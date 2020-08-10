WOOD RIVER — There was a mishmash of blue and purple T-shirts moving around the practice football field at Wood River Rural High School Monday afternoon.
As receivers practiced running routes, one ran his pattern with a blue shirt with “Bulldogs” printed across the chest. Another receiver followed with a purple shirt with “Eagles” quite visible.
As linemen worked on pass blocking off in another area, every possible combination of blue and purple came up during 2-on-2 drills.
But every player was wearing a matte black helmet, and each one was part of a new era.
The opening of practices around the state meant the official debut of the new Wood River-Shelton football co-op.
“It feels pretty good to be back out here and get the kids back in it,” head coach Jeff Ashby said. “We were able to do some summer stuff, but to get out here and do some football activity feels good with everything going on outside of high school football.
“Trying to keep your motivation up and trying to stay positive that you’re going to have a season — we’re just going to keep right at it like it’s going to be a season and see what happens.”
Already facing the challenge of combining two teams into one, Ashby also dealt with the limitations posed over the course of the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A three-day team camp, which would have been especially valuable to the Shelton players making the transition from 8-man to 11-man football, was canceled.
Usually Ashby took the Wood River Eagles to up to seven 7-on-7 tournaments over the course of a summer. This year the team got one in at Minden.
Still, he’s seeing encouraging results.
“The Shelton guys coming in and the freshmen coming in are picking it up pretty fast,” he said.
But there is a learning curve for the former Bulldogs.
“Once we get the terminology and playbook figured out, I think we’ll be good,” said Angel Lehn, a 6-foot-5, 170-pound wide receiver/kicker from Shelton. “We’ll play more as a collective unit that way. We’ll have some team get togethers to get closer to each other.”
With the uncertainty surrounding sports, the players were thrilled just to begin the normal routine of preparing for a season, even if it is as a new team.
“At first, I didn’t really think we were going to have a season,” said Austin Buettner, a 6-foot, 155-pound outside linebacker/tight end from Wood River. “But I’ve been looking forward to it. We’re going to work around the challenges that we have and have a good season.”
Ashby said there are several positives to the new co-op, especially to the younger players on the roster.
“The biggest benefit is our (junior varsity) games,” he said. “I don’t think (Shelton) has had a JV game in four years, and we’ve had to cancel a couple the last two years. We’re just hoping it provides more playing time for the young kids because it’s pretty tough to practice all year long and not get a chance to get into a game.”
Overall, the number increase wasn’t quite what Ashby expected. Monday’s first practice had 37 players participating, down from the hoped for 45-47, which would have allowed players to platoon instead of playing both ways.
“It’s not as good as I thought it was going to be,” Ashby said. “I’m a little disappointed in the numbers right now. We’ll see what happens when school starts. It’s been such a long disconnect with everybody. We’re hoping that might be part of it.
“But there’s a few guys from Shelton that didn’t come out that we were expecting out, and there’s about half a dozen from Wood River that we were expecting that haven’t shown up.”
With the co-op, the team will be playing in Class C-1. Wood River had been in C-2 while Shelton competed in D-1.
“When you co-op, you hope your numbers go up when you are going against the Adams Centrals and St. Pauls and Kearney Catholics,” Ashby said. “So we’re kind of behind the eight ball numbers wise playing C-1 football.”
With some talented skill players, Wood River-Shelton hopes to construct a successful inaugural season, which kicks off Aug. 28 against Kearney Catholic.
“We’ve got to find out who our quarterback is going to be,” Ashby said. “It’s going to be between Quinn Cheney and Cayleb Stewart. They’re both such good athletes that we can put them somewhere else if they aren’t the starting quarterback, so that’s not a big issue.”
There were some mixed emotions among players when the co-op was announced.
“At first, I wanted to stay an Eagle for my senior year,” Buettner said. “Now that we’re getting together, working out and practicing together, I kind of like it. It’s nice meeting new guys and getting to play with them.
“I think there will be a lot of friendships built from this, and it’ll teach you to work together.”
With a big smile, Lehn added: “I thought it was going to be all right. I knew most of the guys from Wood River, so I wasn’t completely appalled by it.”
Then there is the mascot of Silverbacks.
“I like it,” Lehn said. “It’s original. There aren’t many gorillas out here.”
Players were able to make suggestions, and the top two were put up to a vote to decide on the new mascot.
“(Silverbacks) is pretty unique,” Buettner said. “We all got to vote on it, and I didn’t think it would get picked. It was between Cowboys and Silverbacks, and Silverbacks kind of sticks out. I think that’s why everyone chose it.”
There are still challenges that come with a first-year co-op, some that aren’t obvious.
“Probably the hardest part right now is we’re short on bus drivers,” Ashby said. “So the days we’re practicing in Shelton we have to find people to drive the bus and transport us over there. The same thing with them — they have to find somebody to get their kids over here.”
But considering the possibility of a fall without football, the Wood River-Shelton Silverbacks are glad to be in the process of preparing for a season at all.
