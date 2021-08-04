Undefeated state champs: Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus tops Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley for state title

PALMER – Undefeated
Undisputed.
Unbelievable.
The Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus seniors capped off a sizzling summer season for the history books by winning a Class C state championship Wednesday in appropriately memorable fashion.
Bryce Gorecki singled in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth to give DCB a 2-1 victory over Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley and cap off a 31-0 season.
Carter Noakes pitched a complete-game 1-hitter – all while battling through a herniated disc in his back that he had suffered during Tuesday’s win over Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg.
“We did the impossible,” Noakes said. “It’s the biggest dream season you could ever think of. We have a great team. It’s not just the nine guys who started who got us here. It’s our whole entire team.
“We’re all great teammates. We’re all best friends. It’s amazing.”
DCB coach Joe Noakes said despite his earlier promises to the team, he couldn’t help but get a little emotional after the win due to what a special group of players accomplished.
“Wow. Unbelievable,” he said. “What a tough thing to do in anything, but to go 31-0 in high school baseball? I’d never thought of it. I’ve coached a lot of baseball for really good traveling (teams), but you’re going to get beat. You’re going to get tripped up.
“But these guys showed up every day. We get down in a game and we’re not beat….31-0, holy cow.”
A large crowd encircled the entire field to watch the two teams play for a sixth time this season. But unless someone was watching Carter Noakes work on his back behind DCB’s dugout whenever his team was up to bat, it wouldn’t have been apparent that he was well under 100%.
“I got a herniated disc that happened yesterday, so I went to the doctor to get it checked out this morning,” he said. “He allowed me to play this one game, so I’m blessed to be here.
“I had a heat pad. I was prepared for the pain.”
His father and coach said Carter wouldn’t accept not playing.
“I talked to him about 1 o’clock and he said, ‘I’m playing, Dad,’” Joe Noakes said. “I said we’d talk about it later. By the time we go here, he was not in good shape, so he pitched one heck of a game.”
Carter Noakes finished his day by striking out the side in the top of the eighth as he reached the pitch-count limit. He had 11 strikeouts and three walks.
DCB didn’t need to figure out who would replace him on the mound.
Bosten Caspersen led off the bottom of the eighth with a walk and stole second. Eli Wooden followed with a walk and, with one out, Gorecki came through with the game-winner to left field.
“I was hitting the ball all day, so I had confidence at the plate that I was going to get that winning run in and win the game for us,” Gorecki said.
“It was amazing. We’ve been working hard all year. I trust all my teammates and everything they do.”
Joe Noakes liked where DCB was sitting in the lineup heading into the eighth inning.
“I was actually feeling really good in the bottom of the seventh, too, and things didn’t work out,” he said. “In the bottom of the eighth, we just needed to get the leadoff guy on and get one run. I didn’t play small ball, either.
“Flat out stole Bosten Caspersen – he’s fast – and had a runner at second with nobody out with my three, four, five hitters up. I trusted my hitters and wasn’t going to bunt. That was decided well before that.”
Going into extra innings, Carter Noakes said, “We were a little nervous, but we knew we could get the job done. We’ve been in this situation plenty of times throughout the year.”
Gorecki added: “I was pretty confident. Carter was throwing a heck of a game, and we were making the plays.”
PWG (28-9) suffered six of its nine losses this year to DCB with half of those coming by one run.
It took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third on an RBI single by Trevor Cargill, but center fielder Kellen Frees got the ball to Gorecki, and the catcher was able to tag out Ty Nekoliczak to avoid falling behind 2-0 on the play.
“What a great throw and Bryce hangs on and gets him out,” Joe Noakes said. “What a great effort.”
PWG coach Brad Reimers said that was a momentum changing play.
“Going up 2-0 would have been big,” he said. “I always tell our kids you’ve got to score one to win, but to go up two would have been big.”
DCB pulled even in the fourth when Gorecki doubled – for the only extra-base hit of the game – and scored on a two-out single by Justice Peterson.
“They got the timely hit when they needed it. That’s just the way the game is,” Reimers said.
That was the only run allowed by Nekoliczak, who gave up six hits with four strikeouts and one walk over 6 2/3 innings before reaching the pitch-count limit.
“You couldn’t ask for a better game,” Reimers said. “Eight innings in a state tournament that came down to DCB and us? I don’t know what else you can say. It was two great teams.”
Joe Noakes said PWG was an excellent opponent.
“PWG is a good team. They’re studs,” he said. “To beat them six times in a season, I’d say that would never happen. That goes with 31-0.”
Technically, it was the second straight state title for DCB, which won in 2019. There was no postseason Legion baseball play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.