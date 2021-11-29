Young Islanders look to begin rebuilding process

The Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team hopes to put together a turnaround season this winter whether its record actually reflects that or not.

First-year coach Jeff Balz fields a young Islanders squad that hopes to build a program back up that’s struggled to go 8-81 over the past four seasons.

“We’re just taking every day and try to learn a little bit more,” said Balz, who was previously an assistant coach for the GISH boys team. “We talk about putting the building blocks in place and take a step forward every day instead of having to go back and reteach things. We’re trying to put a structure in place and put a system in and continue to learn.”

And that learning process has gone well during the preseason.

“Practices have been good,” Balz said. “We have a good bunch of kids that really wants to work and has been really getting after it. They’re coachable and have been learning, which is all you can ask of the kids so far.

“I know we changed a lot from this regime to the previous one, and it’s been good to see them get after it.”

The Islanders got their first chance to test their knowledge Saturday when they hosted Crete in a preseason jamboree game.