Area summaries
At Aurora
York 3, Aurora 1
York; 25; 23; 25; 25
Aurora; 18; 25; 14; 17
AURORA Stats - Kills: K. Merrihew 7, Bengston 5. Aces: James 3. Assists: Calkins 13, James 12. Digs: Ashby 22.
At Cairo
Central City 3, Centura 0
Centura; 18; 23; 19
Central City; 25; 25; 25
CENTRAL CITY STATS - Kills: Sydni Holmolka 9, Hope Paul 6. Assists: Brookly Richardson 22. Digs: Addie Buhlke 9, Faith Campa 9.
CENTURA Stats - Kills: Davis 7, Hurt 7, Sokol 5. Aces: Sokol 5. Assists: Hurt 15, Coghlan 9. Blocks: Davis 4. Digs: Wooden 18.
At Arcadia-LC Tri.
Kenesaw 2, Arcadia-LC 1
Kenesaw; 19; 25; 25
Arcadia-LC; 25; 14; 14
ARCADIA-LC Stats - Kills: Obermiller 7. Aces: Obermiller 3; Assists: Ference 13. Digs: Obermiller 7. Chilewski 5.
Amherst 2, Arcadia-LC 0
Amherst; 25; 25
Arcadia-LC; 18; 12
ARCADIA-LC Stats: Kills: Fitzgerald 3, Chilewski 3, Rademacher 3. Assists: Ference 12. Digs: Obermiller 8, Chilewski 8.
Thursday’s scores
Ashland-Greenwood def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17
Axtell def. Elm Creek, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-13
Bayard def. Morrill, 25-14, 20-25, 25-14, 25-14
Centura def. Central City, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19
Cross County def. Shelby-Rising City
David City def. Fillmore Central
Elkhorn North def. Hastings, 25-9, 25-10, 25-20
Fairbury def. Auburn, 25-8, 25-22, 25-22
Gering def. Bridgeport, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia
Gretna East def. Omaha Bryan, 25-12, 25-8, 25-13
Kearney Catholic def. Hershey, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19
Lincoln Southwest def. Kearney, 25-11, 25-16, 25-11
Malcolm def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 25-18, 25-10
Minatare def. Creek Valley, 27-25, 23-25, 19-25, 25-13, 17-15
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-11, 25-9
Omaha Marian def. Omaha Central, 25-12, 25-7, 25-16
Omaha South def. Buena Vista, 25-11, 25-17, 25-12
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Burke
Paxton def. Garden County, 25-15, 25-22, 27-25
Perkins County def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-20, 26-24, 27-29, 25-23
Pierce def. Norfolk Catholic, 27-25, 25-12, 25-23
Seward def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21
Sioux County def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-21, 11-25, 25-20, 25-19
Southern Valley def. Cozad, 25-14, 26-28, 25-17, 25-11
Yutan def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-12, 25-7, 25-7
Alma Triangular
Bertrand def. Alma, 25-21, 25-22
Cambridge def. Alma, 25-12, 25-18
Cambridge def. Bertrand, 25-17, 25-23
Ansley-Litchfield Triangular
Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 26-24, 26-24
Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 25-12, 26-24
Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, 25-21, 25-19
Arapahoe Triangular
Arapahoe def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-12, 25-16
Arapahoe def. Hitchcock County, 14-25, 25-21, 25-20
Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton
Arcadia/Loup City Triangular
Amherst def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-11
Amherst def. Kenesaw
Kenesaw def. Arcadia-Loup City, 20-25, 25-13, 25-14
Atwood-Rawlins County Triangular
Southwest def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-22, 25-20
Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-20, 25-18
Columbus Triangular
Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-23, 25-21
Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 25-21, 25-22
Fullerton Triangular
Central Valley def. Fullerton, 25-20, 25-18
Fullerton def. Riverside, 25-16, 25-17
Harvard Quad
Franklin def. Harvard, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17
Red Cloud def. Harvard, 25-18, 25-15
Shelton def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-10
Shelton def. Harvard, 25-9, 25-23
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 22-25, 25-21, 25-14
Hi-Line Triangular
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hi-Line, 25-5, 25-19
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-13
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-21
Johnson County City Triangular
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City, 25-11, 25-19
Johnson County Central def. Falls City, 25-11, 25-12
Johnson County Central def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 2-0, 25-0
Lewiston Triangular
Parkview Christian def. Lewiston, 18-25, 25-15, 25-17
Southern def. Lewiston, 25-23, 22-25, 25-15
Loomis Triangular
Overton def. Loomis, 25-19, 25-11
Overton def. Pleasanton, 25-4, 25-20
Pleasanton def. Loomis, 25-18, 31-33, 25-23
Lourdes Triangular
Lincoln Lutheran def. Nebraska City Lourdes
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 25-12
NE Nebraska Tournament
Pool A
Archbishop Bergan def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-16, 25-20
Archbishop Bergan def. Pender, 25-8, 25-19
Lutheran High Northeast def. Pender, 25-21
Pool B
Guardian Angels def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-13
Wakefield def. Guardian Angels, 25-21, 25-21
Wakefield def. Tekamah-Herman, 26-24, 25-8
Pool C
North Bend Central def. Wayne, 25-21, 25-23
North Bend Central def. Wisner-Pilger, 16-25, 25-19, 25-22
Wisner-Pilger def. Wayne, 26-24, 25-20
Pool D
Oakland-Craig def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-9, 25-10
Oakland-Craig def. West Point-Beemer, 25-21, 25-20
West Point-Beemer def. Bancroft-Rosalie
Nebraska Lutheran Triangular
Sutton def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 25-13
Sutton def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-15, 25-17
Neligh-Oakdale Triangular
Boyd County def. Santee, 25-13, 25-5
Neligh-Oakdale def. Boyd County, 25-22, 25-20
North Platte Triangular
Sidney def. North Platte
Palmer Quad
Heartland Lutheran def. St. Edward, 26-24, 25-18
Nebraska Christian def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-9, 25-16
Nebraska Christian def. Palmer, 25-19, 25-10
Palmer def. St. Edward, 25-5, 25-14
Ponca Triangular
Homer def. Ponca, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18
Tri County Northeast def. Ponca, 26-24, 25-21
Sandhiils/Thedford Triangular
Sandhills/Thedford def. Gibbon
Sandhills/Thedford def. Ravenna, 25-16, 25-19
Sandhills Valley Triangular
Hyannis def. Sandhills Valley, 25-14, 25-21
Wallace def. Sandhills Valley, 25-16, 25-22
Stanton Triangular
Stanton def. Madison, 25-10, 25-12
Stuart Triangular
Elgin Public/Pope John def. CWC, 25-11, 25-4
Stuart def. CWC, 25-7, 25-11
Stuart def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 28-26, 25-17
Summerland Triangular
St. Mary's def. Plainview, 25-10, 25-11
St. Mary's def. Summerland, 25-22, 20-25, 25-18
Summerland def. Plainview, 25-20, 28-26
Wilber-Clatonia Triangular
Wilber-Clatonia def. Heartland, 25-12, 25-16
Wilber-Clatonia def. Sandy Creek
Wood River Triangular
Wood River def. Blue Hill, 25-11, 25-6
Junior Varsity
At Hastings
GICC 2, Hastings SC 0
Grand Island CC; 25; 25
Hastings SC; 15; 15
GICC stats - Kills: Mills 11, Johnson 6, A. Herbek 5. Aces: Connick 2, Mills 2. Assists: Connick 21. Digs: Johnson 10, Stegman 10.