 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ye Be Judged after win in Ogataul Stakes
0 comments

Ye Be Judged after win in Ogataul Stakes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FILE PHOTO FONNER PARK.jpg
Barrett Stinson

Ye Be Judged has had success at Fonner Park.

The 4-year-old gelding won twice last year at Fonner. One of those wins came in the Fonner Park Special Stakes for colts and geldings.

But Ye Be Judged is stepping up in competition this year when he goes to the post in the 26th running of the $15,000 Ogataul Stakes Saturday in a six-furlong race for Nebraska-bred horses.

Last year he was running against other 3-year-old Nebraska-breds. Now he’ls going against them all.

That includes tough older horses like Morning Shadow and Super Charlie as well as Name the Price who has three wins in four starts, all at Fonner Park, and last year’s Ogataul winner Phlash Drive.

"Hopefully he'll grow up and step up to the plate for us," trainer Marissa Black said of Ye Be Judged. "There's some good competition out there this year, but he's grown up and I think he'll make a nice 4-year-old."

Ye Be Judged, who will be breaking from the fourth hole with Nathan Haar on board, gets the nod as a slight morning-line favorite at 5-2. Name the Price is 4-1 while Phlash Drive is 5-1, Bartender’s Mistake 6-1, Yayasgotmoregame and Super Charlie 8-1, L B Gold and Creeds Revenge 12-1, Pete and Repete 15-1 and Morning Shadow 20-1.

Black takes many of the horses she trains with her to Oklahoma for the summer, but not Ye Be Judged.

"He's been up here since Fonner Park last year," Black said. "He needed a break after his 3-year-old year. We got him turned out and training away. He looks good. We didn't take him down to Oklahoma this year. The problem he has like the rest of them is he got stuck in that cold spell where he couldn't train."

Ye Be Judged is the son of Judge Bill and Cmonbabylitemyfire. He was bred and is owned by the Landis Stable here in Grand Island.

Several of the horses entered did run at Fonner two weeks ago. Others didn't, including Ye Be Judged.

"A lot of the horses haven't had the opportunity to get an out," Black said. "Some of the horses did the opening weekend. That will be a disadvantage to those of us that haven't had a race yet, but the weather was not in our favor this year."

Right before the Ogataul, Black will send two horses to the post for a six-furlong, $11,000 allowance race that could be one of the top races of the year at Fonner Park. Those two horses, Blue Harbor and Mr. Tickle, have already proven themselves at the Grand Island track.

Blue Harbor finished second in the Bosselman-Pump and Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes a year ago with Mr. Tickle right behind in third. Those two couldn’t keep up with the winner Sleepy Eyes Todd.

"That could be a challenge," Black said. "Neither one of those horses have gone in a sprint race since they were maiden special horses. But there's nothing ready to go a mile right now so we'll go ahead and sprint them and see what they can do."

Both had some success last summer after Fonner Park Blue Harbor won two stakes races at Fair Meadows Track in Tulsa, Oklahoma, while Mr. Tickle won an allowance race at Fair Meadows by 9 1-2 lengths.

Whatever happens Saturday, Black will be looking for something longer for her duo later in the Fonner meet.

"They're route horses. We need to get an out in them," Black said. "They're fit. Hopefully they do well."

Hoofprints

— The first Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot of the season went out Friday when Jake Olesiak rode Zipporah, a 25-1 shot, to a win in the eighth race. That gave one lucky ticket the jackpot of just over $38,396.85. It will now reset to a guaranteed $5,000 for Saturday.

— Jockeys Scott Bethke and Olesiak both won three races on Friday. Trainer David C. Anderson had two wins on the card.

— Trainer Kelli Martinez fell short in three races. That leaves her with 499 career wins, just one shy of the 500 milestone heading into Saturday. Martinez is scheduled to saddle three on the card as she goes after that 500th-career win.

— Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak reminds fans that although the city-wide mask mandate has been lifted, it’s still in effect at Fonner Park and will be enforced until further notice.

