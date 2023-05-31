Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

U-Save shut out at North Platte

NORTH PLATTE — Grand Island’s U-Save Pharmacy had a tough road trip out West on Wednesday.

U-Save was shut out in both games of a doubleheader against North Platte, losing 12-0 in the first game and 11-0 in the second.

In the first game, Jaxson Nesvara and Charlie Kreiser were the U-Save batter to record a hit. Nic Arana had the loss on the mound, throwing no strikeouts and one walk in two innings.

In the second game, four U-Save batters had singles: Barrett Obermiller, Nesvara, Krae Wardyn and Owen Janulewicz. Eli Ford had the loss on the mound, throwing one strikeouts and three walks in 1 2/3 innings.

U-Save (1-6) plays at home against St. Paul at 7:30 on Thursday.

First game:

U-Save 000 00—0 2 3

NP 821 1X—12 12 0

WP—Dorwart. LP—Arana. 2B—NP: Robinson.

Second game:

U-Save 000 00—0 4 5

NP 550 1X—11 8 2

WP—Brosius. LP—Ford. 2B—NP: Joneson, Kelley, Robinson.

Dinsdale sweeps in doubleheader against North Platte

Grand Island’s Tom Dinsdale Automotive had a pair of walk-off wins at home on Wednesday.

Dinsdale won their first game against North Platte 4-3 and the second 10-9.

In the first game, Dinsdale took a 1-0 lead in the first inning but trailed 3-2 in the last frame. With two outs on the board, Abraham Cardoza singled to center field to get on base. Nomar Quezada then had a RBI double to tie the game, sending home Brody Davidson. Lastly, Cardoza came home on an error for the win.

Quezada led the way at the plate, going 3-4. Davidson also had a double. On the mound, Isaac Valenzuela Licon had the win, throwing four strikeouts and no walks in seven innings.

In the second game, Dinsdale trailed 9-4 going into the fourth inning. However, after scoring four runs in the fourth, Aden Glade came home in the fifth on a passed ball and Ashton Helgoth had the walk-off RBI single.

Helgoth led the way at the plate, going 3-4 with three RBIs including a double. Abraham Ruzicka had the win on the mound, throwing two strikeouts and no walks in four innings.

Dinsdale (3-4) hosts St. Paul at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

First game:

NP 000 200 1—3 7 1

TD 100 010 2—4 9 1

WP—Valenzuela Licon. LP—Hagert. 2B—TD: Quezada, Davidson.

Second game:

NP 342 00—9 9 1

TD 400 42—10 8 2

WP—Ruzicka. LP—Baker. 2B—NP: Moreno. 2B—TD: Helgoth.