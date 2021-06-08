U-Save Pharmacy rides 17-run inning to rout of St. Paul

The U-Save Pharmacy baseball team found its groove in the third inning.

The Grand Island seniors put up 17 runs on 11 hits in the inning to defeat St. Paul 20-3 in five innings Tuesday at Ryder Park. The game was called in the fifth due to the mercy rule.

U-Save went through the order twice and everyone scored at least once in the inning.

“I don’t think I’ve ever part of something like that,” U-Save coach Ryan Anderson said. “It was special when you have guys that go up to bat every single time and compete. We took great approaches at the plate. They probably didn’t play the best defense (five errors) but I felt like we put a lot of pressure on them and that’s all you can do.”

After U-Save got an early out to start the inning, Tegan Lemkau reached on a single to get the big inning going.

That was followed by six straight hits. That stretch included five RBI singles in a row.

In fact, U-Save reached base 19 straight time before St. Paul got the next out. St. Paul used four different pitchers in the inning.