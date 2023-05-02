After eight straight lopsided victories, Northwest coach Jess Hermann didn’t mind seeing her squad challenged in Tuesday’s Class B, Subdistrict 7 championship.

The Class B No. 3-rated Vikings got goals from Lupe Sanchez and Evelyn Keller and kept their shutout streak alive in a 2-0 home victory over Kearney Catholic. The win advanced Northwest (16-0) to Saturday’s district final.

“We knew that Kearney Catholic was a really good team and they challenged us, which is good because we haven’t had that a lot recently,” said Hermann, whose team beat the Stars 4-0 back on March 21 in its season opener. “Most soccer postseason games aren’t 8-0 or 10-0, so it was good to see how we’d perform in a one- or two-score game.

“It took us a while to get settled in, but once we did, we played fairly well.”

It was the most competitive match for the Vikings since a 2-0 win at Columbus Scotus on April 10. After that, Northwest drubbed its next eight opponents by a combined score of 68-0, including an 8-0 win over Hastings in the B-7 semifinals on Monday.

“This was really good for us and will help get us ready for our next game and if we go to state,” said Sanchez, who was coming off a four-goal performance against Hastings. “I think we really controlled today’s game. We were able to do a good job of keeping possession most of the way.”

Northwest took a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute as Sanchez broke free and powered a shot into the net.

“That helped us a lot with our positivity on the field,” Sanchez said of getting an early lead.

The Vikings added some cushion in the 51st minute, pulling ahead 2-0 when Keller’s shot one-hopped past the Kearney Catholic goalie. Sanchez was credited with the assist.

“For as many goals as Lupe has on the season, she’s still extremely unselfish and isn’t out to just see how much she can score,” Hermann said. “She takes what the defense gives her. This late in the season, teams have scouted us and they’re all over Lupe all the time.

“When she has the opportunity to score, she’s been able to bury them. But she’s also very willing to pass it off to whoever is open.”

Despite the 2-0 final tally, Northwest dominated play. The Vikings had 23 shots, including 17 on goal, while the Stars had just one shot on goal in the first half and two long-range shots in the final 40 minutes.

After taking a two-goal advantage, Northwest’s offense focused on time-eating possessions.

“Our goal is to play keep-away and then take our opportunities when we have them,” Hermann said. “We’re always preaching patience, patience, patience because we don’t get into a track meet, going up and down. We want to control the ball and keep it at our feet.”

That philosophy helped produce Northwest’s 13th consecutive shutout and its 15th whitewash in 16 contests this season. The Vikings have allowed just one goal the entire campaign, coming on March 25 in a 2-1 win over Scottsbluff.

Northwest’s shutout streak of 13 extended its Class B state record. The previous mark was 11 consecutive shutouts by Elkhorn South in 2014.

“A lot of it is that we haven’t faced a ton of pressure with our midfield controlling the ball so much,” Hermann said. “Then our defenders know where everyone is at, they’re good with their feet, they’re good with the ball and they don’t panic — that’s a big part of it.”

Northwest goalie Felicia Johansson earned the shutout against Kearney Catholic, recording one save.

“Felicia is a tremendous goalie, even though she has a minimal number of saves,” Hermann said. “Then we have Evelyn Poland and Bryndal Moody, who played almost every single minute of every game in the middle back. Those two are solid and they cover for our mistakes and we rely on those two a lot.”

Said Sanchez: “Our (defenders) just really want to keep this streak alive. They play with a lot of effort.”

Northwest, which entered the day second in Class B in wild-card points, will host a district final on Saturday against an opponent to be determined. A win would give the Vikings a second consecutive appearance in the state tournament.

“We’re really excited,” Sanchez said. “Hopefully, we can win on Saturday and make it further at state than we did last year. That’s our goal.”

Northwest boys fall in B-7 final

Just when Northwest found momentum in the Class B, Subdistrict 7 final, Hastings took it right back.

After the Vikings tied the game at 1-all, the Tigers scored the go-ahead goal a few minutes later to lift them to a 2-1 win Tuesday.

The win puts Hastings into a district final matchup Saturday, while Northwest sees its season end.

Northwest co-coach Ann Purdy said the Vikings fell short in a great postseason game.

“I know the boys were excited to play Hastings,” Purdy said. “It was a very physical game and no one wanted to lose. I’m sure anyone who watched the game had to enjoy the game. It just wasn’t meant to be for us.”

After a scoreless first half, Nolan Cardona gave Hastings a 1-0 lead during the early part of the second stanza.

The Vikings tied it up on a Caden Keller goal off an Austin Staab assist in the 73rd minute.

But 20 seconds later, No. 10 Nolan Cardona put the Tigers ahead on a direct kick.

“He just kicked it perfectly off the top right corner of the box,” Purdy said.

However Northwest had an opportunity to tie it up when Keller got knocked down in the box with a chance for a penalty kick. But Tiger goalkeeper Brogan Pfeil got his hands on the ball to deflect a Trevyn Keene kick.

The Vikings couldn’t get anything to go after that.

The Vikings finish the season at 8-8 and will lose 14 seniors, including Peyton Atwood, who led Northwest with 10 goals.

“We tried some different formations and the kids tried to adjust to it,” Purdy said. “We overcame a lot of injuries, especially Zeke Koening at goalkeeper and I thought Jack Kenna did a great job at filling in for him. It was heartbreaking because our seniors left it out on the field. They were great leaders.”