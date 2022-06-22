Wednesday's legion roundup

Home Federal starts 1-1 at Prep Tourney

OMAHA — The Home Federal Bank legion baseball team earned a split to begin the Omaha Creighton Prep College World Series Tournament.

The Grand Island seniors lost 5-4 in their their opening game against the Omaha Westside seniors on a walk-off sac fly.

They had a 4-2 lead entering the bottom of the seventh inning but gave up two hits and two walks before the sac fly.

Carson Leiting and Cole Sweley each went 2-for-4 to lead Home Fedral at the plate, but Sweley picked up the loss on the mound.

In their second game of the day, the bats came alive and Home Federal rolled over West Fargo, 22-9.

Home Federal scored seven runs in the first three inning and also had a nine-run inning in the top of the seventh.

Leiting again led Home Federal, going 4-for-5 at the plate with two doubles and one triple.

Cohen Nelson and Kevin Ramos also added in three hits each.

Jaden Jurgsensmeier got the win on the mound in four innings of work.

Game 1

Home Federal 012 000 1—4 8 1

Omaha Westside 200 000 3—5 6 2

WP—Teunissen. LP—Sweley. 2B—HF: Leiting 2, Sweley.

Game 2

Home Federal 331 042 9—22 20 2

West Fargo 030 150 0—9 13 5

WP—Jurgensmier. LP—Berg. 2B—HF: Leiting 2, Ramos, Douglass, Arends. 3B-HF: Leiting. 2B-WF: Dodds, Borchardt.

Big 11-run third inning helps U-Save dominate

AURORA — U-Save Pharmacy used a big third inning to be victorious against Aurora.

The Grand Island seniors scored 11 runs to help them to a 19-8 win Wednesday.

The U-Save offense produced 16 hits, three of which were extra base hits.

Teagan Lemkau led U-Save by going 3-for-3 with a RBI, while Madden Kontos was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Ayden Beran was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Hunter Powers had a triple.

Beran also picked up the win with five strikeouts and gave up four hits.

Dylan Dubas led Aurora by going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

U-Save Pharmacy 01(11) 70—19 16 0

Aurora 102 23—8 6 4

WP—Beran. LP—Walter. 2B—USP: Wald, Beran; A: Dubas. 3B—USP: Powers

Williams pitches Dinsdale past Aurora

AURORA — Owen Williams turned in a dominant pitching performance to lead Dinsdale Automotive to a 4-1 victory at Aurora Co-Op Post 42 Wednesday.

Williams pitched a complete-game four-hitter — all singles — while striking out five and walking two. Aurora got its lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a double steal.

AJ Wilson (1 for 3 with two RBIs) and Edgar Hernandez (1 for 3 with a RBI) led the offense for Dinsdale Automotive (9-12). Camden Walker had a hit and Charlie Krieser added a RBI for the Grand Island juniors, who are next scheduled to play at Kearney Post 52 at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Even Hermanson scattered three hits in a complete-game pitching effort for Aurora Co-Op. Keegan Chaney, Jack Speihs, Colin Stolpe and Keelan Phillips all had hits for Post 42.

Dinsdale Automotive 200 200 0—4 3 2

Aurora Co-Op Post 42 000 001 0—1 4 1

W—Williams. L—Hermanson.