Fonner Park results

First Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

4 El Diablo Grande, Bethke 3 4-4 4-4 1-nk 2.90

5 Como Se Llama, Olesiak 2 1-hd 1-1/2 2-1 1/4 7.60

6 Hardworkcleanlivin, Fackler 1 2-hd 3-1/2 3-1 1/2 2.30

2 Mr. White, Eads 4 3-2 2-1 4-1 1.10

1 Da Van Geaux, Hynes 6 5-1 5-3 5-5 3/4 18.00

3 Rain Ray, Ramos 5 6 6 6 36.60

$2 Mutuels:

4 El Diablo Grande $7.80 $4.20 $2.60

5 Como Se Llama $5.60 $2.40

6 Hardworkcleanlivin $2.10

Exacta (4-5), $19.70; Trifecta (4-5-6), $23.95

Time: :22.20 :34.80 :46.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2015, by Drinkwiththedevil - Lovesablumin by Blumin Affair. Owner: Hemmer, Rita M. and Thomas, Thomas E.. Trainer: Hemmer, Terrell M.. Breeder: Thomas E. Thomas.

Second Race, Purse $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 Dixie Nation, Olesiak 1 3-1 1/2 3-2 2-hd 1-hd 1.30

4 Cabo Dorado, Martinez 4 2-2 1-1 1/2 3-1 2-1 1.40

5 U S S Lois, Haar 2 6 4-2 4-3 3-4 7.70

2 Seattle Bay, Eads 3 1-1 2-1 1/2 1-hd 4-1 3/4 8.30

3 Muwaan Mat, Ramos 5 4-2 5-1 5-4 5-6 16.00

6 Silent Surprise, McNeil 6 5-1/2 6 6 6 8.80

$2 Mutuels:

1 Dixie Nation $4.60 $2.20 $2.10

4 Cabo Dorado $2.80 $2.10

5 U S S Lois $3.60

Daily Double (4-1), $23.40; Exacta (1-4), $4.20; Superfecta (1-4-5-2), $5.85; Trifecta (1-4-5), $8.20

Time: :24.20 :48 1:01.80 1:15.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2016, by Alternation - Dixie Kate by Dixieland Heat. Owner: Pete Dye Racing (Jim and Allison Miller). Trainer: Condon, Schuyler. Breeder: Patrick Waresk.

Third Race, Purse $4,500, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

2 Ready Or Not, Bethke 4 1-1 1/2 1-1 1-1/2 1-2 3/4 1.60

4 Ferric, Martinez 6 4-5 2-1/2 2-1 2-4 1/4 1.50

6 Our Half First, Haar 5 5-3 5-2 4-3 3-2 18.60

3 Rollin River, Fackler 1 6 6 5-1 4-1 2.70

5 Kido’s Sling Shot, Olesiak 2 2-2 3-7 3-6 5-10 1/2 7.90

1 Dreamin of Glory, Ramos 3 3-1/2 4-1 6 6 32.60

$2 Mutuels:

2 Ready Or Not $5.20 $2.60 $2.20

5 Ferric $3.20 $2.80

7 Our Half First $3.40

Exacta (2-5), $5.60; Superfecta (2-5-7-3), $7.54; Trifecta (2-5-7), $21.70

Time: :24 :48 1:01.60 1:15.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2017, by Shore Breeze - Not Just a Rumor by Yes It’s True. Owner: Deb Lemburg. Trainer: Lemburg, Mark. Breeder: Iowa State University.

Late Scratches: Texas Empire

Fourth Race, Purse $7,920, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

1 J Train, Bethke 4 2-1 3-4 1-ns 1.80

8 I B Handsome, Luark 3 3-2 2-hd 2-4 1.30

5 Prince B, Hynes 2 1-1 1/2 1-1/2 3-nk 28.50

2 Handy Hannon, Ramos 7 4-1 4-1 4-3/4 72.90

4 Pickles N Me, McNeil 9 7-3 5-1 5-1/2 19.70

10 P R Why Not, Eads 1 6-hd 7-5 6-hd 47.50

7 Chief Ty He, Olesiak 6 5-hd 6-1/2 7-4 3/4 5.00

3 Terrific Jo, Fackler 10 10 8-1 8-3/4 47.40

9 Firm Justice, Haar 5 8-4 9-5 9-12 1/2 10.50

6 Fireball Fix, Martinez 8 9-3 10 10 19.70

$2 Mutuels:

