Wednesday city roundup
Wednesday city roundup

Softball

Islanders’ season ends in A-6 Tourney

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High softball team’s season came to an end during the Class A, District 6 Tournament Wednesday.

The Islanders went 0-2 during the tournament.

Grand Island opened with a 9-0 loss to No. 7 Lincoln Southeast to open the tournament. The Islanders were held to three hits. Adriana Cabello led the offense by going 2 for 2.

Unfortunately, the Islanders dropped an 8-7 decision to No. 9 Lincoln North Star in the second game. The Gators scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take the win.

Sydney Cobler led the offense by going 2 for 4 with four RBIs, a double and a home run, while Kamdyn Barrientos was 3 for 4 with a double.

The Islanders finish their season at 12-28.

Game One

Grand Island 000 0—0 3 4

Lincoln Southeast 260 1—9 6 0

WP — Hubbard. LP — Cabello. 2B — LSE: Gifford. 3B — LSE: Baxter. HR — LSE: Ewoldt.

Game Two

Grand Island 000 132 1—7 10 0

Lincoln North Star 211 011 2—8 13 2

WP — Krieser. LP — Cobler. 2B — GI: Barrientos, Cobler. LNS: Krieser, Anthens, Shottenkirk. HR — GI: Cobler. LSE: Kriese, Leitschuck, Dailey.

Ord dominates GICC
Local Sports

Ord dominates GICC

  • Updated

Kelen Meyer recovered his own onside kick and had two early interceptions to send Class C-2 No. 2-rated Ord on its way to a 59-6 victory over GICC.

