Zavala: Four-day state VB tourney goes well

There were a few changes made to the state volleyball tournament.
The first was the obvious one. The Nebraska Schools Activities Association moved the tournament from three days to four due to COVID-19 health restrictions still in place.
Because of that, all of the tournament’s matches were all played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, instead of having matches that also included a few of the Lincoln Public Schools and the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
With the situation that’s going on with COVID-19, I thought it was a good move, as did NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar.
“I honestly didn’t know what to expect for sure,” he said. “Some people thought it could prove to be long for the kids but I think they all enjoyed it.”
While playing on two courts during three sessions each day, Class A, B and C-1 first-round matches were played on Wednesday, while C-2, D-1 and D-2 were played on Thursday. The semifinal matches were played on Friday. The championship matches, normally played at the Sports Center, were moved to one court at PBA.
When it was all said and done, Elkhorn South (A), Omaha Skutt (B), Wahoo (C1), Lutheran High Northeast (C2), Pleasanton (D1) and Diller-Odell (D2) were crowned the state champions.
Winners of Wednesday’s matches got to rest during Thursday’s action. Matt Koehn-Fairbanks, who coached St. Paul to the Class C-1 state runner-up finish for the second-straight season, said the Wildcats treated Thursday like a normal day and was in favor of the change.
“It was nice to go home after Wednesday’s match then have a normal day of school and a regular practice on Thursday,” he said. “The kids got to sleep in their own beds and we got to prepare for Friday’s opponent. I really liked it and I wouldn’t mind if they kept it that way in the future.”
Of course, there were some exceptions. Omaha Skutt setter Allison Gray, who had 57 assists in the Class B state championship for the SkyHawks’ sixth-straight championship, wasn’t one of those players who was in favor of it and for good reason.
“It was good to have a rest day but I was ready to go. I wanted to play,” she said.
With the state volleyball tournament just wrapping up, all of the fall sports have made it through their entirety with football left to go, even though there were some schools that still had to quarantined during the season. Northwest, Nebraska Christian and Syracuse were a few schools that quarantined during the season and still managed to make the state tournament.
“It’s great for the kids, the communities and the parents,” Bellar said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen three months if we were just going to get three games. We did miss some kids and teams at times during the course of the season but I think the teams that were supposed to be here are here and they played and I think they are very thankful for it and we are too.
“And I think the teams who had to quarantine did it right. I think each team with their local health department and their school administrators figured out
a plan. If they needed to sit out, they did. They took care of their kids first and they played when they could. Sure some kids missed some games and couldn’t make up those games, but in the end, I think they did what they should have done.”
Skutt’s Lindsey Krause, a Nebraska volleyball recruit, said the SkyHawks were committed to this season at all costs.
“Everybody on the volleyball team made a pledge,” she said. “It was going to be school, team and home because we couldn’t afford any positive tests.”
Fan attendance was a little different this year. There were no bands. A majority of the tickets were allocated to the participating schools while there were a limited number tickets available for each session. Tickets were not available at Pinnacle Bank Arena so fans had to get them ordered on the internet and anyone who did not have a ticket was turned away at the door.
Fans were told to social distance and PBA helped them do that by putting tape every other row, while also putting tape in some seats in the available rows.
Koehn-Fairbanks said he thought St. Paul fans who attended showed great support and gave a thanks to the NSAA for putting it on.
“I thought St. Paul brought a great crowd, even though they were a little spaced out,” he said. “It may not have had the same roar or feel but I have to give my thanks to the NSAA for putting this on and thanks to PBA and Lincoln for hosting this. Thank you for giving us this opportunity and for giving these girls this experience.”
But what’s going to happen in the winter? It was announced Monday by governor Pete Ricketts that winter sports season in Nebraska high schools will start with state government limiting attendance to immediate family groups spread six feet apart.
Right now, Bellar said the NSAA is planning on going with the winter sports but will monitor the situations going on, even though he isn’t sure what’s going to happen.
“One philosophy is we have a long season and get in what we can like we did with the fall sports,” Bellar said. “Or do we need to take a break and allow people to catch their breath, and then come back in a month and see what we can do. At this point, we’re planning on going with a regular season and things could change because it’s flu season and cases are continuing to go up. We’re going to work closely with our health departments.”
Marc Zavala writes volleyball for the Independent.