1 J Train $5.60 $2.80 $2.40

8 I B Handsome $2.60 $2.40

5 Prince B $7.40

Exacta (1-8), $6.20; Superfecta (1-8-5-2), $89.64; Trifecta (1-8-5), $38.20; Pic 3 (1-2-1), $9.65

Time: :23.40 :35.60 :48.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2017, by Holiday Justice - Bridal Train by Silver Train. Owner: Randy Steffen. Trainer: Rivera, Gregorio P.. Breeder: Randy Steffen.

Fifth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

1 Moonfield, Olesiak 5 2-hd 2-3 1-1 1/4 2.90

6 Jagged Arrow, Haar 1 1-2 1-1 1/2 2-3 1/2 2.70

5 Silver Moon Rising, McNeil 3 7 6-1/2 3-1 4.20

3 Witchy Windsor, Ramos 4 5-1 3-1/2 4-nk 24.50

7 Okie Princess, Eads 2 3-1 4-1 5-1 3/4 10.50

2 Nurse List, Fackler 6 6-1 5-1 6-4 3/4 4.90

4 Remnant, Martinez 7 4-2 7 7 3.60

$2 Mutuels:

2 Moonfield $7.80 $4.40 $3.40

7 Jagged Arrow $4.20 $2.80

6 Silver Moon Rising $3.00

Exacta (2-7), $15.40; Superfecta (2-7-6-4), $135.37; Trifecta (2-7-6), $38.50; Pic 3 (2-1-2), $18.90; Pic 4 (1-2-1-2), $70.80; Pic 5 (4-1-2-1-2), $452.60

Time: :22.60 :34.80 :46.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2016, by Haynesfield - Moon Abduction by Malibu Moon. Owner: Garald W. Wollesen. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Rebecca Jordan.

Late Scratches: Flan

Sixth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

5 Picture Me Classy, Martinez 1 1-1 1/2 1-3 1-2 17.60

1 Ollie’s Papa’s Boy, Eads 4 2-1/2 2-1 2-3/4 3.50

4 Circle Me Bert, Herman 3 3-1 1/2 4-4 3-1/2 15.60

2 Winters Run, Fackler 5 5-1 5-1/2 4-1/2 19.70

6 If the Boot Fits, Ramos 6 4-1/2 3-1/2 5-1 1/2 2.70

8 Major Bizkit, Bethke 2 7-3 6-1 6-1 14.20

7 Jager Onthe Rocks, Olesiak 7 6-hd 8-3 7-1 4.60

10 Nextportofcall, McNeil 9 8-2 7-1 8-1 1/4 12.50

9 Clark’s Code, Haar 10 9-1/2 9-3 9-6 4.30

3 Catarusky, Hynes 8 10 10 10 14.70

$2 Mutuels:

5 Picture Me Classy $37.20 $10.80 $7.80

1 Ollie’s Papa’s Boy $6.20 $3.80

4 Circle Me Bert $8.00

Exacta (5-1), $143.90; Superfecta (5-1-4-2), $1,373.04; Trifecta (5-1-4), $2,203.65; Pic 3 (1-2-5), $196.55

Time: :22.60 :35 :47.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Gelding 2015, by Dynameaux - La Biuda Negra by Racing Rhinocerous. Owner: Joanna Lambert. Trainer: Lambert, Joanna. Breeder: Mr. & Mrs. Don H. Ford Jr..

