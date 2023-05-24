Home Federal loses to Kearney

KEARNEY — Home Federal led the game early on Wednesday on the road against Kearney Runza, scoring in the top of the first.

Kearney stormed back, building a 5-3 lead through four innings.

They added another four runs in the sixth, preventing a comeback and defeating home Federal 9-3.

Sam Dinkelman led Home Federal at the plate, going 2-3, both of which were doubles.

Riley Plummer had the loss on the mound, throwing five walks and giving up seven hits without any strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Home Federal (1-1) will play Norris on Friday in the first game of the Grand Island/Hastings tournament.

Home Federal; 100; 200; 0—3 5 3

Kearney; 130; 104; X—9 9 0

WP—Foster. LP—Plummer. 2B—HF; Dinkelman 2. 2B—KEA; Andersen 2, Larson.

U-Save Pharmacy drops game to PWG seniors

The Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley seniors came to Grand Island ready to play.

PWG put up two runs in the first inning to take and early lead and momentum carried as they beat Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy 7-2 at Ryder Park.

Eli Ford and Edgar Hernandez each had two hits for U-Save. Hernandez had the loss on the mound, throwing four strikeouts and four walks while giving up eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

U-Save (0-2) will take on Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus on Thursday at Ryder Park at 7:30 p.m.

PWG; 201; 220; 0—7 8 0

U-SAVE; 002; 000 0—2 7 3

WP—Reimers. LP—Hernandez. 2B—PWG: Wolf.

Five Points downs Kearney Post 52

KEARNEY — Grand Island Five Points improved to 2-0 on the season with an 11-2 five-inning victory over Kearney Post 52 Wednesday at Memorial Field.

Aldo Martinez led Five Points’ seven-hit attack, going 2 for 3 at the plate, including a RBI double. Teammate Gavin Haubold delivered a two-run single.

Brooks Hubl, Camden Walker, Ian Arends and Trent Verplank all added a hit and a RBI, while Grayson Sack and Cole Fernau both drove in runs for the Grand Island juniors.

Gabe Ruiz earned the win with a complete-game performance on the mound. The right-hander struck out seven, walked two and allowed four hits and one earned run in five innings of work.

Five Points (2-0); 042; 41—11 7 3

Kearney Post 52; 101; 00—2 4 4

W—Ruiz. L—Nowak. 2B—Five Points, Martinez.

Dinsdale gives up hits in loss to PWG

Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley had their bats going in Wednesday.

With 14 hits, PWG took the lead for good over Grand Island Tom Dinsdale Automotive in the third inning on their way to a 16-5 win.

Aden Glade led Dinsdale (0-2) at the plate, going 3-4 with a triple. Nomar Quezada had the loss on the mound, throwing five strikeouts and three walks in 3 1/3 innings.