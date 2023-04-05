We are well under way into the high school track and field season.

It hasn’t even been a month into the season, but there have already been impressive performances around the state and the area so far.

The All-Class, A, B, C and D charts on preprunningnerd.com web site are proof of that.

A few area athletes have made the charts in a number of events.

According to the All-Class charts, there are 45 athletes (relays counting as one) listed, including a few at the top spot.

And the athletes have performed well under less than ideal conditions. If the weather can cooperate, expect those times and marks to improve a lot during the course of the season.

Here is a list of things accomplishments a few area athletes have already done this year:

Avyn Urbanski: The Northwest senior had an impressive day at the Norris Invite last Thursday.

Urbanski won both the 100 at 12.05 and the 200 at 25.06. Those are not only the top times in Class B, but also All-Class. Urbanski’s time in the 100 also put her No. 1 on the Independent All-Time All-Area leaders, while the 200 time puts her at No. 3.

She has also helped the Viking 400 relay team run an area-best 50.00 already this season. That is also the second-best time in the state regardless of class and the top time in Class B.

Carson Staehr: The Aurora senior also had an impressive day at that meet.

Staehr, a South Dakota recruit, captured the triple jump at 47-11 1/2 and the long jump at 23-0. Those are the top marks in both All-Class and Class B. Staehr, who is the defending Class B state champion in the triple jump, was already at No. 2 on the All-Time All-Area leaders after going 47-5 last year. He improved his mark by six inches.

He also excels in the 200 as he ran a 22.27, which is the sixth best time in Class B.

Jessica Stieb: The Arcadia-Loup City senior and Michigan State recruit has been throwing well at the start of the season.

Stieb, the two-time defending Class C and All-Class gold medalist in the shot put, has already thrown 45-6 during the season. That has her No. 2 on the All-Class charts and No. 1 on the Class C charts. Stieb is No. 1 on the All-Time All-Area leaders at 47-5 1/4 , which she threw at the state meet last year.

Stieb is also the defending Class C champion in the discus. She has thrown 131-11 this year, which is also No. 2 on the All-Class charts and No. 1 on the Class C charts.

Grant Trausch: The Adams Central senior set a school-record in the 200 at the Dale Feeken Invite on Tuesday at Adams Central.

Trausch ran a 21.87 time, which is the best time on the All-Class and Class B charts. He has ran an 11.07 in the 100, which is the sixth best time in Class B.

Kaitlyn Mousel: The Adams Central junior also had herself a day at the home invite Tuesday.

Mousel set a meet record in the 300 hurdles after running a 46.29. That is the second-best time on the All-Class charts and No. 2 on the Class B charts.

And there are plenty of other athletes in the area doing great things.having great seasons.

CNTC meet to take place Monday, April 24

The Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships is set for Monday, April 24 at Northwest High School.

Those athletes listed above will more than likely be competing in the meet, along with many others.

Coaches, I will be sending information on the meet within the next few days.

All-Area Track and Field leaders

The first edition of the 2023 Grand Island Independent All-Area leaders have been released.

Coaches, if there is a time or mark that is either wrong or needs updating, please contact me at marc.zavala@theindependent.com.

