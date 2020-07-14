In what looked like a game of missed opportunities for both teams, U-Save Pharmacy could have exited Ryder Park with the biggest regrets Tuesday.
With both the Grand Island seniors and St. Paul stranding baserunners regularly during a scoreless game, U-Save loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fourth and came up empty.
When St. Paul pushed across three runs in the top of the fifth, that seemed like the game might be decided.
But U-Save Pharmacy had other ideas. Nine runs in the bottom of the frame ended up giving the host team a 9-3 victory in a game that saw 17 runners stranded.
The momentum appeared to be on St. Paul’s side in the middle of the fifth.
“At that point you’ve got to choose whether you roll over or if you’re going to fight back,” said U-Save Pharmacy winning pitcher Aidan Keyes. “We decided we were going to fight back. Our team did a good job bouncing back.”
St. Paul took its lead on a bases-loaded walk by Trevor Dugan followed by RBI singles from Jamison Rawlings and Isiah Sack. The visitors also left the bases loaded but did hold a 3-0 lead.
“As soon as that happens, you’re always thinking, OK, are the wheels going to ball off here?” U-Save Pharmacy coach Ryan Hansen said. “The nice thing with baseball is you never know.
“It hurts to have the bases loaded with no outs and not score a run (in the fourth inning). You’re down.”
U-Save responded in the fifth. Seven singles and four consecutive bases-loaded walks kept a steady stream of runners crossing the plate until the hosts led 9-3.
“We had better approaches,” Keyes said. “Guys were seeing the ball better. That helped a lot.”
Hansen said it took five innings for U-Save Pharmacy to figure out Sack, who was St. Paul’s starting pitcher.
“Finally we started getting our timing,” he said. “That helps. When you see a pitcher long enough, hopefully you get your timing down. We swung the bat from there.
“We took some walks and got some insurance runs.”
Keyes allowed the three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and three walks over six innings.
“They scored those few runs, but he keeps it around the plate,” Hansen said. “He’s the one that will usually hit his spots really well. He just has that confidence. He doesn’t get rattled.”
U-Save only committed one error, which Keyes said was a big aid in his success.
“Defense did really good backing me up,” he said. “For me, it was a little bit of everything. Fastball (and) curveball were working good tonight. I had a few good changeups, but mostly it was fastball and curve.”
Jackson Hansen and Austin Asche both had three hits for U-Save Pharmacy. Pryce Ostermeier added a pair.
Eli Larson went 2 for 2 with a pair of intentional walks for St. Paul. Jackson Seward also had two hits.
U-Save Pharmacy faces a strong test on Wednesday when it travels to Columbus for a doubleheader.
St. Paul 000 030 0—3 7 4
U-Save (7-9) 000 090 x—9 12 1
WP—Keyes. LP—Sack. 2B—U-Save, Hansen.
Five Points downs Columbus
COLUMBUS — Grand Island Five Points defeated Columbus in the first game of a doubleheader.
Five Points won the first game 5-0 behind the pitching of Jacob Nesvara and Gage Brockmeier. Nasvara pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up two hits with five strikeouts. Brockmeier pitched the last 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts to get a save.
Five Points had five hits in the game, including an RBI double by Riley Plummer in the top of the seventh.
No final score was available on the second game.
Five Points 002 001 2—5 5 2
Columbus 000 000 0—0 3 2
WP — Nesvara. S — Brockmeier. 2B — FP: Haith, Plummer.
Dinsdale Automotive downs St. Paul, 10-5
Grand Island Dinsdale Automotive avenged an earlier loss at St. Paul this season with a 10-5 victory Tuesday at Ryder Park. St. Paul won the previous meeting 10-2 on June 30 on its home field.
Gavin Seyler overcame a rocky start to settle in for Dinsdale Automotive (9-11). The right-hander pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs with two strikeouts to get the win.
Caiden Rath tossed two scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit and striking out two, for the Grand Island juniors, who have won six of their last seven games.
Dinsdale Automotive was outhit 7-2, but maximized its offensive production with the help of eight bases on balls, three hit batters and three St. Paul errors. Ryan Michalski had a hit and two RBIs and two walks to lead Grand Island, while Carter Wald also had a hit, drew a walk and scored.
John Placke was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Mason Anderson was 2 for 4 with a RBI for St. Paul. Christian Thede added a double for the visitors.
St. Paul 230 000 0—5 7 3
Dinsdale Automotive (9-11) 304 111 x—10 2 2
W—Seyler. L—Weller. 2B—St. Paul, Thede.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.