HASTINGS — Back and forth the Red and White team went in the 2023 Cornhusker League All-Star Baseball game.

That was until North Platte’s Carter Kelley made his mark.

Kelley pitched the top of the seventh inning for the White team. With the help of his defense, the Red team went 1-2-3 at the plate while leading 6-5. One of the outs was Kelley recording a strikeout

And in the bottom of the seventh, with two runners on third and first, respectively, due to walks, Kelley sent a shot the the left field gap for a triple, sending home the winning runs as the White team emerged victorious in a 7-6 win on Wednesday at Duncan Field in Hastings.

“Kelley put a great swing on it to the gap, and we were able to get those two runs home at the end,” White team coach Kirby Wells said. “Proud of everybody’s effort. Fun night and a great experience for everybody involved.”

The Red team took control early in the first inning. With Fremont’s Jackson Cyza on second and Brooks Eyler at first, Columbus’ Yuri Rivera crushed a 2-RBI triple to the right field wall over the White team’s heads. On the next at-bat, Rivera came home on a Columbus’ Connor Rausch single to the White team’s shortstop, Home Federal’s Sam Dinkelman, taking a 3-0 lead.

The White team got three runners on on the bottom side but left the bases loaded.

Neither team brought anyone home in the second, with the White getting one hit and leaving one on base and the Red team with one hit and two left on base.

During the second, Home Federal’s Riley Plummer was playing second base for the White team and hit the ground on a wild play as he was taken out by a Red team’s base runner.

“Took a little spill there at second base on a double play ball, but we were all OK, and it ended up well,” he said.

The White cut its deficit to one run in the third. They loaded the bases on walks by Kearney’s Nolan Smith and Carter Lee and a Hastings’ Jaxen Gangwish single to left field. Kearney’s Andrew Brosius and Plummer were then walked consecutively to bring in two runs. Dinkelman grounded out to second to end the inning.

In the fourth inning, the White tied the game at 3-all, with Home Federal’s Broxton Barrientos sending home North Platte’s Tristen Beyer on a groundout to second. Beyer was on third base with the bases loaded.

The Red team went 1-2-3 at the plate on the top side of the fifth, and the White followed it up by goin 4-up, 3-down, stranding Dinkelman.

Both teams did damage in the sixth. The Red team scored Eyler, Columbus’ Wyatt Swanson and Beatrice’s Collin Mangnall on a Swanson RBI triple to the right field gap, a Mangall RBI single to shallow right and a Cyza RBI single to left field. On the other side, Barrientos brought home Beyer and Home Federal’s Cohen Nelson on a 2-RBI double to the left field gap, again cutting the White’s deficit to one run.

Kelley was the winning pitcher for the White team, only throwing one inning with no hits and one strikeout. The White also had seven different players record a hit in their balanced attack at the plate.

The White was made up of Kearney, North Platte, Hastings and Grand Island kids. Plummer said he enjoyed getting to know his usual competition a little better.

“It’s good getting to know them and being on their side for once and seeing where they came from and what they do,” he said.

Wells said it was a nice break for the Home Federal players as they’re just a couple of weeks away from the start districts.

“It’s a little different game then they’re used to,” Wells said. “More of a go out and have fun and enjoy it and get to play with some guys you played against even back to the spring. Just a fun night and great experience for the kids, and I had a bunch of fun coaching them.”

White 7, Red 6

RED 300 003 0—6 9 0

WHITE 002 102 2—7 8 1

WP—Kelley. LP—Rivera. 2B—WHI: Barrientos, Johnson. 3B—RED: Rivera, Swanson. 3B—WHI: Kelley.