Seventh Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

7 Gold Maker, Martinez 1 1-1 1-4 1-1/2 2.00

1 Just Splendid, Fackler 5 2-1 2-1 2-2 3/4 8.20

4 Distinct Flirt, Bethke 2 5-1 5-2 3-2 3.00

3 Ranbir, Haar 4 3-1 4-1 4-1 5.50

6 Sylvia’s Rocket, Olesiak 3 4-1/2 3-1 5-1 1/4 2.20

2 Scotia Queen, Hynes 6 6-8 6-4 6-nk 19.20

5 Joy Forever, Eads 7 7 7 7 36.20

$2 Mutuels:

9 Gold Maker $6.00 $4.40 $2.80

1 Just Splendid $6.60 $3.40

5 Distinct Flirt $2.20

Exacta (9-1), $22.90; Superfecta (9-1-5-3), $13.68; Trifecta (9-1-5), $25.95; Pic 3 (2-5-4/8/9/10), $182.35

Time: :22.20 :34.20 :47. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2015, by Touch Gold - Good N Gold by Gold Case. Owner: Mamas Thoroughbreds, LLC. Trainer: Falldorf, Fred J.. Breeder: MAMAS Thoroughbreds, LLC.

Late Scratches: Lightning Bug, P R Girl Crush, Kurious Kennedy

Eighth Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

7 Zipporah, Olesiak 3 3-1 2-1 2-1 1/2 1-1 27.30

2 Five Roses Luna, Fackler 4 4-2 1-1 1-1/2 2-3/4 .50

6 Magic in a Hat, Martinez 5 5-1 3-1/2 3-2 3-3 1/4 4.80

3 Get Up Wendy, Ramos 9 9 9 5-1/2 4-hd 50.20

5 Sheza Machiavelli, Eads 8 8-1 7-1 6-1/2 5-1 17.00

1 Awesome Pegasus, Bethke 2 1-1/2 4-1 4-1 6-2 3/4 14.20

8 Jakealina, McNeil 7 7-4 6-2 7-1 7-1 1/2 6.80

4 Didi McCurdy, Haar 1 2-1 1/2 5-1 8-5 8-5 1/2 24.80

9 Nurse Katie, Herman 6 6-1 8-1 9 9 18.10

$2 Mutuels:

8 Zipporah $56.60 $11.40 $8.40

2 Five Roses Luna $2.40 $2.20

6 Magic in a Hat $3.60

Daily Double (9-8), $145.60; Exacta (8-2), $58.00; Superfecta (8-2-6-3), $276.14; Trifecta (8-2-6), $104.40; Pic 3 (5-4/8/9/10-8), $694.65; Pic 4 (2-5-4/8/9/10-8), $4,683.35; (1-2-5-4/8/9/10-8), $38,396.85

Time: :24.40 :48.80 1:02.40 1:16. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2017, by Algorithms - Inspeight by Speightstown. Owner: Mark F. Anderson. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Equine Equity Partners & Justin Spaeth.

Late Scratches: Floppy

Attendance:

Handle: $0

Saturday entries

Post Time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Sweet Eclipse (Ramos) 124 6-1

2, Hot Habanero (Fackler) 124 8-1

3, Sawyouinourdream (Eads) 124 10-1

4, Cowgirl Court (Martinez) 124 5-2

5, Holiday Chimes (Luark) 124 6-1

6, Timeless Star (Ziegler) 120 9-2

7, Floppy (Olesiak) 124 12-1

8, Pharaoh’s Daughter (McNeil) 124 7-2

Second Race, $8,000, Starters allowance $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Candy Wompus (Luark) 124 5-1

2, Poderoso Equs (Eads) 124 4-1

3, Holiday Joke (Bethke) 124 8-1

4, Miner Heat (McNeil) 124 3-1

5, News Box (Martinez) 124 7-2

6, Rock City Roadhog (Haar) 124 5-2

Third Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Ize Discreet Rose (Fackler) 124 8-1

2, Taylor’s Beauty (Haar) 124 5-2

3, Miss Photo (Eads) 124 6-1

4, P R Girl Crush (Luark) 124 12-1

5, Holiday Clover (Martinez) 124 7-2

6, Little Bones (Olesiak) 124 9-2

7, Hold Fast Kat (Hynes) 124 10-1

8, Wacca Wacca Wacca (Ramos) 124 6-1

Fourth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Flanagan (McNeil) 124 3-1

