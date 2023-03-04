And he needed it.

“We had a terrible trip,” trainer Grady Thompson said. “We got stuck down on the inside and they kind of trapped us in there. We had to check on the backside and swing wide. We still got it done.”

Yes he did. Yayasgotmoregame, a 6-year-old son of Loveofthegame and More Run, was in fourth place heading into the stretch of the $20,000 6-furlong stakes race for Nebraska-bred colts and geldings. He caught Joey’s Valentine and Kenhedoit shortly before the wire and won the race by a neck in 1:14.4.

The trouble for Yayasgotmoregame started in the first turn. It continued down the backstretch as well.

“I wasn’t expecting so much traffic trouble,” Thompson said. “We got in a lot of trouble in the first turn. Down the backstretch we got stuck along the rail. We had to check out of that and swing way wide.

“It’s not ideal, but we got it done. That’s all that matters.”

Jockey Bryan McNeil, who has become the regular rider for Yayasgotmoregame, certainly was aware of the trouble the horse got into.

“The horse went wide on the backside,” McNeil said. “After that he got pushed onto the rail. Once they gave me a little bit of space, he went on.”

Even though he was in fourth place heading into the stretch, McNeil felt like he was in good position to win the race.

“Once he kicked in gear, he just kept grinding and he could go all day,” McNeil said. “When he kicks it on, you can feel it and he just keeps going.”

Yayasgotmoregame has now won three straight races dating back to the Amedevil Stakes June 22 in Columbus. He also won a four-furlong allowance race at Fonner on Feb, 18 against many of the same horses that he beat in the Ogataul.

“Today he had that kick,” McNeil said. “He had to make up some ground after that, but he had the same kick as last time. Once he gets in stride he just keeps going.”

Yayasgotmoregame paid $4.40, $3.20 and $2.40. Joey’s Valentine paid $6.60 and $3.40 for second and Kenhedoit paid $2.80 to show.

Thompson said he’d like to thank Crescencio Arceo for breaking Yayasgotmoregame. He was a bit rowdy in his younger years, but now he is just a big teddy bear.

McNeil likes to go visit him in his “suite” in Barn F. He takes him peppermints.

“He likes those,” McNeil said. “He’s a cool horse.”

He’s also fast and talented enough to now have seven wins in 18 career starts. The win was worth $12,450 and brought Yayasgotmoregame’s career earnings to $62,494.

One rider who has worked at some of the big tracks around the nation, was at Fonner last year and exercised Yayasgotmoregame.

“He said, ‘Grady, I’m telling you, you could take this horse anywhere in the country and compete with them,”’ Thompson said. “We really didn’t know how to take that. You always exaggerate a little. But it turns out he is pretty nice for a Nebraska-bred.”

Thompson said he may run Yayasgotmoregame in the Tondi Stakes against open competition in two weeks. He may take him to Wyoming this summer after Fonner is done and run him in some stake races there.

Hoofprints

— Jockey Armando Martinez and trainer/wife Kelli Martinez teamed up to win the third race with Candenza and the eighth with Discreet Invitation.

— Armando also rode Trouble in Red to a victory in the first race for trainer Mark Lemburg.

— Leading jockey Kevin Roman won on Barstow for trainer Schuyler Condon in the fourth and on His Giant for trainer Isai Gonzalez in the seventh.

— Racing continues Sunday with six races. The first race starts at 1:30 p.m.

