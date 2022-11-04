Waverly too much for Northwest

WAVERLY — It was an all too-familiar formula that Waverly used to reach the Class B semifinals.

A physical ground game complemented by a stout, aggressive defensive effort helped No. 5 Waverly wear down Grand Island Northwest in a 30-7 win Friday at Viking Stadium.

Waverly (9-2) advanced to a semifinal game next Friday at top-ranked Bennington. It will be the Vikings’ first trip to the semifinals since 2019.

Waverly coach Reed Manstedt said his team has played with an edge all year.

“Maybe that’s when we’re at our best, when we have a chip on our shoulder,” Manstedt said. “To get this far you have to get a little luck, and we got a bit with getting another home game this week. And that’s huge because we’re really good at home.”

The two-headed rushing attack of Evan Kastens and Aden Smith were at it again for Waverly. Kastens ran for 94 yards on 18 carries, while Smith tallied 51 yards and a touchdown.

They did it behind an offensive line that returned just one starter from the 2021 team. A position group that Manstedt and senior quarterback Trey Jackson said doesn’t get enough credit.

“Our offensive line deserves so much credit. With just one returning starter and here they are, taking us to the semifinals. And that is so cool,” Manstedt said.

Northwest had a hard time stopping Cooper Skrobecki. He hauled in a pair of TD passes from Jackson from his tight end position and led a nasty, fired-up Waverly defense from his linebacker position. Waverly brought heavy pressure all night as Northwest senior quarterback Austin Payne took a beating.

Jackson called Skrobecki a baller. Their second-quarter 32-yard pitch and catch came on a nifty play action.

“We knew it was something we could capitalize on,” Jackson said. “Skro is just a playmaker. A baller. He’s a great safety link for me and all he does is make plays.”

Waverly’s defense shut down the Northwest run game, forcing Payne and Camden Jensen to throw it 33 times. The Vikings blitzed and brought pressure from all angles.

“We knew going into the game we had to make their quarterback uncomfortable,” Manstedt said. “We’ve seen enough film to know if he had time to pick you apart, he will. That was our plan to make him uncomfortable, and I think we did.”

Northwest closes the year at 4-5. It was the third time in four years Northwest made the Class B quarterfinals.