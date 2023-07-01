Wrestlers from all parts of the state got to showcase their talents Friday in Grand Island.

And did it outside in the city streets.

The Friday Night Lights made its debut in downtown Grand Island.

Around 140 boys and girls from all parts of the state took part in the event as there were three mats set up on Third Street between N. Wheeler and N. Locust St. The event started at 7 p.m. and got over just a little before 10 p.m.

Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said he remembered when Lincoln hosted the Rumble in the Railyard, where there were wrestling matches taking place downtown, a few years ago and felt it would be cool if Grand Island hosted an event like that. The idea really came together when the lights were put up in the streets in November.

“We see all these street dances and all that, and I thought it would be cool if we could get some kind of wrestling event in downtown Grand Island,” Sybrandts said. “And when they brought the lights out in November, it just clicked that we should try something.”

“I think this was a great opportunity to draw attention downtown. It was perfect to have an event like this next to the buildings. I think we drew a nice crowd tonight.”

The word got out for the event on the Northwest wrestling social media pages, as well as getting it on trackwrestling.com.

The event involved 6-12 graders and were part of 39 brackets. Wrestlers were not only from Grand Island and the surrounding communities, but from Omaha, Council Bluffs, Columbus, Scottsbluff and others.

Former Northwest assistant coach Jeff Paige was the Public Address announcer. There were three wrestling officials along with 15 workers helping with the score tables as well as towel tappers for the officials to let them know when time was running out. Sybrandts said there were about 250 sponsors for the event.

Sybrandts and a few members of the Northwest wrestling team started setting up for the event at around 4 p.m.

“I think we got everything set up in about an hour which was really good because we really wanted to start on time,” he said.

Grand Island Senior High’s Anyia Roberts was one of the wrestlers who took part in the event. She went 2-0 in her matches and said the event was a lot of fun to be a part of.

“This was a great experience,” Roberts said. “Wrestling under these lights was amazing. It was beautiful outside, and I just loved wrestling out here.”

The Maine wrestlers who took part in the Nebraska-Maine Exchange Thursday at Grand Island Central Catholic were also involved in the event.

Maine coach Bryan Cote, who was the Maine state director for the Nebraska-Maine exchange and had 19 wrestlers compete in the event, said he thought Friday Night Lights was a success.

“I loved the environment,” he said. “I was concerned because I thought it was going to be hot, but it was perfect weather for this event. I think our kids enjoyed it. They were really supporting each other and really competed well.”

The event was set up to be next to the Hear GI concerts, but that was canceled because of weather that was reported to have been coming in.

Sybrandts said that it was unfortunate that the concerts didn’t happen with the Friday Night Lights but added he was concerned if the weather was going to be a factor.

“That would have made the event an even better night, but it didn’t happen,” Sybrandts said. “I was a little worried about that because I thought we would have to cancel, but we went along with it, and it turned out to be a great night.”

Roberts said she was relieved the weather cooperated.

“I was checking the weather report constantly to see if it was coming or not,” she said. “I’m really happy it didn’t rain.”

Sybrandts said there are some things they want to improve on for the event, like getting two extra mats and having younger kids take part in the event, but felt it went very well in its first year.

“I got a lot of compliments from people,” Sybrandts said. “We had a few small hiccups because of doing this for the first time, but it was still an amazing night. We’ll learn, make notes and improve on this for next year. There’s always room to get better.”

“We want to do this for the kids, that’s the main thing. I think they really enjoyed it.”