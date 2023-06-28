Home Federal shuts out Columbus COLUMBUS — Cohen Nelson had it going on the mound.

Nelson threw nine strikeouts and two walks in 6 2/3 innings as Grand Island Home Federal won 2-0 in a shutout win over Columbus.

Eli Arends brought in both batters. He scored Sam Dinkelman on a single in the fourth inning and Zenon Sack on a single in the seventh.

Home Federal (17-8) plays a doubleheader at Lincoln Pius X on Friday.

Grand Island Home Federal 2, Columbus 0

HF 000 100 1—2 5 2

COL 000 000 0—0 3 0

WP—Nelson. LP—Rivera.

Five Points runs away in win over Columbus COLUMBUS — Grand Island Five Points Bank had its bats going on Wednesday.

Getting off to a 5-0 lead, Five Points ran away to win 10-1 over Columbus.

Five Points got off to their early lead by scoring one run in the first inning, two in the third and two in the fourth. Aldo Martinez led the team with three hits including two doubles. Brooks Hubl also had three RBIs.

On the mound, Gabriel Ruiz had the win, throwing six strikeouts and no walks in four innings. Thirty-eight of his 55 pitches were thrown for strikes.

Five Points (20-8) next plays on Friday in the GI/Hastings Jr. Invite. With the win, Five Points makes next Thursday’s League Championship.

Grand Island Five Points Bank 10, Columbus 1

FP 102 210 4—10 11 3

COL 000 100 0—1 4 3

WP—Ruiz. LP—Liermann. 2B—FP: Martinez 2, Hubl, Mader.

U-Save can’t climb back against DCBBOELUS — Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus (17-2) is one of the area’s winningest teams, and they continued that on theme on Wednesday, defeating Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy 5-3.

U-Save fell behind 2-0 after the first inning.

After trailing 4-1 after the fourth, they cut their deficit to one run after the top of the fifth but were unable to bring anyone home the rest of the way.

Jaxson Nesvara led the team with three hits including a double.

Evan Gydesen had the loss on the mound, throwing seven strikeouts and three walks in six innings.

U-Save (7-15) next plays in the Kearney 4th of July tournament.

Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus 5, Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy 3

U-SAVE 000 120 0—3 6 4

DCB 200 210 X—5 3 3

WP—Ruhl. LP—Gydesen. 2B—U-SAVE: Obermiller, Nesvara. 2B—DCB: Noakes. HR—DCB: Noakes.

Dinsdale drops game vs. DCB BOELUS — Grand Island Tom Dinsdale Automotive couldn’t quite come back against Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus on Wednesday.

After falling behind 6-0, Dinsdale scored four runs in the fifth inning to cut the deficit to two runs but couldn’t add anymore, ultimately falling 6-4.

Dinsdale (10-19) had four different players each record a hit.

Abraham Cardoza didn’t throw any strikeouts and threw five walks in 1 2/3 innings.

Danneborg-Cairo-Boelus 6, Grand Island Tom Dinsdale Automotive 4

TD 000 040 0—4 4 1

DCB 141 000 X—6 5 2

WP—Franel. LP—Cardoza. 2B—TD: Ummel. 3B—DCB: B. Fries. HR—DCB: Simons.