UNK's Hoelck working out in Denver in preparing for Pro Day in Lincoln

Every young football player’s dream is to make the roster on a National Football League team someday.

Corey Hoelck is no different.

The Giltner native has been working out at Landow Performance in Denver for the past two months to get ready for the upcoming pro day on March 22 in Lincoln.

That is to help him get the scouts watching him for the upcoming NFL Draft on April 28.

Hoelck, who started playing flag football in fourth grade, said he’s excited for the opportunity.

“It shows not a lot of people get to do this and get to this step,” Hoelck said. “To go do a pro day I’m part of a small percentage to go and do that. I’m just humbled that I get to do this.”

Hoelck’s been working out in two different sessions each day for six times a week. During the morning workouts on Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, he’s been working on specific pro-day drills like the 40, the 5-10-5 shuttle, the L drill (three-cone drill) and others. Then during the second sessions, he would do some weight lifting. On Wednesday and Saturday, he would do some recovery workouts.

“I’ve just been doing specific drills that you would do on Pro day,” Hoelck said. “I’m just trying to get faster and bigger.”

Hoelck just got done playing football for the University of Nebraska-Kearney last fall. During his senior year, Hoelck, who was a four-year starter on the offensive line, received several honor, such as 2021 Conference Commissioner’s Association All-Super Region 3 team, while also being honorable mention on the Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-American team. He was part of an UNK offense that was among the nation’s best at running the ball (255 yards per game) while allowing 20 sacks all fall.

And there have been some D-II athletes that have not only made the NFL but have had success. Danny Woodhead, a North Platte native who played football for Chadron State, was undrafted but played in the league for 10 years. He was a member of the New England Patriots Super Bowl team in 2012 that lost to the New York Giants.

Hoelck said it will be a bigger challenge for him, since coming from a D-II school, but he’s ready for it.

“It’s more of a hill to climb in D-II but there have been a lot of D-II athletes that have made into the NFL and Danny is definitely one of them,” Hoelck said.

Of course, Hoelck would be thrilled to get drafted by any team, but there are a few he wouldn’t mind getting drafted by.

“I’d go anywhere, but I would say either Kansas City or Denver, just so I can be close to home,” Hoelck said. “It would be a great way for family and friends to come.”

Hoelck said there would be other options for him to get into the NFL if he doesn’t get drafted, but he is going to prepare as much as he can to get noticed by NFL scouts that will be watching him at the Pro Day in Lincoln.

“(Getting drafted) would mean the world to me, but if I don’t get drafted, there do pick up undrafted free agents. I would love to get a call to go to a mini-camp and training for the fall. But I got to do what I got to do at Pro Day, perform very well and I got to show the scouts that I can hang with the D-1 talent. I just really need to showcase my athletic ability.”

