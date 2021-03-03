Winnebago upsets Grand Island Central Catholic in opening round

LINCOLN – Winnebago pulled off a second straight major upset during its postseason run on Wednesday.
Unfortunately for Grand Island Central Catholic, it was the latest favorite to fall to the Indians.
After the top-seeded Crusaders used a 7-0 run to take a fourth-quarter lead, eighth-seeded Winnebago produced two baskets in a span of 20 seconds during the Class C-1 state tournament first round at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Sylvia Valentino’s steal and layup with 45 seconds remaining put the Indians ahead for good in what turned out to be a 48-46 stunner.
Valentino only went 2-for-8 from the floor, but she got the biggest basket of the game for Winnebago (16-10).
“She really came up when it mattered,” Indians coach Treivan Bear said. “I told her in the tournament with your shooting if you’re having a good game or a bad game, don’t let it affect you. Just make up for it in other areas.
“She had the one that really matters, the big steal and big layup.”
After Valentino’s layup put Winnebago up 45-43, Lucy Ghaifan went 1-for-2 from the line with 32.8 seconds left to close the gap to one.
Madeline Cleveland answered with a pair of free throws with 23.1 seconds to extend the lead to three, a stark difference from Winnebago’s 1-for-7 performance from the line in the first quarter.
“We just told them at halftime free throws are going to win this game,” Bear said. “It’s going to be close, so free throws are going to win (and) rebounding and boxing out.
“I want to credit my guards for getting in there and boxing out. They had some giants down there, and they’re hustling and tipping balls for our players to get. Free throws and rebounding are important for us.”
After using their final timeout with 13.8 seconds left, the Crusaders went inside to get a basket from Chloe Cloud to close within 47-46.
GICC co-head coach Kevin Mayfield said that was the last option and the team had set up three options for a game-tying 3-pointer, but Winnebago defended well.
Keisha Snyder went 1-for-2 from the line with 5.0 seconds left to give Winnebago the final 48-46 margin, and Alexis Mudloff’s long 3-pointer at the buzzer wouldn’t fall.
“We missed a few free throws and got a few good looks that maybe we got bumped on a little bit, but it is what it is,” Mayfield said. “We’ve got to finish those and just didn’t finish the game.”
GICC (21-3) raced out to a 14-4 lead but found itself trailing 35-27 midway through the third quarter.
“I think we just played scared. We played not to lose,” Mayfield said. “We quit running. The first quarter it seemed like everything went against us whether it was our shooting, our defense, the calls on the floor. Everything went against us, yet we still had a five-point lead.
“I told the girls all that went against us and we have a five-point lead – we’re in good shape. Just play our game. Think what is going to happen when we play well.”
Mayfield said the Crusaders wanted to use a soft press to keep Winnebago from slow-walking the ball up the court but not get hurt by the Indians’ speed. However, the team got away from its game plan.
Natasha Deal had 16 points and Keisha Snyder 14 for Winnebago, which knocked off a one-loss Malcolm team in the district final.
Alyssa Wilson went 5-for-10 on 3-pointers to lead Central Catholic with 15 points. Ghaifan added 14 and Cloud had 10.
It was a tough loss for the Crusaders, especially the seniors.
“They’ve been through a lot this year,” Mayfield said. “We got great senior leadership from those four girls (Raegan Galletly, Mudloff, Amanda Kulp and Grace Herbek) and this loss by no way dictates the character that these girls have.
“Basketball is just basketball. They’re going to be a success at life because they are high-character kids.”
And he feels the future is still bright for the program.
“For the underclassmen, they have a great nucleus coming back and, again, have the potential to be a great team next year with a chance to win it,” Mayfield said. “Nothing I can say will make it better for them now, so I kept it short and sweet, told them I was proud of them and thank you for allowing me to finish the season with them in this little ride.”