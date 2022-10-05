Wednesday's city roundup

PREP SOFTBALL
Grand Island stays alive in A-7 district
MILLARD — The Grand Island Senior High softball team kept its season alive in the Class A, District 7 Tournament.
After falling to Class A, No. 7 Papillion-LaVista 10-0 in four innings, the Islanders came back with an 11-1 four-inning victory over Omaha Westview Wednesday.
In its loss to Papillion-LaVista, Briannah Kutschkau had the lone hit for Grand Island.
But the bats came alive for the Islanders in its win over Westview. They had 13 hits with seven extra base hits. Mya Gawrych led the offense by going 3 for 3 with four RBIs and a home run, while Braelyn Sindelar was 2 for 3 with two doubles and Kutschkau was 2 for 3 with two RBIs with a triple.
Grand Island will play in another elimination game, this time against No. 8 Millard West at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Grand Island boxscores
Game 1
Grand Island; 000; 0—0; 1; 1; 2
Papillion-LaVista; 244; 0—10; 13; 0
WP—Bertolini. LP—Sindelar. 2B—PLV: Willis 2, Wilwerding. HR—PLV: McGrath.
Game 2
Grand Island; 164; 0—11; 13; 1
Omaha Westview; 000; 1—1; 6; 0
WP—Sindelar. LP—Miller. 2B—GI: Sindelar 2, Walford, Martinez. 3B—GI: Cabello, Kuschkau. HR—GI: Gawrych.