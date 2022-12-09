Waddington named top wrestler of Wood River Invite; St. Paul takes home tourney title

WOOD RIVER — Riley Waddington didn’t know what to expect before the Wood River Invite got underway Friday.

Being named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler wasn’t one of those things for the Wood River senior.

Waddington earned that honor at the home meet winning after four matches, including a hard-fought 13-10 win over St. Paul’s Owen Sack in the 145-pound final Friday.

“I just came in confident, knowing that I was going to be successful today,” Waddington said. “There were a few couple tough matches along the way, including the final. I’m proud that I received this honor, especially since it was at home.”

St. Paul took home the team title with 152 points, while O’Neill was second with 146.

Eagle coach Darin Waddington, Riley’s dad, said he is having a good year at 145 pounds. Riley improved to 10-0 on the season after the win.

“He’s just a natural 145-pound wrestler who is really good on his feet. He might be a bit undersized but we want to focus on him getting better instead of cutting weight,” Darin said.

The 145-pound final was a battle of rated wrestlers in Class C, according to NEBwrestle.com. The No. 6-rated Sack didn’t make it easy for the No. 2 Waddington. After getting taken down, Sack escaped and scored a takedown, along with two nearfall points after putting Waddington on his back for a 5-2 after the first period.

Waddington scored two escapes and a takedown in the second period to cut the deficit to 7-6 after two.

Sack scored on an escape for an 8-6 lead. But Waddington tied the match with a takedown. After the two wrestlers each scored reversals, Waddington was able to put Sack on his back and held him there for about a minute in scoring three nearfall points for the final margin.

“He’s a tough kid. I was glad that I was able to wrestle a match like that with him and I’m sure I’ll see him again later on in the year,” Waddington said. “I was able to get my legs in and able to turn him at the end there.”

While excited to get the honor at the home invite, Waddington said he knows he needs to keep improving.

“I know I have a lot more work to do but I’ll enjoy this victory and just continue to get better,” Riley said.

Darin said what made the accomplishment more special is that two of Riley’s teammates also won titles. Jace Martin won the 106-pound title, while Jhonny Matias Trejo captured the 113-pound title. Those efforts allowed Wood River to finish fourth with 113 points.

“I know (Riley) is excited for them because he’s all about the team,” coach Waddington said. “They are young kids who are having a lot of success right now.”

St. Paul had only one champion but did have six total medalists in helping them take the title.

Alex Meinecke was the lone champion as he earned a 10-8 win over Ord’s Hayden Kluthe to win the 152-pound title.

Wildcat coach Connor Bolling said he was happy with the team title but would have liked to have had more champions.

“I’m glad that we were able to win the meet, but honestly it wasn’t our best day,” Bolling said. “But it was a good team effort. We got everybody to score some points. We did have some kids step up when we needed to.”

Meinecke led throughout the 152 final in jumping out to a 6-3 lead after two periods. Kluthe did cut the lead to one a few times in the third period but Meinecke held on for the win

Bolling said the Meinecke, a freshman who improved to 10-1 on the season, did a great job against Kluthe, who defeated him at the Broken Bow Invite last week.

“He really stepped up for us,” Bolling said. “He’s the real deal. He wrestled a much better match against Kluthe than he did last week. We had a lead on him but pinned us. It was a good win for him.”

Other than Sack, Layne Baker (second, 106), Kaleb Baker (fourth, 132), Ryder Anderson (third, 170) and Quade Peterson (second, 285) were the medalists for St. Paul.

Grand Island Central Catholic had a champion as well. Ben Alberts improved to 8-0 after posting an 11-2 win over Ord’s Trent McCain the 160-pound final.

“He had a really good today,” Crusader coach Zach Schroder said of Alberts, who is No. 2 in the 160-pound rankings. “He improved a lot from last week. He does a lot of things well and is a smart wrestler. I was happy with his performance today.”

The Crusaders finished 12th with 56 points. Alberts was the only medalist but Schroder said GICC did put together some solid performances.

“We got a lot of things to work on but what the kids need is mat time. That will come but we were able to get some wins today, which is always nice to see,” he said.

Wood River Invite

Team Standings

St. Paul 152, O’Neill 146, Ord 143, Amherst 141.5, Wood River 133, Doniphan-Trumbull 105, Gothenburg 93, Hershey 79, Superior 71, Kearney Catholic 65, Kenesaw 57, Grand Island Central Catholic 56, Gibbon 50.5, Sutton 26, Shelton 17.

Championship results

106—Jace Martin, WR, dec. Layne Baker, SP, 9-3; 113—Jhonny Matias Trejo, WR, pinned Haydan Smith, DT, 4:32; 120—Ethan Elliott, HER, pinned EAston Malleck, AMH, 0:44; 126—John Alden, ON, pinned Ruben Hernandez, GIB, 1:03; 132—Dakota Gibson, DT, dec. Joseph Yates, ON, 8-6; 138—Nickolas Kuehn, KEN, pinned Sam Luther, KC, 2:26; 145—Riley Waddington, WR, dec. Owen Sack, SP, 13-10; 152—Alex Meinecke, SP, dec. Hayden Kluthe, ORD, 10-8; 160—Ben Alberts, GICC, maj. dec. Trent McCain, ORD, 11-2; 170—Hunter Meyer, ORD, pinned Kreyton Rockefeller, GIB, 3:17; 182—Hunter Fredrickson, KEN, pinned Ikaiah Edgren, WR, 0:49; 195—Salvador Rodriguez, ON, dec. Brody Bogard, AMH, 5-2; 220—Jacob Olson, GOTH, pinned Wyatt Anderson, AMH, 2:33; 285—Bridger Rice, ORD, pinned Quade Peterson, SP, 1:04.