Wednesday's legion baseball roundup

Home Federal splits with North Platte

NORTH PLATTE — The Home Federal legion baseball team earned a split with North Platte Wednesday.

In the first game, the Grand Island seniors fell 12-11 in a back-and-forth affair.

North Platte scored the winning run on a suicide squeeze in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Jacob Nesvara was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two doubles to lead the offense, while Carson Leiting was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

In the second game, Home Frederal rallied from a 5-1 deficit to win 6-5 despite committing four errors.

Grand Island scored five runs in the fourth inning to take the 6-5 lead.

Caden Rath earned the win as he had 90 pitches with five strikeouts and gave up six hits. Kevin Ramos came in to get the save, gave up two hits and had three strikeouts, including the final out of the game.

Cohen Nelson led the offense by going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two doubles, while Eli Arends was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Cohen Evans was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a triple.

Game 1

Home Federal 222 230—11 10 1

North Platte 240 321—12 12 1

WP—Moerke. LP—Evans. 2B—HF: Nesvara 2, NP: Polk 2, Johnson.

Game 2

North Platte 300 200 0—5 8 1

Home Federal 100 500 X—6 11 4

WP—Rath. LP—Robinson. SV—Ramos 2B—HF: Nelson 2. 3B—NP: Johnson. HF: Evans.

Tom Dinsdale Automotive tops St. Paul

Dinsdale Automotive extended its winning streak to three with a 20-4 five-inning victory over St. Paul Wednesday at Ryder Park.

After allowing two first-inning runs, starting pitcher Edgar Hernandez settled in to produce a complete-game effort and earn the win. The right-hander struck out five, walked one and allowed six hits and three earned runs in five innings for Dinsdale Automotive (7-9).

Offensively, Elijah Hawley was 1 for 1 with three RBIs and a pair of walks for Grand Island’s juniors. Ashton Helgoth (2 for 4 with a RBI), Dane Martin (2 for 3 with a RBI) and Thomas Ummel (2 for 4 with two RBIs) all had multi-hit games, while JT Rein, Cole Fernau, Brady Douglass, Charlie Krieser and Max Friesen added two RBIs apiece as Dinsdale Automotive equalled its highest run total of the season.

Ashton Meineke was 2 for 2 with a RBI to lead St. Paul. Teammate Shane Kosmicki drove in two runs.

St. Paul 211 00—4 6 6

Dinsdale Automotive 677 0x—20 10 2

W—Hernandez. L—Ritter.