Wednesday's Legion roundup

U-Save loses tough battle against Kearney

KEARNEY—The U-Save Pharmacy legion baseball team lost in a 2-0 shutout to Kearney Runza on Wednesday night.

U-Save gave up a run in the first inning when Kearney’s Nolan Smith smacked a line drive to right field and brought in a run.

Kearney’s other run came on a Ty Redinger line drive to center for an RBI single.

U-Save’s Hunter Powers was the lone Grand Island senior to register a hit, going 1-for-1 on the night

Kearney’s Ryan Knipping picked up the win. U-Save’s Ayden Beran threw two strikeouts and four walks in the loss.

U-Save will play their last regular season games of the year on Saturday in a home doubleheader against Wahoo at 2:00 and 4:00 p.m.

Hastings Runza sweeps Dinsdale Automotive

HASTINGS — The Hastings Runza Warriors swept Dinsdale Automotive 17-3 and 13-5 Wednesday at the Smith Complex. Both games ended in the fifth inning due to an eight-run rule.

Tristian Mills led Dinsdale Automotive (11-16) in game one, going 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs. Edgar Hernandez was 2-for-3 with a RBI and AJ Wilson had a two-run single in the nightcap for the Grand Island juniors.