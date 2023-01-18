WRESTLING NOTEBOOK: Senior leadership helping Hastings be successful this season

All season, the Hastings wrestling team has relied on the leadership of five seniors, mostly because they know what it takes to be successful. The senior leaders of Landon Weidner, Braiden Kort, Cameron Brumbaugh, Tucker Adams and Elijah Johnson all medaled at last year’s state wrestling meet, helping the Tigers to a second-place finish. This season, the five are currently ranked in their weight classes somewhere in a few of the Nebraska wrestling publications. They’ve also helped the Tigers being ranked in both the Class B team rankings and dual rankings. In the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association rankings, they are ranked No. 6 in the team rankings and No. 3 in the dual rankings. Hastings is currently 14-4 in duals on the season. “Those five guys have really done a great job in leading our team,” Hastings coach Nolan Laux said. “They have the most experience, and they know what it takes to be successful.” Of the returning state medalists, Weidner and Kort, who are both Augustana wrestling commits, are two that have had the most success as they are both three-time medalists. Weidner is a defending state champion that is currently ranked No. 1 at 160 pounds and is 26-0 on the season. He picked up his 150th career win during the Tigers’ win over McCook Tuesday. Kort is a three-time finalist that is ranked No. 1 at 120 pounds and is currently 27-0. Laux said the two wrestlers love the sport of wrestling. “They are two great competitors, and they love competing,” Laux said. “They’ve been around wrestling their whole lives and know what it takes to be successful. And they are always finding ways to get better and are always asking questions.” While Weidner has a state championship as he captured the Class B, 152-pound title last year, Kort is still looking for his first state title. “That’s the goal for Braiden,” Laux said. “It’s something that’s been on his mind. He’s been so close the past few years, and hopefully, he can push through this year. He, along with Landon, just needs to keep staying focused and continue to work hard.” Adams is No. 3 at 126 and Brumbaugh is No. 6 at 132, while Johnson has in and out of the ratings at 152. Laux said he’s been pleased with what those seniors have done this year as well. “They are competing very hard for us,” Laux said. “Just like Landon and Braiden, they’ve been around the program, so they know what our expectations are. They do a great job living up to that standard and holding our younger wrestlers to that standard as well.” Besides the seniors, Laux said he’s been impressed with the underclassmen, including freshmen Emmet Kelley (106) and Zane Thomsen (113), along with junior Drake Anderson (132). “We have some young guys that have really stepped up and have grown throughout the season,” Laux said. “Emmet and Zane have really come a long way since the beginning of the season. They are great competitors. Drake has been on junior varsity for us in the past, but he does a lot in the offseason. He’s constantly asking questions about what he can do to get better, and that’s the same with a lot of the guys we have on our team.” One thing that has impressed Laux this season is how the Tigers are able to respond to adversity. Hastings dropped a 41-21 dual to Waverly on Thursday, but Laux said the Tigers came to practice focused on Friday. Then followed suit by going 5-0 to win the Northwest duals on Saturday. “It’s basically how you handle yourself after a match, whether it was a poor performance or a great performance,” Laux said. “What’s your mindset going to be afterwards after a bad performance? Will you feel bad for yourself or will you come in knowing you have stuff you need to fix. For the most part, the kids have responded well to those setbacks, but they need to put it together and continue to work down the stretch.” The Tigers will head to the Lexington John Higgins Invite on Saturday. No. 1 and defending champion Bennington, along with No. 4 Cozad, No. 8 Beatrice, No. 10 Mindan and Class A, No. 4 North Platte. Laux said it’s going to be a very competitive tournament. “It’s always a tough tournament, but it’s always a good tournament to go to,” Laux said. “There’s a lot of good individuals there. It gives us a chance to see where we are at. Hopefully, we won’t shy away from it because if we do, we won’t know where we’re at, and we won’t grow.” “If we go out and wrestle hard, the results will take care of themselves.” Former GICC wrestler inducted into NSWCA Hall of Fame Former Grand Island Central Catholic and Chadron State wrestler Mike McClaren will be part of the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023. McClaren was a two-time state champion for the Crusaders in 1982 (112) and 1983 (119). At Chadron State, he was a four-year letterman and won 98 matches. McClaren, who died in an automobile accident in 2009, later became a volunteer assistant at Grand Island Senior High, Northwest and Barr Middle School. He will be inducted as a competitor and is one of 13 people who will be inducted into the NSWCA Hall of Fame. The NSWCA banquet will take place at 5 p.m. Friday, June 9 at Boarders Inn and Suites in Grand Island. Marc Zavala writes wrestling for the Grand Island Independent.