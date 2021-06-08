U-Save Pharmacy rides 17-run inning to rout of St. Paul

The U-Save Pharmacy baseball team found its groove in the third inning.
The Grand Island seniors put up 17 runs on 11 hits in the inning to defeat St. Paul 20-3 in five innings Tuesday at Ryder Park. The game was called in the fifth due to the mercy rule.
U-Save went through the order twice and everyone scored at least once in the inning.
“I don’t think I’ve ever part of something like that,” U-Save coach Ryan Anderson said. “It was special when you have guys that go up to bat every single time and compete. We took great approaches at the plate. They probably didn’t play the best defense (five errors) but I felt like we put a lot of pressure on them and that’s all you can do.”
After U-Save got an early out to start the inning, Tegan Lemkau reached on a single to get the big inning going.
That was followed by six straight hits. That stretch included five RBI singles in a row.
In fact, U-Save reached base 19 straight time before St. Paul got the next out. St. Paul used four different pitchers in the inning.
But St. Paul struck early in the opening inning as Bryce Knapp and Skyler Nelson got the game started with back-to-back singles. After Knapp was thrown out at the plate, Nelson made it 1-0 on an error. He made it 2-0 in the top of the third on a wild pitch.
St. Paul had a chance for more runs with Zayden Weller and Mason Anderson on second and third, but U-Save pitcher Carter Wald got Jameson Rawlings to ground out to get out of the inning.
For the game, Wald gave up four hits. Even though he had only two strikeouts, Anderson said he liked what he saw out of Wald.
“Carter came out and pitched a great game for us,” Anderson said. “He threw strikes and we played great defense behind him and that’s what we needed.”
Lemkau was 3 for 3 with an RBI to lead the offense, while Aiden Keyes was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
For St. Paul, Nelson led the offense by going 2 for 3 and scorng twice.
Sam Thede scored the other run for St. Paul on an inside-the-park home run.
U-Save battles Central City Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Ryder Park. Anderson said he hopes Tuesday’s win does wonders for U-Save.
“This was a big confidence game for us,” he said. “We got a tough opponent tomorrow with Central City but we’re going to come to the ball park and be ready to play.”
St. Paul 101 103—3 4 5
U-Save Pharmacy 00(17) 3X—20 12 1
WP—Wald. LP—Nelson. 2B—USP: Lemkau. HR—SP: Thede.