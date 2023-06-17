And from there, it was all West side.

The West side kept control on the field at Saturday’s 46th Annual Sertoma 8-Man All-Star game, winning 26-6 and defeating the East side for the second-straight year.

The record doesn’t match the years of the game because it wasn’t played in the COVID year.

“We were ready to go,” Riverside wide receiver Carson Bloom said. “Our team had confidence and good energy from the moment we woke up. Our team just bonded really well, so that was really good.”

On that first drive, it was Neligh-Oakdale’s Aiden Kuester who ran it in for an 8-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion was no good.

The West team scored again with 4:24 to go in the quarter as Kuester found Bloom for a 30-yard touchdown pass over the middle of the defense. They again didn’t cash in on the 2-point conversion and went up 12-0.

Kuester holds the national 8-man record in career yards, but Bloom said you wouldn’t know it by his personality.

“He’s a big leader and a really humble guy,” Bloom said. “Being able to play for him, he’s not over the top. He’s a great leader.”

The East scored their lone touchdown of the game at the 8:57 mark of the second quarter when Bruning-Davenport-Shickley’s Easton Weber carried the ball into the endzone on a four-yard rush but also failed on the 2-point conversion attempt.

At the 5:51 mark in the second quarter, the West matched the East’s production in the quarter. On the first play of the drive, Kuester threw one deep and found Cambridge’s Kohan Grindle on a 73-yard strike. For the third time, they didn’t get into the end zone for a 2-point conversion, so they ended up taking a 18-6 lead into halftime.

It would be until the fourth quarter until fans saw another touchdown. With 6:25 to go in the game, Grindle ran the ball into the endzone on a 4-yard jet sweep. To capitalize on their night, the West side converted on their 2-point conversion as Kuester found Grindle on a wide receiver screen to go up 26-6.

Ravenna’s Zach Lewandowski forced the lone turnover for the East team. On the West’s 25-yard line, Lewandowski picked off the West who ran a trick play on 4th and 8 with 1:13 left in the first quarter.

Lewandowski also had a great opportunity for another interception later in the first half but the ball slipped through his hands.

“I felt like I did my job pretty well,” Lewandowski said. “Playing safety, just staying back and watching everything happen, break on the ball and make a play. That’s kind of what I tried to do, and that’s what I did on the interception. The second time, (I) should have had it.”

Another area player who made plays on defense time and time again was Arcadia/Loup City’s Hayden Griffith who deflected a number of passes that would have gone for big plays if he hadn’t.

“I just want to say thanks to coach (Dan) Bolling (Ravenna) because I’ve never played DB before until this week,” Griffith said. “Had a hard four days of practice, and he got me going.”

Kuester finished with 23 rushes for 91 yards to go along with 240 passing yards, going 13-for-24 through the air. He also had two interceptions. Grindle finished with three catches for 124 yards. In total, the West side had 317 yards of total offense.

On the East side, they totaled 198 yards, 137 of which were on the ground. Quarterback Tanner Frahm of Plainview was 8-for-23 through the air. Their leading rusher was Elmwood-Murdock’s Cade Hosier who ran for 46 yards.

The West side also pulled ahead in the series 23-22. Lewandowski said that they’ve learned to embrace who they’ve been told they are.

“It’s kind of funny,” he said. “We talk to the East guys throughout the week on bus rides and stuff, and they call us all cowboys and rodeos. We try to bring that to our game. Fly around and make big hits.”

West 26, East 6

East; 0; 6; 0; 6—6

West; 12; 6; 0; 8—26

First Quarter

WEST—Aiden Kuester 8 run (pass failed), 7:53.

WEST— Kuester 30 pass to Carson Bloom (run failed), 4:24.

Second Quarter

EAST—Easton Weber 4 run (run failed), 8:57.

WEST—Kuester 73 pass to Kohan Grindle (run failed), 5:51.

Fourth Quarter

WEST—Grindle 4 run (Kuester pass to Grindle), 6:25.