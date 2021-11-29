Young Islanders look to begin rebuilding process

The Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team hopes to put together a turnaround season this winter whether its record actually reflects that or not.
First-year coach Jeff Balz fields a young Islanders squad that hopes to build a program back up that’s struggled to go 8-81 over the past four seasons.
“We’re just taking every day and try to learn a little bit more,” said Balz, who was previously an assistant coach for the GISH boys team. “We talk about putting the building blocks in place and take a step forward every day instead of having to go back and reteach things. We’re trying to put a structure in place and put a system in and continue to learn.”
And that learning process has gone well during the preseason.
“Practices have been good,” Balz said. “We have a good bunch of kids that really wants to work and has been really getting after it. They’re coachable and have been learning, which is all you can ask of the kids so far.
“I know we changed a lot from this regime to the previous one, and it’s been good to see them get after it.”
The Islanders got their first chance to test their knowledge Saturday when they hosted Crete in a preseason jamboree game.
“It went pretty well,” Balz said. “We lost 36-16, but I pulled a bunch of my starters out when we were down 18 in the second half and got some other kids some minutes. I’m really encouraged by that first half and a little bit more that they played.”
With such a young team, the potential is there. There are three seniors on the squad, and none of them played last year. Two of them took their junior seasons off and one is a foreign exchange student.
Of the nine juniors, only five played last year. The Islanders also have 10 sophomores and 12 freshmen for a total of 34 players out.
“I think this group of kids has a very unique opportunity being that we are a young team,” Balz said. “(In the jamboree game) we started three juniors and two sophomores. We definitely have a unique opportunity to put some pieces in place then add to those pieces in years to come.
“I as a kid would have relished a chance like that. I hope these kids don’t get discouraged by the fact that we might not win a whole lot of games this year, but we’re really, really hoping that we can compete in a lot of games this year.”
He said sophomore Elli Ward and junior Lily Chavez have stepped into leadership roles and set the tone for the team.
Juniors Mya Gawrych has a motor that never stops and junior Hailey Kenkel is making a smooth transition to the point guard role. Those two also help provide the team with leadership from its non-seniors.
Balz said the Islanders’ goal will focus on areas other than the win total.
“We want to be more competitive,” he said. “I know last year there was a stretch in there where they got mercy ruled eight games in a row.
“We want to be able to put our system in place and we want to look like we’re playing basketball. I know I have kids who last year didn’t have a single clue what they were doing on the basketball court. We want to build on that knowledge, compete day-in and day-out and continue to learn. I tell the kids mistakes are OK as long as we are learning from them.”
Grand Island opens the season Thursday at home against Omaha Marian.