2, Silver Maker (Olesiak) 124 2-1

3, Arch’s Wild (Haar) 124 8-1

4, Good Old Lunch Box (Luark) 124 15-1

5, Drax (Bethke) 124 4-1

6, Lisbon (Ramos) 124 6-1

7, Aleutian Harbour (Fackler) 124 10-1

8, Strait n’ Silent (Martinez) 124 12-1

Fifth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Count N Gold (Ramos) 124 8-1

2, Willowy Danseur (Martinez) 124 12-1

3, Holiday Man (Olesiak) 124 5-2

4, Dominante (McNeil) 124 6-1

5, Eights Wild (Haar) 124 7-2

6, Stickinwiththeguys (Fackler) 124 9-2

7, Brett’s Boy (Luark) 124 10-1

8, Chuckmate (Eads) 124 6-1

Sixth Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Go Go Sams Bro (Bethke) 124 5-2

2, Gunslingers Legacy (McNeil) 124 8-1

3, Tap Show (Fackler) 124 10-1

4, Brave Rifle (Haar) 124 6-1

5, Winning Moment (Martinez) 124 3-1

6, Benny (Olesiak) 124 7-2

7, Rockin O (Ramos) 124 6-1

Seventh Race, $8,800, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Possibly in Love (Martinez) 124 5-2

2, Kurious Kennedy (Luark) 124 8-1

3, Chamber Doors (Haar) 124 3-1

4, Proudly Fought (Ramos) 124 6-1

5, Unlawful Assembly (McNeil) 124 7-2

6, Beryl’s Flight (Fackler) 124 6-1

7, Bling Springsteen (Eads) 124 10-1

Eighth Race, $11,000, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Ourbestfriend D L (Bethke) 124 5-2

2, Blue Harbor (Martinez) 124 4-1

3, Gee Whiz Who (Ramos) 124 5-1

4, Mr. Tickle (McNeil) 124 3-1

5, Scooter’s Boy (Haar) 124 7-2

6, Ruthless Rhonda (Herman) 119 8-1

Ninth Race, $15,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Bartenders Mistake (Fackler) 119 6-1

2, Yayasgotmoregame (Bethke) 119 8-1

3, Name the Price (Martinez) 119 4-1

4, Ye Be Judged (Haar) 121 5-2

5, Super Charlie (McNeil) 119 8-1

6, Phlash Drive (Olesiak) 121 5-1

7, L B Gold (Luark) 119 12-1

8, Morning Shadow (Eads) 119 20-1

9, Pete and Repete (Ziegler) 119 15-1

10, Creeds Revenge (Ramos) 119 12-1

Tenth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Spunky Kitten (Haar) 124 7-2

2, Djinn of Djibouti (Olesiak) 124 5-2

3, Swingin’ Sam (Martinez) 124 6-1

4, Staccato (Fackler) 124 20-1

5, Officer Sid (Ziegler) 124 15-1

6, Co Co Kid (Ramos) 124 25-1

7, Dreaming About You (Eads) 119 12-1

8, Masterpiece Day (Luark) 124 10-1

9, Drastic (Bethke) 124 4-1

10, Gold Note (McNeil) 124 8-1

Monk’s Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 4 Cowgirl Court — Graduation Day for this six-year-old runner.

2, No. 8 Pharaoh’s Daughter — Best Beyer figures in the field, distance is the biggest question.

3, No. 6 Timeless Star — Third time out this young meet.

Race 2

1, No. 6 Rock City Roadhog — Showed last week that there’s still a lot of life in the old boy.

2, No. 5 News Box — Impressive win coming off the pace in four-furlong test last race.

3, No. 4 Miner Heat — Will have to catch him.

Race 3

1, No. 5 Holiday Clover — Throw out last race, should be tough in here.

2, No. 3 Miss Photo — Will be rolling late in the lane.

3, No. 2 Taylor’s Beauty — Hasn’t fared well against top two choices.

Race 4

1, No. 2 Silver Maker — Ran a troubled second last week.

2, No. 7 Aleution Harbour — Should be coming late under Fackler.

3, No. 3 Arch’s Wild — Speedster, look for him to be in front.

Race 5

1, No. 1 Count N Gold — Beat some nice horses here last year, choice at a decent price.

2, No. 6 Stickinwiththeguys — Just missed last time.

3, No. 5 Eights Wild — Narrowly beat second choice last time, very capable of repeat performance.

Race 6

1, No. 6 Benny — Faced some keen runners in Indiana and Kentucky.

2, No. 1 Go Go Sams Bro — Demolished a field in debut, tries tougher today.

3, No. 5 Winning Moment — Flattered by Rahaal’s win last week.

Race 7

1, No. 4 Proudly Fought — Made 29k last year.

2, No. 1 Possibly in Love — Expect her to leave the gate in a hurry.

3, No. 3 Chamber Doors — Might need a race for her best effort.

Race 8

1, No. 1 Ourbestfriend D L — This year’s Grasmick champ stretches out and faces tougher.

2, No. 4 Mr. Tickle — Marissa Black’s best two runners are used to running against each other, not used to running six furlongs.

3, No. 2 Blue Harbor — How impressive was last year’s Bosselman? The winner, Sleepy Eyes Todd, has made over $1 Million since the race.

Race 9

1, No. 3 Name the Price — The pick in a Nebraska-bred head scratcher.

2, No. 6 Phlash Drive — The defending champ of this race.

3, No. 4 Ye Be Judged — Never out of the exacta against state-breds.

Race 10

1, No. 3 Swingin’ Sam — Four straight exacta finishes.

2, No. 2 Djinn of Djibuit — I have no idea how to pronounce this name, Good luck, Steve.

3, No. 7 Dreaming About You — Made up a lot of ground late in seasonal debut.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 10, No. 3 Swingin’ Sam

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 6, No. 7 Rockin O

The Greek’s Picks

Race 1

No. 8 Pharaoh’s Daughter — By Pioneer of the Nile

No. 6 Timeless Star — Has the speed

No. 4 Cowgirl Court — Time to Litigate.

Race 2

No. 5 News Box — The Media Speaks.

No. 6 Rock City Roadhog — Coming off nice win

No. 4 Miner Heat — 3rd in The Grasmick

Race 3

No. 5 Holiday Clover — Talking Shamrock time

No. 8 Wacca Wacca Wacca — Gonna Gonna Gonna

No. 2 Taylor’s Beauty — Loves the Sprint

Race 4

No. 2 Silver Maker — Going for the Gold

No. 8 Strait n’ Silent — Not a Secret

No. 6 Lisbon — Six Wide last time

Race 5

No. 5 Eights Wild — Let it Ride!

No. 3 Holiday Man — A Contender

No. 6 Stickinwiththeguys — Has a Shot

Race 6

No. 5 Winning Moment — Looks like it

No. 1 Go Go Sams Bro — Sam T Time

No. 7 Rocking O — Outta Long Barn

Race 7

No. 4 Proudly Fought — Wiseguy Play!

No. 3 Chamber Doors — May be the Ruler today

No. 1 Possibly in Love — Can Win this!

Race 8

First: No. 1 Our best friend D L — Winner of The Grasmick

Second: No. 4 Mr.Tickle — Looks Conditioned

Third: No. 2 Blue Harbor — second in Bosselman last year

Race 9

First: No. 3 Name the Price — The Greek Speaks!

Second: No. 1 Bartenders Mistake — Coming off nice Maiden Win.

Third: No. 4 Ye Be Judged — Won Fonner SStakes last year

Race 10

First: No. 3 Swingin’ Sam — Superfecta Play

Second: No. 1 Spunky Kitten — By Kitten’s Joy

Third: No. 9 Drastic — Going for 2 in a row

Fourth: No. 2 Djinn Djibouti — Drop from Allowance

Gus’s Best Bet

No. 3 Chamber Doors in 7th race

Gus’s Longshot Play

No. 10 Creeds Revenge in 9th race.

Download the Anchor app to listen to the George the Greek podcast.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts