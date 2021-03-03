Winnebago upsets Grand Island Central Catholic in opening round

“We just told them at halftime free throws are going to win this game,” Bear said. “It’s going to be close, so free throws are going to win (and) rebounding and boxing out.

“I want to credit my guards for getting in there and boxing out. They had some giants down there, and they’re hustling and tipping balls for our players to get. Free throws and rebounding are important for us.”

After using their final timeout with 13.8 seconds left, the Crusaders went inside to get a basket from Chloe Cloud to close within 47-46.

GICC co-head coach Kevin Mayfield said that was the last option and the team had set up three options for a game-tying 3-pointer, but Winnebago defended well.

Keisha Snyder went 1-for-2 from the line with 5.0 seconds left to give Winnebago the final 48-46 margin, and Alexis Mudloff’s long 3-pointer at the buzzer wouldn’t fall.

“We missed a few free throws and got a few good looks that maybe we got bumped on a little bit, but it is what it is,” Mayfield said. “We’ve got to finish those and just didn’t finish the game.”

GICC (21-3) raced out to a 14-4 lead but found itself trailing 35-27 midway through the third quarter.