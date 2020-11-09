Zavala: Four-day state VB tourney goes well

“It was nice to go home after Wednesday’s match then have a normal day of school and a regular practice on Thursday,” he said. “The kids got to sleep in their own beds and we got to prepare for Friday’s opponent. I really liked it and I wouldn’t mind if they kept it that way in the future.”

Of course, there were some exceptions. Omaha Skutt setter Allison Gray, who had 57 assists in the Class B state championship for the SkyHawks’ sixth-straight championship, wasn’t one of those players who was in favor of it and for good reason.

“It was good to have a rest day but I was ready to go. I wanted to play,” she said.

With the state volleyball tournament just wrapping up, all of the fall sports have made it through their entirety with football left to go, even though there were some schools that still had to quarantined during the season. Northwest, Nebraska Christian and Syracuse were a few schools that quarantined during the season and still managed to make the state tournament.