the game 2-all in the fifth.

Owen Williams crushed a ball to the right field wall for a triple. Edgar Hernadez immediately followed the big hit with a single that dropped in center field to bring Williams home.

Aurora again took the lead in the sixth, pulling ahead 3-2 as Camden Holliday scored on a passed ball. Holliday got on base initially on a fielding error in the outfield by U-Save. He then advanced to third on the next at-bat after a throwing error when U-Save tried to make a play at first base.

“We’re always looking to clean up mistakes,” Anderson said. “We’ve tried to instill in these guys a next play mentality so when we do make a mistake, we try to not let it affect the next play.”

In the top of the seventh, Aurora went four-up, three-down at the plate.

U-Save (2-11) had six different batters record a hit. Evan Gydesen, who pitched the last 1 1/3 innings, had the win on the mound. Owen Janulewicz pitched the majority of the game, throwing 12 strikeouts and one walk in 5 2/3 innings.

U-Save Pharmacy 4, Aurora 3

AUR; 200; 001 0—3; 6; 0

U-SAVE; 010; 010 2—4; 6; 2

WP—Gydesen. LP—Phillips. 2B—AUR: Otto. 2B—U-SAVE: Beran, Obermiller, Nesvara. 3B—U-Save: Williams.