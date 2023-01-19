Young Hastings St. Cecilia has high aspirations

After winning three state titles in their last four seasons, most people outside of Hastings St. Cecilia probably figured they would drop off.

That’s hardly been the case, as the D-1 No. 5 Hawkettes have put together a 13-3 record heading into the Centennial Conference tournament, which begins Monday.

St. Cecilia graduated four starters off of last year’s Class C-2 state championship team. With that inexperienced has come some uncertainty, Bernt said. His staff’s focus this season, he said, was to unite the team.

“Our main goal this year as a coaching staff was to get our kids to buy in together as a team unit and hopefully get to the point where the concept of a team is stronger than any individual,” Berndt said. “They’ve kind of embraced that offensively and defensively.”

In their three losses, the Hawkettes have lost by a combined seven points. Those losses were to Class B No. 4 York, Sutton and Superior. Berndt said those games could have gone the other way, as could have some of their wins.

“Honestly, I think it’s a part of being a young team, and at the same time, we’re also going to get everybody’s best shot in the area too,” he said. “These games have come down to some situations at the end whether it’s taking care of the basketball or executing a play. We’ve been successful in some and come up short in some others but the goal and hope is that all of this experience is going to help us the furth on we get down the year here, especially into district play.”

One of St. Cecilia’s biggest wins of the year to date was a 53-49 victory over C-1 No. 6 Lincoln Christian. In that game, Berndt said he thought their confidence made a difference.

“Both of our bigs were in foul trouble too, and we had to kind of navigate that in the first half,” Berndt said. “We had a bunch of young kids step up and hit shots, and I thought we did a lot of good things defensively to try and force Lincoln Christian into some tough ones. They made a run at the end, but we showed some composure in that one for sure in a really tough place to play. We were able to hold on and win it with some free throws at the end.”

Defense has been the staple of the Hawkettes’ championship teams, and Berndt said they’ve once again ‘hung their hat’ on that end of the floor.

From an offensive production standpoint, St. Cecilia plays seven or eight girls in their rotation and has relied mainly on junior Ryann Sabatka, junior Tatum Krikac and freshman Avery Kissinger.

“Our teams have always had the most success when we’ve had a threat on the inside in the post and this year, that would be Ryann Sabatka,” Berndt said. “She’s averaging around 10 points a game. From the perimeter, we have Avery Kissinger who’s really shot it well and Tatum Krikac has done a bit of both. We’ve had contributions from other girls who have stepped up. We’ve had other kids score anywhere from three to nine points. …Just having the ability to not rely on one or two people and contributions for a lot have been one of the main keys offensively.”

Kissinger is the younger sister of University of Nebraska-Kearney player Bailey Kissinger, who was one of the main players on the championship teams at St. Cecilia and was a two-time captain of the All-Heartland Super Squad girls basketball teams.

Berndt said he wasn’t sure how Avery as a freshman would react to varsity basketball. She’s the Hawkettes’ leading scorer at 12.2 points per game.

“I think it took Avery a little while to figure out her niche, but she’s definitely a confident player shooting the basketball,” Berndt said. “She’s different than Bailey in that sense. Bailey was a little more drive oriented and a little bit more facilitating where Avery is really good at hunting for her own shot, and she’s just getting more experience because at this point in the year, she’s getting a lot of attention.

“I think it’s that confidence in herself and just learning what it takes to be successful on the varsity level.”

St. Cecilia, who dropped down to D-1 this season, has played mostly Class C teams this season. The Hawkettes will either see C-1 Omaha Concordia for the first time this season or play C-1 Kearney Catholic for the third time this season in their opening game of the Centennial Conference tournament. St. Cecilia is the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

Berndt said that it’s hard to feel if the strength of schedule is helping for the postseason during the middle of the season, but that it always helps him and the team focus on the task at hand.

“We’re not going to sneak up on anybody and once you get into conference, you’re not going to have anybody that’s scared of you because they’re all kind of on the same foothold there,” he said. “That kind of forces you as a coach and as a team to remain focused on getting better and each every single day because if you don’t bring it, we’re going to get beat.”

Despite not having a senior on the roster, this year hasn’t been a rebuild but a retool for St. Cecilia, and they want to go back to Lincoln in March once again.

“We talked to the girls. Before the season started, I don’t think externally the expectations were really high from a lot of people,” Berndt said. “We asked them what they wanted, and they said they want a chance to go back to state. We just kind of talked about how if that’s really the goal, what’s that going to take? It’s going to take more than just game day. It’s going to take a lot.

“I think the kids have been good about embracing that and just trying their best to be their best every single day. I think that’s all we can strive to do down the stretch because we have a minimum of five tough games left. There’s going to be adversity, and there’s going to be stuff that doesn’t go our way. If that happens, how do we respond to that? Because that’s what defines you once you get to the postseason.”

As for the Centennial Conference Tournament, which includes Lincoln Christian, Class C-1, No. 10 Columbus Scotus and C-2 No. 2 Archbishop Bergan, Berndt said he feels it’s going to be very wide open.

“I think you could have any number of six teams win it,” Berndt said. “I think it speaks to the depth and quality of the conference tournament, and I think it's been that way for a lot of years too. The biggest take away from that is you know you will get some great competition and great games. It’s going to test you. That’s kind of the biggest takeaway from us. We just want to see how we compete.”