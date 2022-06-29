Wednesday's baseball roundup

Home Federal rallies, but still falls to Columbus

COLUMBUS — Home Federal rallied back to force extra innings.

But it wasn’t enough as the Grand Island seniors fell 8-7 in nine innings Wednesday.

In fact, Home Federal took the lead twice late in the game, but Columbus kept the game going, including scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth for the win.

Grand Island fell behind 4-0 after three innings but rallied back to take a 5-4 lead on a Carson Leiting two-run home run in the seventh, before Columbus scored to keep the game going.

Then Home Federal scored two runs in the top of the ninth before Columbus’ rally in the bottom of the inning.

Brayden Lee led the offense by going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Home Federal 000 120 202—7 9 4

Columbus 301 000 103—8 10 2

WP—NA. LP—Rath. 2B—C: Zrust 2, Kimberling, Forney. HR—HF: Leiting.

Five Points Bank dominates Columbus

COLUMBUS — Five Points Bank got off to a fast start against Columbus Junior Blues Wednesday.

The Grand Island juniors put up 11 runs in the opening inning to help them roll to a 27-2 five-inning win.

In all, Five Points Bank had 23 hits with five extra base hits.

Jaxson Nesvara was 3-for-4 with two double, two RBIs and scored three runs, while Jack Steenson was 2-for-6 with a triple, a home run and seven RBIs and Barrett Obermiller was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs and scored four runs. Ethan Foley, Trenton Evans, Ryan Soclor and Aldo Martinez all had two hits for Grand Island.

Five Points Bank (11)05 74—27 23 1

Columbus 100 01—2 4 4

WP—Hubl. LP—Larson. 2B—FPB: Obermiller 2, Nesvara 2, Albers. 3B—FPB: Steenson; C: Watchorn, Shotkoski. HR—FPB: Steenson.

Fernau leads Dinsdale Automotive to win

Cole Fernau was 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs to help Dinsdale Automotive power past Central City Pinnacle Bank 13-3 Wednesday at Ryder Park in a game halted in the fifth inning due to an eight-run rule.

Ashton Helgoth was 2 -for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Krae Wardyn was 2-for-3 with a RBI, Charlie Krieser was 1-for-2 with a pair of RBIs and AJ Wilson had a run-scoring double for Dinsdale Automotive (10-14). JT Rein allowed four hits and two earned runs in 3 2/3 innings to get the win on the mound and teammate Owen Janulewicz closed with 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Blake Jensen was 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Central City. Isaac Herman was 1-for-2 with two RBIs for Pinnacle Bank.

Central City Pinnacle Bank 200 10—3 5 3

Dinsdale Automotive 231 7x—13 12 2

W—Rein. L—Erickson. 2B—Central City Pinnacle Bank, Herman, Jensen; Dinsdale Automotive, Wilson, Fernau, Helgoth.