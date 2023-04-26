Track and Field athletes from around the Independent area and a few surrounding schools came to compete at the Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships Monday at Northwest High School.

Boy did they ever.

I mentioned in last year’s column that the 2022 CNTC might have been one of the best ever with two meet records set and saw unbelievable performances.

It’s safe to say that this year’s meet topped last year’s version and by quite a ways.

As expected, there were spectacular performances by the athletes on Monday. There were five meet records and a majority of the athletes set personal records.

Northwest coach Brandon Harrington agreed with my statements.

“This had to be one of the best Central Nebraska meets that we’ve had,” he said. “This was just a showcase of how talented these kids are in the area and show where they are at the state level.”

Of the five records set, Aurora’s Carsen Staehr broke two of them in both the Clark Spanel Long Jump and Triple Jump. The South Dakota recruit won the long jump at 22-11 1/2, which broke Arcadia’s Shane Godtel’s mark of 22-11 set in 1997. He also won the triple jump at 47-3 1/2, which was a foot over Northwest’s Tyler Wright’s mark of 46-2 set in 2007.

Arcadia-Loup City’s Jessica Stieb set her CNTC mark in the shot put after throwing a 45-2 1/2, topping former Northwest and Kansas State volleyball player Taylor Johnson’s record of 44-4 1/2, set in 2010. She also won the discus, which gives her a total of six CNTC gold medals. Stieb is the two-time defending All-Class gold medal winner in the shot put as well as the defending Class C champion in the discus.

Adams Central’s Kaitlyn Mousel set the record in the girls 300 hurdles. She won the race at 45.03, which broke Shelton’s Kalyn Brannagan’s 45.50 time set in 2012. That time put her up to No. 1 in the Class B charts and No. 2 on the All-state charts. That time also broke a Northwest stadium record, as well as putting her No. 3 on the Independent All-Time charts in the event. Mousel also helped Adams Central win the 1,600 relay at 4:09.80. Annie Trausch, Lynsie Lancaster and Megyn Scott joined her on the squad.

Boone Central’s Jackson Roberts set the meet record in the Jeremy Buckner 300 hurdles after running a 38.29 time. That time is the No. 1 time in both Class B and the All-Time charts. Roberts, who is the defending All-Class gold medal winner in the event, got a challenge from Central City’s Tyler Carroll, who ran a 38.75, which is No. 2 in both charts. Roberts added another victory in the 1,600 relay with teammates Thomas Roberts, Ryan Drueppel, Jaden Hagemann. They ran a 3:30.62 time.

Add to that, Northwest’s Avyn Urbanski was named the outstanding CNTC girls athlete of the meet after winning the 100 (12.46), 200 (25.82) and being a member of the winning 400 relay (49.68) with Kyra Ray, Emma Harb and Brooke Starman. The Viking senior finished with eight career CNTC golds.

Adams Central’s Grant Trausch was the only other double individual winner as he won the 100 (10.99) and 200 (21.95).

There were many other performances by the athletes who made the top 10 in their classes, as well as the All-State charts. According to athletic.net, there were 13 athletes that cracked the top 10 on the All-State charts, while there were a total of 84 athletes who made the charts in events in their classes.

“You look at the times and marks they put out, and you see records getting broken, it’s just unreal,” Harrington said.

And don’t be surprised if you see many of these athletes somewhere near the top of the medal stand or at the top of it at the state track meet in less than a month.

Harrington said the CNTC always showcases a lot of the state’s top talent year in and year out.

“This meet shows the state how great track and field is in this area,” Harrington said.

GISH’s Rauch-Word signs with South Dakota State

Emma Rauch-Word made her decision to compete in track and field at the next level.

The Grand Island Senior High signed with South Dakota with other classmates Wednesday in the west gym at the GISH West gym.

Rauch-Word said she felt it was the right choice for her.

“I have some family that live close to Brookings and South Dakota has a great psychology program, which is what I’m interested in doing,” she said.

Rauch-Word, who was also celebrating her 18th birthday, said her performance at the state track meet last spring gave an idea that she can compete at the D-I level. She finished third with a 17-11 leap.

“That was actually the first time I realized I could compete at the D-1 level,” Rauch-Word said. “That made me realize that I actually was good and could go D-1 in that.”

There were other Islanders who signed with Rauch-Word on Wednesday including Nyagoaa Khor (Basketball at Southeast CC), Kazadi Mukoma (Basketball at CCC Columbus), Abby Berger (Soccer at CCC Columbus), Lened Reyes (Soccer at CCC Columbus), Jade Thompson (Soccer at CCC Columbus), Mya Gawrych (Track at Concordia University) and Cohen Evans (Baseball at Cloud County in Kansas).

Also, Urbanski announced on Twitter on Tuesday morning that she has committed to run track and field at the University of Omaha. She will sign with the Mavericks on a later date.

Zavala writes track and field for The Independent.