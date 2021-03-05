Ye Be Judged after win in Ogataul Stakes

Fonner Park results
First Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
4 El Diablo Grande, Bethke 3 4-4 4-4 1-nk 2.90
5 Como Se Llama, Olesiak 2 1-hd 1-1/2 2-1 1/4 7.60
6 Hardworkcleanlivin, Fackler 1 2-hd 3-1/2 3-1 1/2 2.30
2 Mr. White, Eads 4 3-2 2-1 4-1 1.10
1 Da Van Geaux, Hynes 6 5-1 5-3 5-5 3/4 18.00
3 Rain Ray, Ramos 5 6 6 6 36.60
$2 Mutuels:
4 El Diablo Grande $7.80 $4.20 $2.60
5 Como Se Llama $5.60 $2.40
6 Hardworkcleanlivin $2.10
Exacta (4-5), $19.70; Trifecta (4-5-6), $23.95
Time: :22.20 :34.80 :46.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2015, by Drinkwiththedevil - Lovesablumin by Blumin Affair. Owner: Hemmer, Rita M. and Thomas, Thomas E.. Trainer: Hemmer, Terrell M.. Breeder: Thomas E. Thomas.
Second Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 Dixie Nation, Olesiak 1 3-1 1/2 3-2 2-hd 1-hd 1.30
4 Cabo Dorado, Martinez 4 2-2 1-1 1/2 3-1 2-1 1.40
5 U S S Lois, Haar 2 6 4-2 4-3 3-4 7.70
2 Seattle Bay, Eads 3 1-1 2-1 1/2 1-hd 4-1 3/4 8.30
3 Muwaan Mat, Ramos 5 4-2 5-1 5-4 5-6 16.00
6 Silent Surprise, McNeil 6 5-1/2 6 6 6 8.80
$2 Mutuels:
1 Dixie Nation $4.60 $2.20 $2.10
4 Cabo Dorado $2.80 $2.10
5 U S S Lois $3.60
Daily Double (4-1), $23.40; Exacta (1-4), $4.20; Superfecta (1-4-5-2), $5.85; Trifecta (1-4-5), $8.20
Time: :24.20 :48 1:01.80 1:15.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2016, by Alternation - Dixie Kate by Dixieland Heat. Owner: Pete Dye Racing (Jim and Allison Miller). Trainer: Condon, Schuyler. Breeder: Patrick Waresk.
Third Race, Purse $4,500, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
2 Ready Or Not, Bethke 4 1-1 1/2 1-1 1-1/2 1-2 3/4 1.60
4 Ferric, Martinez 6 4-5 2-1/2 2-1 2-4 1/4 1.50
6 Our Half First, Haar 5 5-3 5-2 4-3 3-2 18.60
3 Rollin River, Fackler 1 6 6 5-1 4-1 2.70
5 Kido’s Sling Shot, Olesiak 2 2-2 3-7 3-6 5-10 1/2 7.90
1 Dreamin of Glory, Ramos 3 3-1/2 4-1 6 6 32.60
$2 Mutuels:
2 Ready Or Not $5.20 $2.60 $2.20
5 Ferric $3.20 $2.80
7 Our Half First $3.40
Exacta (2-5), $5.60; Superfecta (2-5-7-3), $7.54; Trifecta (2-5-7), $21.70
Time: :24 :48 1:01.60 1:15.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2017, by Shore Breeze - Not Just a Rumor by Yes It’s True. Owner: Deb Lemburg. Trainer: Lemburg, Mark. Breeder: Iowa State University.
