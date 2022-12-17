 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wrestling results

  • Updated
  • 0
FILE PHOTO: Wrestling

Wrestling

Saturday results

Logan View Invite

Team Standings

Broken Bow 174.5, Fillmore Central 153.5, Columbus Lakeview 148, David City 124.5, Logan View 108, Battle Creek 105, Syracuse 84, Yutan 75, Fort Calhoun 72, Tekamah-Herman 67.5, Milford 63, Superior 33, Columbus Scotus 29, North Bend Central 22, Southern 19.5, Lincoln Northeast 11, Logan View JV 8.

Championship results

106 - Ryan Stusse, BC, pinned Hayden Schmidt, DC, 4:58; 113-Chauncey Watson, BB, pinned Janson Pilkington, YUT, 0:48; 120-Keaton Klote, DC, dec. Cash Watson, BB, 6-2; 126-Travis Meyer, FC, pinned Brittan Valentine, DC, 3:16; 132-Lance Olberding, FC, pinned Trev Arlt, YUT, 1:55; 138 - Ely Olberding, FC, maj. dec. Kaden Gregory, LV, 14-2; 145-Alexander Schademann, FC, maj. dec. Austin Breckenridge, TH, 13-4; 152-Logan Burt, TH, tech fall Aiden Hinrichs, FC, 17-2; 160-Owen Bargen, CL, pinned Cy Petersen, SYR, 1:15; 170-Yordi Dominguez, CL, dec. Jack Myers, BB, 1-0; 182-Connor Wells, BB, dec. Braydon Wobken, LV, 5-3; 195-Derek Wacker, YUT, dec. Hunter Oborny, MIL, 3-2; 220-Landon Ternus, CL, dec. Cal Wells, BB, 4-3; 285-Elijah Hintz, BC, pinned Markey Hinrichs, FC, 5:20.

People are also reading…

Boone Central Duals

Team Standings

Beatrice 4-0, Boone Central 3-1, Central City 2-2, Aurora 1-3, Wood River 0-4.

Dual results

Round 1

Central City defeated Wood River 60-21.

Beatrice defeated Boone Central 48-24.

Round 2

Beatrice defeated Aurora 57-24.

Boone Central defeated Central City 36-34.

Round 3

Aurora defeated Wood River 45-36.

Beatrice defeated Central City 54-29.

Round 4

Boone Central defeated Aurora 42-30.

Beatrice defeated Wood River 60-24.

Round 5

Boone Central defeated Wood River 40-39.

Central City defeated Aurora 60-18.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts