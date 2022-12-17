Wrestling results

Wrestling
Saturday results
Logan View Invite
Team Standings
Broken Bow 174.5, Fillmore Central 153.5, Columbus Lakeview 148, David City 124.5, Logan View 108, Battle Creek 105, Syracuse 84, Yutan 75, Fort Calhoun 72, Tekamah-Herman 67.5, Milford 63, Superior 33, Columbus Scotus 29, North Bend Central 22, Southern 19.5, Lincoln Northeast 11, Logan View JV 8.
Championship results
106 - Ryan Stusse, BC, pinned Hayden Schmidt, DC, 4:58; 113-Chauncey Watson, BB, pinned Janson Pilkington, YUT, 0:48; 120-Keaton Klote, DC, dec. Cash Watson, BB, 6-2; 126-Travis Meyer, FC, pinned Brittan Valentine, DC, 3:16; 132-Lance Olberding, FC, pinned Trev Arlt, YUT, 1:55; 138 - Ely Olberding, FC, maj. dec. Kaden Gregory, LV, 14-2; 145-Alexander Schademann, FC, maj. dec. Austin Breckenridge, TH, 13-4; 152-Logan Burt, TH, tech fall Aiden Hinrichs, FC, 17-2; 160-Owen Bargen, CL, pinned Cy Petersen, SYR, 1:15; 170-Yordi Dominguez, CL, dec. Jack Myers, BB, 1-0; 182-Connor Wells, BB, dec. Braydon Wobken, LV, 5-3; 195-Derek Wacker, YUT, dec. Hunter Oborny, MIL, 3-2; 220-Landon Ternus, CL, dec. Cal Wells, BB, 4-3; 285-Elijah Hintz, BC, pinned Markey Hinrichs, FC, 5:20.
Boone Central Duals
Team Standings
Beatrice 4-0, Boone Central 3-1, Central City 2-2, Aurora 1-3, Wood River 0-4.
Dual results
Round 1
Central City defeated Wood River 60-21.
Beatrice defeated Boone Central 48-24.
Round 2
Beatrice defeated Aurora 57-24.
Boone Central defeated Central City 36-34.
Round 3
Aurora defeated Wood River 45-36.
Beatrice defeated Central City 54-29.
Round 4
Boone Central defeated Aurora 42-30.
Beatrice defeated Wood River 60-24.
Round 5
Boone Central defeated Wood River 40-39.
Central City defeated Aurora 60-18.