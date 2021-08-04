Undefeated state champs: Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus tops Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley for state title

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was hitting the ball all day, so I had confidence at the plate that I was going to get that winning run in and win the game for us,” Gorecki said.

“It was amazing. We’ve been working hard all year. I trust all my teammates and everything they do.”

Joe Noakes liked where DCB was sitting in the lineup heading into the eighth inning.

“I was actually feeling really good in the bottom of the seventh, too, and things didn’t work out,” he said. “In the bottom of the eighth, we just needed to get the leadoff guy on and get one run. I didn’t play small ball, either.

“Flat out stole Bosten Caspersen – he’s fast – and had a runner at second with nobody out with my three, four, five hitters up. I trusted my hitters and wasn’t going to bunt. That was decided well before that.”

Going into extra innings, Carter Noakes said, “We were a little nervous, but we knew we could get the job done. We’ve been in this situation plenty of times throughout the year.”

Gorecki added: “I was pretty confident. Carter was throwing a heck of a game, and we were making the plays.”

PWG (28-9) suffered six of its nine losses this year to DCB with half of those coming by one run.