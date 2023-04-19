It’s pretty safe to say Avyn Urbanski had herself a day at the Norris Invite.

The Northwest senior set a pair of school records while competing in the 100 and 200 on March 30.

Urbanski captured the 100 at 12.05 and the 200 at 25.06 during the meet.

According to the preprunningnerd.com leaders, those are the best times ran in the state regardless of class. Those are also the fastest times on the Independent All-Area leaders.

She has also made her way on the Independent All-Time charts as well. Her 100 time is the top overall time, while her 200 time is the third-best ever.

Urbanski said she was almost in awe when the Viking coaches told what the times were but was glad to get those times this early in the season.

“I thought maybe the coaches were messing with me, and I asked if they were sure, and they all said yes,” she said. “It was a good feeling. It was kind of a statement to show people how much I’ve worked over the offseason.”

Northwest coach Brandon Harrington said he wasn’t surprised to see Urbanski get those times. He said Urbanski went to a few offseason meets, including the Nebraska Indoor Championship Series at Concordia, to get herself prepared for this season.

“It’s been nothing but impressive to see what Avyn has done so far this season,” Harrington said. “She’s just a hard worker who has tons of ability. I wouldn’t be surprised to see her break 12.0 and 25.0 in the two events before the season ends.

“And she loves to workout and doesn’t ever complain. She is just a track girl who is a great athlete.”

However, Urbanski did admit that it was a windy day at Norris. Since that meet, she’s been consistent in running in the low to mid 12’s 100 and in the low to mid 25’s in the 200 during the early part of the season.

She got some positive results at the Central City Invite on a day that had some wind. She won the 100 at 12.06.

“There was little less wind at Central City, but it was relieving to see that time, and I can run that well again and that time (at Norris) wasn’t a one-time thing,” shei said.

Urbanski, who earned four medals at last year’s state meet, is also part of the 400 relay success. She was a member of last year’s 400 relay state championship team that currently has the Class B state record, as well as the top overall time in the Independent All-Time charts at 48.12 that was set at the state meet last year.

This year’s 400 relay has run a 50.00 time this season. Her teammates that ran that time with her include Kyra Ray, Emma Harb and Brooke Starman. That time is currently the second-best time in Class B, according to the preprunningnerd.com leaders.

“We have a young squad, but we’ve been doing well,” Urbanski said. “We need to work on our handoffs better but seeing the 50 time this early in the season is a good feeling.”

Harrington said Urbanski has been a great leader for the Vikings.

“We have a lot of young girls this year and for them to see how Avyn handles herself in practices and in meets is great for the young kids to see and learn from,” he said. “She’s a great leader and a great role model for a lot of the younger girls.”

But Urbanski said there’s plenty of season left. She knows the competition is only going to get tougher, especially in the upcoming week where Northwest will host two meets.

Urbanski and her Northwest teammates compete in the Dave Gee Invite on Thursday, then will compete in the Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships on Monday.

She said she is looking forward to those two meets.

“It’s always fun running at home in front of our fans, especially at the Central Nebraska meet,” Urbanski said. “That is always a fun meet because it’s super competitive. It’s the best of the best in the area. It’s a great meet for the athletes to showcase their talents. I’m looking forward to the two meets.”

GICC’s Alberts competed in Kansas relays

Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts was one of the many athletes from Nebraska that took part in the Kansas Relays last week.

The Crusader senior competed in the 800 at the meet. While competing against some of the top athletes in the country, Alberts finished 10th with a 1:58.40 time.

Reminder to coaches

Entries for the CNTC will close at 7 p.m. Friday.

If you have not received information on the meet, please contact me at marc.zavala@theindependent.com ASAP.

Also, please continue to look at the charts. If there is a time or mark that is either incorrect or needs to be added, please contact me,

Live results will be posted online

If you can not attend the meet, results will be posted live on https://live.athletic.net/meets/13122.

Results will be up as soon as events are over.

Also, if you are a high school student or younger, you will be able to get into the meet for free.

Marc Zavala writes track and field for The Independent.