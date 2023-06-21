Home Federal splits on

opening day of CWS Tourney

OMAHA — With the College World Series going on, the Creighton Prep Jr. Jays CWS Tournament is back once again.

On the opening day of the tournament, Grand Island Home Federal split their two games, beat South Dakota’s Brandon Valley but losing to Gretna.

In their loss to Gretna, Home Federal fell behind 5-0 before scoring four runs in the top of the seventh. However, they were unable to complete the comeback and fell 5-4.

Ryan Coslor and Jack Steenson each had two hits in the game. Sam Dinkelman also had a 3-RBI double when two outs were on the board to cut the deficit to one run.

Cohen Nelson had the loss on the mound, throwing nine strikeouts and two walks in six innings while giving up 10 hits.

In their second game against Brandon Valley, Home Federal scored two in the first to take a 2-0 lead and hung on to win 3-1. Jacob Albers led the way at the plate with two hits including a triple while Coslor also had a double.

Riley Plummer had the win on the mound, throwing four strikeouts and three walks in seven innings. Sixty-seven of his 108 pitches were thrown for strikes.

Home Federal (12-6) plays tomorrow at 7 p.m. at Gretna against North Dakota’s West Fargo.

First game:

Gretna 5, Grand Island Home Federal 4

HF 000 000 4—4 8 1

GRE 002 030 X—5 10 0

WP—Cox. LP—Nelson. 2B—HF: Dinkelman. HR—GRE: Goldman.

Second game:

Home Federal 3, Brandon Valley 1

BV 010 000 0—1 5 0

HF 200 100 X—3 5 1

WP—Plummer. LP—Sejnoha. 2B—HF: Coslor. 3B—HF: Albers.

Five Points holds

on for 6-4 winHASTINGS — Grand Island Five Points built a 6-2 lead after five innings and held on for a 6-4 victory over Lincoln Vermeer High Plains (Southeast) Wednesday at Duncan Field.

JT Rein started and pitched six strong innings to earn the win. The right-hander struck out four, walked four and allowed five hits and one earned run while improving his season record to 2-1.

Miles Nelson earned his second save with 2/3 of an inning of relief work in the top of the seventh. Nelson entered with one out and the bases loaded, helping Five Points (18-7) escape with the win.

Grayson Sack (2 for 3 with a two-RBI single in the second inning and a double) and Camden Walker (2 for 3 with a two-run triple in the fifth) provided the big blows for the Grand Island juniors. Gavin Haubold and Gabe Ruiz both added a hit and a RBI for Five Points.

Grand Island Five Points Bank 6, Vermeer High Plains 4Vermeer High Plains 100 100 2—4 6 0

Five Points (18-7) 130 020 X—6 7 1

W—Rein. L—Kabourek. 2B—Vermeer High Plains, Rasmussen; Five Points, Sack; 3B—Five Points, Walker.