Late Scratches: Texas Empire
Fourth Race, Purse $7,920, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
1 J Train, Bethke 4 2-1 3-4 1-ns 1.80
8 I B Handsome, Luark 3 3-2 2-hd 2-4 1.30
5 Prince B, Hynes 2 1-1 1/2 1-1/2 3-nk 28.50
2 Handy Hannon, Ramos 7 4-1 4-1 4-3/4 72.90
4 Pickles N Me, McNeil 9 7-3 5-1 5-1/2 19.70
10 P R Why Not, Eads 1 6-hd 7-5 6-hd 47.50
7 Chief Ty He, Olesiak 6 5-hd 6-1/2 7-4 3/4 5.00
3 Terrific Jo, Fackler 10 10 8-1 8-3/4 47.40
9 Firm Justice, Haar 5 8-4 9-5 9-12 1/2 10.50
6 Fireball Fix, Martinez 8 9-3 10 10 19.70
$2 Mutuels:
1 J Train $5.60 $2.80 $2.40
8 I B Handsome $2.60 $2.40
5 Prince B $7.40
Exacta (1-8), $6.20; Superfecta (1-8-5-2), $89.64; Trifecta (1-8-5), $38.20; Pic 3 (1-2-1), $9.65
Time: :23.40 :35.60 :48.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2017, by Holiday Justice - Bridal Train by Silver Train. Owner: Randy Steffen. Trainer: Rivera, Gregorio P.. Breeder: Randy Steffen.
Fifth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
1 Moonfield, Olesiak 5 2-hd 2-3 1-1 1/4 2.90
6 Jagged Arrow, Haar 1 1-2 1-1 1/2 2-3 1/2 2.70
5 Silver Moon Rising, McNeil 3 7 6-1/2 3-1 4.20
3 Witchy Windsor, Ramos 4 5-1 3-1/2 4-nk 24.50
7 Okie Princess, Eads 2 3-1 4-1 5-1 3/4 10.50
2 Nurse List, Fackler 6 6-1 5-1 6-4 3/4 4.90
4 Remnant, Martinez 7 4-2 7 7 3.60
$2 Mutuels:
2 Moonfield $7.80 $4.40 $3.40
7 Jagged Arrow $4.20 $2.80
6 Silver Moon Rising $3.00
Exacta (2-7), $15.40; Superfecta (2-7-6-4), $135.37; Trifecta (2-7-6), $38.50; Pic 3 (2-1-2), $18.90; Pic 4 (1-2-1-2), $70.80; Pic 5 (4-1-2-1-2), $452.60
Time: :22.60 :34.80 :46.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2016, by Haynesfield - Moon Abduction by Malibu Moon. Owner: Garald W. Wollesen. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Rebecca Jordan.
Late Scratches: Flan
Sixth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
5 Picture Me Classy, Martinez 1 1-1 1/2 1-3 1-2 17.60
1 Ollie’s Papa’s Boy, Eads 4 2-1/2 2-1 2-3/4 3.50
4 Circle Me Bert, Herman 3 3-1 1/2 4-4 3-1/2 15.60
2 Winters Run, Fackler 5 5-1 5-1/2 4-1/2 19.70
6 If the Boot Fits, Ramos 6 4-1/2 3-1/2 5-1 1/2 2.70
8 Major Bizkit, Bethke 2 7-3 6-1 6-1 14.20
7 Jager Onthe Rocks, Olesiak 7 6-hd 8-3 7-1 4.60
10 Nextportofcall, McNeil 9 8-2 7-1 8-1 1/4 12.50
9 Clark’s Code, Haar 10 9-1/2 9-3 9-6 4.30
3 Catarusky, Hynes 8 10 10 10 14.70
$2 Mutuels:
5 Picture Me Classy $37.20 $10.80 $7.80
1 Ollie’s Papa’s Boy $6.20 $3.80
4 Circle Me Bert $8.00
Exacta (5-1), $143.90; Superfecta (5-1-4-2), $1,373.04; Trifecta (5-1-4), $2,203.65; Pic 3 (1-2-5), $196.55
Time: :22.60 :35 :47.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2015, by Dynameaux - La Biuda Negra by Racing Rhinocerous. Owner: Joanna Lambert. Trainer: Lambert, Joanna. Breeder: Mr. & Mrs. Don H. Ford Jr..
