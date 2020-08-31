Upland Slam contest begins today

With the opening of grouse season today, Nebraska’s annual Upland Slam contest begins.
To complete the Slam, licensed hunters must harvest at least one each of Nebraska’s four major upland bird species – sharptail grouse, prairie chicken, rooster pheasant, and bobwhite quail.
Both species of grouse, sharptail and prairie chicken, are included in the combined general grouse season which begins today and runs through January 31, 2021.
Pheasant and quail seasons will both begin on October 31 and also run concurrently through the end of January 2021.
Of the four species, sharptails are arguably the hardest component of the Slam to acquire. Last season, like many seasons before, I bagged representatives from all of the other three species (prairie chicken, pheasant, and quail), but sharptails once again eluded me. That’s because sharptails typically live a little further away from central Nebraska than the other species, often occupying remote western strongholds in our state’s sprawling Sandhills region.
All hunters who complete the Slam will be entered into a drawing for various prizes, including the grand prize which is a Browning Silver 12-gauge shotgun. The grand prize drawing is scheduled to take place during Pheasants Forever’s annual state meeting on Feb.13, 2021.
Now in its third season, Nebraska’s Upland Slam contest celebrates the state’s diverse game bird opportunities, and honors those hunters who are up to the challenge of putting in the time and effort required to bag all four species.
Upland hunting is often synonymous with lots of walking, so make sure you have a good pair of broken-in boots and a well-trained dog that can both find and retrieve birds. I know Komet is ready for the season to begin. Hopefully, so am I, as I’ll need to bag at least a few birds to appease his predatory canine instincts.
A lightweight shotgun is also an asset, since you’ll be carrying it much more than you’ll be shooting it. A 12-gauge in the 6.5-pound range is good, but an even lighter 20-gauge might be even better. A 20 is usually sufficient for most upland birds, plus the little yellow shells are smaller and lighter, meaning you can pack more ammo.
This season I’ll be toting a 20-gauge Winchester SX4 semi-auto on many of my upland hunts.
For more information about the Slam, including how to enter, visit outdoornebraska.gov/uplandslam/.
Also opening today is the general dove season, which includes mourning, white-winged and Eurasian collared doves, and the archery deer season. As always, there’s plenty to do in Nebraska’s great outdoors this month.
Jarrod Spilger writes an outdoor column for The Independent.
