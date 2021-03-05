Ye Be Judged after win in Ogataul Stakes

"He's been up here since Fonner Park last year," Black said. "He needed a break after his 3-year-old year. We got him turned out and training away. He looks good. We didn't take him down to Oklahoma this year. The problem he has like the rest of them is he got stuck in that cold spell where he couldn't train."

Ye Be Judged is the son of Judge Bill and Cmonbabylitemyfire. He was bred and is owned by the Landis Stable here in Grand Island.

Several of the horses entered did run at Fonner two weeks ago. Others didn't, including Ye Be Judged.

"A lot of the horses haven't had the opportunity to get an out," Black said. "Some of the horses did the opening weekend. That will be a disadvantage to those of us that haven't had a race yet, but the weather was not in our favor this year."

Right before the Ogataul, Black will send two horses to the post for a six-furlong, $11,000 allowance race that could be one of the top races of the year at Fonner Park. Those two horses, Blue Harbor and Mr. Tickle, have already proven themselves at the Grand Island track.

Blue Harbor finished second in the Bosselman-Pump and Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes a year ago with Mr. Tickle right behind in third. Those two couldn’t keep up with the winner Sleepy Eyes Todd.