Seventh Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
7 Gold Maker, Martinez 1 1-1 1-4 1-1/2 2.00
1 Just Splendid, Fackler 5 2-1 2-1 2-2 3/4 8.20
4 Distinct Flirt, Bethke 2 5-1 5-2 3-2 3.00
3 Ranbir, Haar 4 3-1 4-1 4-1 5.50
6 Sylvia’s Rocket, Olesiak 3 4-1/2 3-1 5-1 1/4 2.20
2 Scotia Queen, Hynes 6 6-8 6-4 6-nk 19.20
5 Joy Forever, Eads 7 7 7 7 36.20
$2 Mutuels:
9 Gold Maker $6.00 $4.40 $2.80
1 Just Splendid $6.60 $3.40
5 Distinct Flirt $2.20
Exacta (9-1), $22.90; Superfecta (9-1-5-3), $13.68; Trifecta (9-1-5), $25.95; Pic 3 (2-5-4/8/9/10), $182.35
Time: :22.20 :34.20 :47. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2015, by Touch Gold - Good N Gold by Gold Case. Owner: Mamas Thoroughbreds, LLC. Trainer: Falldorf, Fred J.. Breeder: MAMAS Thoroughbreds, LLC.
Late Scratches: Lightning Bug, P R Girl Crush, Kurious Kennedy
Eighth Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
7 Zipporah, Olesiak 3 3-1 2-1 2-1 1/2 1-1 27.30
2 Five Roses Luna, Fackler 4 4-2 1-1 1-1/2 2-3/4 .50
6 Magic in a Hat, Martinez 5 5-1 3-1/2 3-2 3-3 1/4 4.80
3 Get Up Wendy, Ramos 9 9 9 5-1/2 4-hd 50.20
5 Sheza Machiavelli, Eads 8 8-1 7-1 6-1/2 5-1 17.00
1 Awesome Pegasus, Bethke 2 1-1/2 4-1 4-1 6-2 3/4 14.20
8 Jakealina, McNeil 7 7-4 6-2 7-1 7-1 1/2 6.80
4 Didi McCurdy, Haar 1 2-1 1/2 5-1 8-5 8-5 1/2 24.80
9 Nurse Katie, Herman 6 6-1 8-1 9 9 18.10
$2 Mutuels:
8 Zipporah $56.60 $11.40 $8.40
2 Five Roses Luna $2.40 $2.20
6 Magic in a Hat $3.60
Daily Double (9-8), $145.60; Exacta (8-2), $58.00; Superfecta (8-2-6-3), $276.14; Trifecta (8-2-6), $104.40; Pic 3 (5-4/8/9/10-8), $694.65; Pic 4 (2-5-4/8/9/10-8), $4,683.35; (1-2-5-4/8/9/10-8), $38,396.85
Time: :24.40 :48.80 1:02.40 1:16. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2017, by Algorithms - Inspeight by Speightstown. Owner: Mark F. Anderson. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Equine Equity Partners & Justin Spaeth.
Late Scratches: Floppy
Saturday entries
Post Time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Sweet Eclipse (Ramos) 124 6-1
2, Hot Habanero (Fackler) 124 8-1
3, Sawyouinourdream (Eads) 124 10-1
4, Cowgirl Court (Martinez) 124 5-2
5, Holiday Chimes (Luark) 124 6-1
6, Timeless Star (Ziegler) 120 9-2
7, Floppy (Olesiak) 124 12-1
8, Pharaoh’s Daughter (McNeil) 124 7-2
Second Race, $8,000, Starters allowance $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Candy Wompus (Luark) 124 5-1
2, Poderoso Equs (Eads) 124 4-1
3, Holiday Joke (Bethke) 124 8-1
4, Miner Heat (McNeil) 124 3-1
5, News Box (Martinez) 124 7-2
6, Rock City Roadhog (Haar) 124 5-2
Third Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Ize Discreet Rose (Fackler) 124 8-1
2, Taylor’s Beauty (Haar) 124 5-2
3, Miss Photo (Eads) 124 6-1
4, P R Girl Crush (Luark) 124 12-1
5, Holiday Clover (Martinez) 124 7-2
6, Little Bones (Olesiak) 124 9-2
7, Hold Fast Kat (Hynes) 124 10-1
8, Wacca Wacca Wacca (Ramos) 124 6-1
Fourth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Flanagan (McNeil) 124 3-1
2, Silver Maker (Olesiak) 124 2-1
3, Arch’s Wild (Haar) 124 8-1
4, Good Old Lunch Box (Luark) 124 15-1
5, Drax (Bethke) 124 4-1
6, Lisbon (Ramos) 124 6-1
7, Aleutian Harbour (Fackler) 124 10-1
8, Strait n’ Silent (Martinez) 124 12-1
Fifth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Count N Gold (Ramos) 124 8-1
2, Willowy Danseur (Martinez) 124 12-1
3, Holiday Man (Olesiak) 124 5-2
4, Dominante (McNeil) 124 6-1
5, Eights Wild (Haar) 124 7-2
6, Stickinwiththeguys (Fackler) 124 9-2
7, Brett’s Boy (Luark) 124 10-1
8, Chuckmate (Eads) 124 6-1
Sixth Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Go Go Sams Bro (Bethke) 124 5-2
2, Gunslingers Legacy (McNeil) 124 8-1
3, Tap Show (Fackler) 124 10-1
4, Brave Rifle (Haar) 124 6-1
5, Winning Moment (Martinez) 124 3-1
6, Benny (Olesiak) 124 7-2
7, Rockin O (Ramos) 124 6-1
Seventh Race, $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Possibly in Love (Martinez) 124 5-2
2, Kurious Kennedy (Luark) 124 8-1
3, Chamber Doors (Haar) 124 3-1
4, Proudly Fought (Ramos) 124 6-1
5, Unlawful Assembly (McNeil) 124 7-2
6, Beryl’s Flight (Fackler) 124 6-1
7, Bling Springsteen (Eads) 124 10-1
Eighth Race, $11,000, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Ourbestfriend D L (Bethke) 124 5-2
2, Blue Harbor (Martinez) 124 4-1
3, Gee Whiz Who (Ramos) 124 5-1
4, Mr. Tickle (McNeil) 124 3-1
5, Scooter’s Boy (Haar) 124 7-2
6, Ruthless Rhonda (Herman) 119 8-1
Ninth Race, $15,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Bartenders Mistake (Fackler) 119 6-1
2, Yayasgotmoregame (Bethke) 119 8-1
3, Name the Price (Martinez) 119 4-1
4, Ye Be Judged (Haar) 121 5-2
5, Super Charlie (McNeil) 119 8-1
6, Phlash Drive (Olesiak) 121 5-1
7, L B Gold (Luark) 119 12-1
8, Morning Shadow (Eads) 119 20-1
9, Pete and Repete (Ziegler) 119 15-1
10, Creeds Revenge (Ramos) 119 12-1
Tenth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Spunky Kitten (Haar) 124 7-2
2, Djinn of Djibouti (Olesiak) 124 5-2
3, Swingin’ Sam (Martinez) 124 6-1
4, Staccato (Fackler) 124 20-1
5, Officer Sid (Ziegler) 124 15-1
6, Co Co Kid (Ramos) 124 25-1
7, Dreaming About You (Eads) 119 12-1
8, Masterpiece Day (Luark) 124 10-1
9, Drastic (Bethke) 124 4-1
10, Gold Note (McNeil) 124 8-1
Monk’s Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 4 Cowgirl Court — Graduation Day for this six-year-old runner.
2, No. 8 Pharaoh’s Daughter — Best Beyer figures in the field, distance is the biggest question.
3, No. 6 Timeless Star — Third time out this young meet.
Race 2
1, No. 6 Rock City Roadhog — Showed last week that there’s still a lot of life in the old boy.
2, No. 5 News Box — Impressive win coming off the pace in four-furlong test last race.
3, No. 4 Miner Heat — Will have to catch him.
Race 3
1, No. 5 Holiday Clover — Throw out last race, should be tough in here.
2, No. 3 Miss Photo — Will be rolling late in the lane.
3, No. 2 Taylor’s Beauty — Hasn’t fared well against top two choices.
Race 4
1, No. 2 Silver Maker — Ran a troubled second last week.
2, No. 7 Aleution Harbour — Should be coming late under Fackler.
3, No. 3 Arch’s Wild — Speedster, look for him to be in front.
Race 5
1, No. 1 Count N Gold — Beat some nice horses here last year, choice at a decent price.
2, No. 6 Stickinwiththeguys — Just missed last time.
3, No. 5 Eights Wild — Narrowly beat second choice last time, very capable of repeat performance.
Race 6
1, No. 6 Benny — Faced some keen runners in Indiana and Kentucky.
2, No. 1 Go Go Sams Bro — Demolished a field in debut, tries tougher today.
3, No. 5 Winning Moment — Flattered by Rahaal’s win last week.
Race 7
1, No. 4 Proudly Fought — Made 29k last year.
2, No. 1 Possibly in Love — Expect her to leave the gate in a hurry.
3, No. 3 Chamber Doors — Might need a race for her best effort.
Race 8
1, No. 1 Ourbestfriend D L — This year’s Grasmick champ stretches out and faces tougher.
2, No. 4 Mr. Tickle — Marissa Black’s best two runners are used to running against each other, not used to running six furlongs.
3, No. 2 Blue Harbor — How impressive was last year’s Bosselman? The winner, Sleepy Eyes Todd, has made over $1 Million since the race.
Race 9
1, No. 3 Name the Price — The pick in a Nebraska-bred head scratcher.
2, No. 6 Phlash Drive — The defending champ of this race.
3, No. 4 Ye Be Judged — Never out of the exacta against state-breds.
Race 10
1, No. 3 Swingin’ Sam — Four straight exacta finishes.
2, No. 2 Djinn of Djibuit — I have no idea how to pronounce this name, Good luck, Steve.
3, No. 7 Dreaming About You — Made up a lot of ground late in seasonal debut.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 10, No. 3 Swingin’ Sam
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 6, No. 7 Rockin O
The Greek’s Picks
Race 1
No. 8 Pharaoh’s Daughter — By Pioneer of the Nile
No. 6 Timeless Star — Has the speed
No. 4 Cowgirl Court — Time to Litigate.
Race 2
No. 5 News Box — The Media Speaks.
No. 6 Rock City Roadhog — Coming off nice win
No. 4 Miner Heat — 3rd in The Grasmick
Race 3
No. 5 Holiday Clover — Talking Shamrock time
No. 8 Wacca Wacca Wacca — Gonna Gonna Gonna
No. 2 Taylor’s Beauty — Loves the Sprint
Race 4
No. 2 Silver Maker — Going for the Gold
No. 8 Strait n’ Silent — Not a Secret
No. 6 Lisbon — Six Wide last time
Race 5
No. 5 Eights Wild — Let it Ride!
No. 3 Holiday Man — A Contender
No. 6 Stickinwiththeguys — Has a Shot
Race 6
No. 5 Winning Moment — Looks like it
No. 1 Go Go Sams Bro — Sam T Time
No. 7 Rocking O — Outta Long Barn
Race 7
No. 4 Proudly Fought — Wiseguy Play!
No. 3 Chamber Doors — May be the Ruler today
No. 1 Possibly in Love — Can Win this!
Race 8
First: No. 1 Our best friend D L — Winner of The Grasmick
Second: No. 4 Mr.Tickle — Looks Conditioned
Third: No. 2 Blue Harbor — second in Bosselman last year
Race 9
First: No. 3 Name the Price — The Greek Speaks!
Second: No. 1 Bartenders Mistake — Coming off nice Maiden Win.
Third: No. 4 Ye Be Judged — Won Fonner SStakes last year
Race 10
First: No. 3 Swingin’ Sam — Superfecta Play
Second: No. 1 Spunky Kitten — By Kitten’s Joy
Third: No. 9 Drastic — Going for 2 in a row
Fourth: No. 2 Djinn Djibouti — Drop from Allowance
Gus’s Best Bet
No. 3 Chamber Doors in 7th race
Gus’s Longshot Play
No. 10 Creeds Revenge in 9th race.
