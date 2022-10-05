 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesday's city roundup

  • Updated
  • 0
softball-GISH.jpg

PREP SOFTBALL

Grand Island stays alive in A-7 district

MILLARD — The Grand Island Senior High softball team kept its season alive in the Class A, District 7 Tournament.

After falling to Class A, No. 7 Papillion-LaVista 10-0 in four innings, the Islanders came back with an 11-1 four-inning victory over Omaha Westview Wednesday.

In its loss to Papillion-LaVista, Briannah Kutschkau had the lone hit for Grand Island.

But the bats came alive for the Islanders in its win over Westview. They had 13 hits with seven extra base hits. Mya Gawrych led the offense by going 3 for 3 with four RBIs and a home run, while Braelyn Sindelar was 2 for 3 with two doubles and Kutschkau was 2 for 3 with two RBIs with a triple.

People are also reading…

Grand Island will play in another elimination game, this time against No. 8 Millard West at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Grand Island boxscores

Game 1

Grand Island; 000; 0—0; 1; 1; 2

Papillion-LaVista; 244; 0—10; 13; 0

WP—Bertolini. LP—Sindelar. 2B—PLV: Willis 2, Wilwerding. HR—PLV: McGrath.

Game 2

Grand Island; 164; 0—11; 13; 1

Omaha Westview; 000; 1—1; 6; 0

WP—Sindelar. LP—Miller. 2B—GI: Sindelar 2, Walford, Martinez. 3B—GI: Cabello, Kuschkau. HR—GI: Gawrych.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Maser-led GICC sweeps Bulldogs

When it comes to setting for Grand Island Central Catholic’s high-powered offensive attack, Carolyn Maser says she enjoys the luxury of having…

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe reveals 'systemic' emotional, sexual abuse in women's soccer

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts