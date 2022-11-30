Young Heartland Lutheran boys looking to gain experience quickly

In this fall’s football season, much of Heartland Lutheran’s team was made up of freshmen.

Boys basketball coach Brent Penny, who is also the football coach, said many of those boys are back out for basketball which means the Red Hornets will need to gain experience quickly.

“There’s days we look good and days we don’t,” Penny said. “We have the same freshmen we had out for football, so we have good times and bad times. We had our jamboree games last night, and we have some things to keep working on.”

For example, when the Red Hornets played Nebraska Lutheran and Palmer, Penny said they did a good job of making life difficult for them on the defensive end.

“We’re transitioning to a man-to-man defense,” Penny said. “We have our flaws, but we’re working on some of the rotations, and we’re trying to find our rotation and get these guys some experience and get their feet wet.”

On the court, Heartland Lutheran will be led by seniors Josh Nikodym and Adin Baker, who are the two returning starters for the team.

With not much size, Penny said the Red Hornets will have to try to use their quickness to their advantage to counter it.

“Tough. Scrappy. Very physical. We’re not the biggest team, so we’re going to have to be,” Penny said. “We hope to execute really well. We understand that we’re not a high scoring offensive group right now. We have to play great defense and rebound and get after every loose ball. Hopefully, that’s what they (the fans) see.”

On offense, Penny said they’ll look to implement a lot of movement to get guys open.

“Again, we don’t have the size to bang people around,” Penny said. “There will be a lot of movement and screening. We have to keep defenses moving around and hopefully lose somebody on a cut or screen or something. We’re going to have to get a little creative. …We want to get shots at the rim as much as possible. We’ve got some good shooters, but we can’t live and die by the three.”

The Red Hornets certainly don’t start out with a gimme game, instead traveling to Humphrey St. Francis, a school that has the tradition of playing at the state tournament, which includes seven state championships.

“A lot of these freshmen haven’t seen this,” Penny said. “When it comes to St. Francis, I always say they have more banners than wall space. It’s good for them to go in there and see that early. It kind of gives them a barometer knowing that you’re going to play a state caliber team every year right off the bat. It exposes some flaws for us but in order to be good, you have to see good. Hopefully, we play hard and can hang with them competitively with toughness and take some things out of that game.”

No matter what comes out of the season, Penny said everyone on the team just wants the same thing: growth.

“I asked them all individually what they want to do team wise,” Penny said. “They all said they wanted to see growth. They understand that they’re young and as the season goes on, they want to get better all of the time. We want to get out of the first round of the conference tournament. That hasn’t happened in a while. They have some lofty goals which is good but with that comes the expectation of a lot of hard work.”